Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 from House of the Dragon.HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is gradually giving us more insight into the powerful dynasty that became renowned for its bloodlust. In Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) tried to defy her family’s reputation by being a more just and considerate leader than her father, who was known as “The Mad King.” Unfortunately, Daenerys falls into the same traps that have plagued her bloodline for generations. She wreaks havoc on King’s Landing in the controversial penultimate episode “The Bells.”

The Dreamers of House Targaryen Have Prophetic Dreams

Image via HBO

However, House of the Dragon reveals that House Targaryen is saddled with the knowledge of the “A Song of Ice and Fire” prophecy, which has been passed down in their family since the days of Aegon I, who became known as “Aegon the Conqueror.” Aegon successfully united six of the seven kingdoms, and put the House of the Dragon in a position of power for generations hence. However, in last week’s episode, “King of the Narrow Sea,” King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) reveals to his daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), that Aegon only began his conquest in order to protect Westeros from the Great Winter.

Aegon had a dream that Westeros would be overrun by an endless night; thanks to Game of Thrones, we know that this was a vision of the rise of the White Walkers. Aegon had a dream that in order to save the realm, a Targaryen must sit on the Iron Throne. Aegon has the “A Song of Ice and Fire” prophecy transcribed on a Valyrian steel dagger, the Catspaw Dagger that later became so famously used by Arya Stark, after his vision. However, he’s not the only member of his family who has “dragon dreams” about the future.

George R.R. Martin’s novels mention several instances in which members of House Targaryen receive visions of the future thanks to the blood of the dragon. Before Aegon’s time, his descendant Daenys Targaryen had a haunting vision that Valyria would be consumed in fire. After informing her father, Lord Aenar Targaryen, the family relocated to Dragonstone with their dragons. Daenys’ vision proved to be accurate; Valyria was devastated nearly a decade later. Since House Targaryen was the only family of dragonriders that survived, they were placed in a position of power that led to Aegon’s Conquest.

What Is Viserys' Dream?

Image via HBO

It is Viserys who uses the phrase “dreamers” when he talks to his new wife, Alicen Hightower (Emily Carey). He explains that he dreamt that his son would sit on the Iron Throne, and that he would wear the crown of Aegon the Conqueror. While he initially thought that he would produce this child with his previous wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), she died in childbirth. Viserys believes, somewhat rightly, that he drove his wife to an early grave. His dreams would suggest that his actual heir will be Alicent’s son, Aegon II. This causes Viserys to cast doubts on his decision to name Rhaenyra as his successor.

Who Else Is a Dreamer in House Targaryen?

However, not every member of House Targaryen is gifted with these prophecies. The next “dreamer” within the House is Aegon’s descendant, Prince Daeron II, who was comically referred to as “Daeron the Drunkard.” After a night of heavy drinking, Daeron tells Lord Commander Duncan that a dragon would fall on top of him, but that he would survive. Daeron had grown into an alcoholic because his dreams always seemed to come true, and this one is no different. The “dragon” that he dreamt of was actually Prince Baelor Targaryen, who dies in Duncan’s arms during a Tourney at Ashford Meadow.

Duncan encounters another “dragon dreamer” when he meets Daemon II Blackfyre, the rebellious spurned son who uses the alias “John the Fiddler.” Daemon’s visions had taught him that his brothers would die and that a dragon egg would hatch in the Milkhouse. He prophesied that Duncan will become a knight of the Kingsguard.

Dreamers Often Misinterpret Their Dreams

In Game of Thrones, Maester Aemon (Peter Vaughan) tells Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) about how dreams have caused his family to go insane. It’s revealed that Aemon is actually a Targaryen, and that his brother, King Aerys II Targaryen, was driven to insanity by his visions. Aerys II’s fear of the future is what turned him into “The Mad King.” Unfortunately, he passes down this power to Daenerys.

Daenerys has a haunting dream early on in the series in the House of the Undying. She sees a vision where the Red Keep is devastated by conflict as snow falls around it. It isn’t until the end of the series that this dream comes true and we realize that it is ash from a completely incinerated King's Landing; although DaenrDaenerysys briefly sits on the throne, it’s after she nearly destroyed King’s Landing in rage. She only briefly gets to live to see herself as ruler, as she dies at the hand of her lover, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

While House of the Dragon owes a lot to Martin’s source material, it is also innovating new additions to the mythology. If Viserys has had visions, then it's possible that Rhaneyra or Daemon will also base their decisions on misguided prophecies. It will be interesting to see in the coming weeks who is gifted with these dragon dreams.