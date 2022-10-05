Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.This week's episode of House of the Dragon was exactly what we came to expect from anything related to Game of Thrones. "Driftmark" brought us blood, intrigue and, of course, dragons. In one of the highlights, young Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) ventured into the beaches of Driftmark through the night, following the sounds and roars of a dragon. Bullied by his older brother Aegon (Ty Tennant) and his Velaryon cousins exactly for not having a dragon of his own, Aemond eventually claimed one - and oh my, what a dragon he claimed. He found Vhagar, the Queen of all Dragons, the largest one alive in the world. And the bond between boy and dragon was immediate.

The whole sequence in which Aemond and Vhagar meet and become a pair is beautiful. Despite the boy's angry and resentful temperament towards his family, it's natural to feel a little sympathy for someone being bullied, especially in his context. Aemond comes from a family of dragonriders. Every one of his relatives of the Targaryen side has a mount of their own, even the younger generation. Aegon has Sunfyre, Jacaerys (Leo Hart) has Vermax, and so on. His bitterness, in a way, is justified, for a child in his situation definitely feels smaller than their peers. When he heard Vhagar's cries, Aemond went all in on his dragon pursuit, and it paid off.

Does the Dragon Choose the Rider or the Rider Choose the Dragon?

But Aemond is not the only one involved. The bond goes both ways, the show did a great job of establishing things in Vhagar's point of view, too. Yes, a dragon's feelings are just as valid when it comes to bonding with a dragonrider. Vhagar is currently the biggest dragon in the world, an ancient figure that used to belong to Visenya Targaryen, one of the sister-wives of Aegon, the Conqueror, himself. So it's safe to say that Westeros is only a unified kingdom in part due to Vhagar's powers, as well. After Visenya died, Vhagar spent nearly a century without a rider, to the point of wandering the world without no one really knowing where she was. Only when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) came along did Vhagar take to the skies with a rider on her back once again... Only to be forced to kill Laena shortly after, as seen in episode "The Princess and the Queen".

So both Aemond and Vhagar were in very fragile places when they met. The boy was aching for proving himself, while the dragon was mourning her former rider, whom she had to kill herself. Both parts equally vulnerable, this was an inevitable match.

How Does a Person Bond With a Dragon?

The fact that Aemond took so long to claim his dragon while Vhagar had three different mounts is evidence of the disparity between the two parts. Bonding with a dragon is not an exact science, so it usually varies from case to case. Apart from Aemond, his cousin Rhaena (Eva Ossei-Gerning) also didn't have a dragon of her own, making her feel left out from her family. Which isn't to say both of them didn't try. Aemond would venture into the depths of the Dragonpit in King's Landing, while Rhaena held her dragon egg often in front of a fireplace.

This raises the questions as to how bondings happen in the first place. Truth is, there is no specific rule as to how a person and a dragon bonding happens. It can happen at any place and any time, really. Usually, Targaryen kids are born with a dragon egg designated for them, but that doesn't mean anything, as there are also no rules and patterns as to how these eggs hatch. And it also doesn't mean both child and dragon will necessarily bond once both are old enough.

The Targaryens do prepare themselves since early ages to claim their dragons, though. The whole purpose of the Dragonpit is to house all of their dragons who reside in King's Landing, and there is a specific infrastructure to ensure that happens, complete with a full staff of dragon tamers to help them when the time is right. In "The Princess and the Queen", we see Jacaerys Velaryon in the early stages of his bonding with Vermax, the dragon being kept on a leash and at a safe distance from the kids in case anything goes wrong.

Why Do the Targaryens Speak Valyrian to Their Dragons?

But, yes, there are a few key elements that seem to apply to most cases. It's worth noting that Aemond makes his approach towards Vhagar speaking High Valyrian, the ancient language of the Targaryen dynasty. We also see the dragon tamers in the Dragonpit speaking this language, as well as Daemon teaching his daughters and speaking to Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy). That's so the ancient traditions of House Targaryen are kept and respected, and dragons often respond accordingly. For example, everyone knows the command to make a dragon breathe fire: Dracarys.

Another important element is the attitude of the potential rider. Aemond didn't shy away from Vhagar even when her mouth started to fumigate. He stood his ground, held fast to his seat while in flight, and, thus, showed her that he is apt to be the mount she needed. Dragons are not regular animals, they are highly intelligent, often sentimental and their mere existence is something magical, so your approach to them really matters when trying to claim one. The bond between Aemond and Vhagar will certainly be very strong, as it happened without any kind of conditioning.

Naturally, if no one claims one, or they are not properly educated, they can grow feral. In Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons - I mean, children - took a long time to be properly domesticated, resulting in many skirmishes with her subjects, especially during her time in Meereen.

Can Only Targaryens Claim Dragons?

Does that mean anyone brave (or foolish) enough to approach a dragon with the right attitude has a chance of claiming one? No. In fact, being respected by a dragon is a huge accomplishment in itself even if you are not a dragonrider, so it's never just about believing in yourself and following your dragonriding dreams. In the novel A Dance With Dragons, a character we didn't meet in Game of Thrones, Quentyn Martell, tried approaching Rhaegal and Viseryon, two of Daenerys' children, and was burnt to a crisp. Luckily for us, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) wasn't when he attempted the same.

That happened because a certain amount of Valyrian blood goes a long way in helping one claim a dragon. In future seasons of House of the Dragon, as civil war escalates among the Targaryens and sets Westeros afire, eventually we will see Jacaerys reach the conclusion that the Blacks have too many riderless dragons, and start searching Dragonstone for dragonseeds. Those are people who are believed to be bastards with at least some Targaryen blood, which would make approaching a dragon somewhat easier. Someone we are likely to meet in the future is Addam of Hull, a bastard who is legitimized after claiming Smeasmoke, Laenor Velaryon's (John Macmillan) former ride.

Showrunner Ryan Condal did promise that we would see around seventeen dragons on screen, so the odds of seeing more bonds occurring - or at least being attempted - is very high in the future. So let's keep our High Valyrian sharp, shall we?