Editor's Notes: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.We are now halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon. Five years have passed during which agreements have been reached and broken, battles fought, and secrets revealed. Some have come from nothing, and others were born with everything but all are playing these game of thrones to win. So who are the main players, what moves have they made, and where do they stand going into the biggest time jump yet?

King Viserys Targaryen

After beating out Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) for the job – King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) took over from King Jaehaerys I and has reigned over the seven kingdoms for 13 peaceful years. He's not a particularly ruthless or ambitious leader, and mostly lets those around him sway his choices. While it's hard to give credit to the man who didn't give the love of his life a heads-up (or a choice) before cutting her open, he's not the worst king that Westeros has ever had. He actually has the perfect temperament for this position of unlimited power.

The King's most impactful decisions are often based on what would make his life more pleasant, instead of what would be best for the realm. His choice to marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) instead of Lady Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn) was selfish and risked alienating one of House Targaryen's biggest allies, House Velaryon, and the incredibly wealthy Sea Snake, Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). Then standing by his daughter as heir, even once he had a son, was a decision made out of love, not logic, unfortunately. Her succession will clearly lead to civil war in a country that is largely raised on patriarchal values, the potential destruction of the Targaryen Dynasty, and risk the destruction of all mankind by an impending threat.

Given his current medical condition, and the way he collapsed at the end of Episode 5, it doesn't look too bright for the man on the Iron Throne.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

The first influential decision Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) made after her father, King Viserys named her his heir is choosing Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) as the new member of the Kingsguard. In him, she gets a loyal protector and companion, that is until she crosses the line and sleeps with him. When Queen Alicent overhears her father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and confronts Rhaenyra about whether she engaged in some good ol' Targaryen incest with her Uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra manages to emotionally manipulate Alicent into believing her and arguing on her behalf to the King.

After this, Rhaenyra demands that in exchange for being forced to marry Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) her father should do his duty as king and fire Otto Hightower for his ambitiousness and bias toward his own house. The mid-season leaves Rhaenyra married to Ser Laenor but only after a bloody fight in which Leanor's lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) is brutally beaten to death by Ser Criston.

Still heir to the Iron Throne, and a Dragonrider, there are few who can stand in her way now that she is tied to one of the richest families in Westeros.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Daemon Targaryen used his role of Commander of the City Watch to secure himself a free and loyal army, which he used to seize and fortify Dragonstone. When he goes to war with The Crabfeeder it is only to try and prove his worth, not out of concern for the realm's welfare. He isn't close to winning this 3-year conflict until he receives word that the king plans to send 10 ships and 2000 men to help him which leads him to beat up the messenger, set himself up as bait, and finally win the war.

When he returns, Daemon appears less impulsive and more strategic, which probably would have worked better if he put on the 'good and deferential subject' act for more than a day. But when he takes Rhaenyra to a brothel late at night and is caught by one of the White Worm's spies this results in yet another exile from the kingdom, with Viserys sending him back to the Vale to his wife. But, when he returns, he quickly dispatches of his wife and intends to claim her inheritance for himself when he returns to King's Landing for Rhaenyra's wedding.

Though it's not clear where he went off to, he is still in a good position for the future, with a dragon, and a probable Velaryon wedding of his own in his future.

Otto Hightower

Otto starts off with the second-highest position in the land and a good understanding of his King which allows him to get what he wants. He is fervently against Daemon as Viserys' heir and advocates for Rhaenyra to be heir instead. Unfortunately for Otto, when he installed Rhaenyra as heir in a bid to oust Daemon, he actually made it harder for his future grandson to become king. After sending his daughter to "comfort" the king not long after Queen Aemma's tragic death, Otto has been setting the pieces up on the chessboard. Alicent's son Aegon would have become heir over as Westeros typically supports male heirs over female ones.

Otto's last act before leaving King's Landing is convincing his daughter of the need to act. As the King's wife and Aegon's mother, she is in the best position to carry House Hightower forward.

Queen Alicent Hightower

Alicent manages to jump from Rhaenyra's friend to Queen with a few kind words, her mother's dress, and a trip to the stonemasons. After that, she quickly became a mother, giving birth to a son for the king, fulfilling her duty as a "royal womb." Becoming Queen was her father's idea, and for a time she tries to regain the friendship she lost with Rhaenyra. That is until the snake in the garden Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) 'accidentally' lets it slip to her that Rhaenyra lied, which, in some respects, makes Alicent complicit in her father's sacking.

Otto's final farewell also urged Alicent to recognize the very real danger that will face her and her children when the King dies and Rhaenyra steps up to the throne. Episode 5 sees her finally start making moves on her own. In a night of dramatic entrances, she tops them all by showing up late to dinner, delivering a fake smile and kind words to her 'step-daughter,' and openly declares her loyalties with a fashion statement.

With a male heir and the deadly information about Rhaenyra, plus a potential alliance with Ser Criston Cole, there is nothing that she can't do if she plays her cards right.

Lord Corlys Velaryon

Lord Corlys protected his family's shipping lanes and House Velaryon by successfully playing Daemon against Viserys and utilizing both Laenor's dragon Seasmoke and Daemon's dragon Caraxes. He seems most interested in the marriage between Rhaenyra and his son so that he can finally get some justice for the loss that Rhaenys suffered when she was passed over for Queen. We see in Episode 5 that he is intent on giving the heirs the house name of Velaryon, but Viserys quickly pushes that aside.

As both Master of Ships and father to the King-Consort, he will be able to exert quite a bit amount of power. Not to mention all of that wealth.

Princess Rhaenys Valeryon

It is possible that the audience is only seeing about 2% of what Princess Rhaenys is doing, and it is more than likely that many of the Sea Snake's moves can also be attributed to her. She understands "the order of things," and the way that the people of the realm think and behave. Princess Rhaenys is not as happy with the plan to marry her son Laenor to Rhaenyra, as she is well aware that the men of the realm will challenge Rhaenyra's succession as Queen and knows that their union will place her son in danger.

As Rhaenyra's new mother-in-law (and second cousin) she could be a great source of knowledge and wisdom for the queen, that could prove vital in the war to come. This is provided the queen who never was doesn't hold any sort of resentment toward the heir.

Lord Laenor Velaryon

Lord Laenor can be seen at the war table with his father and uncle during the battle on The Stepstones and is the one to suggest using Daemon as bait to get The Crabfeeder to come out of the caves, which ultimately won them the war. We learn that he is gay in the most recent episode and are introduced to his lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth this episode. Learning of this relationship, he and Rhaenyra come to an understanding that while they are married in name, they are both free to pursue their own romances.

He may not be useful to Rhaenyra in the traditional ways of a husband, as a strategist and leader, in wartime, he will be crucial.

Lady Laena Valeryon

We don't know much about Laena, only that in a different timeline she might have been the Queen of Westeros. However, while she may not be queen, she will likely end up married to one of the Targaryens, which will put her into the conflict for the war.

Ser Criston Cole

Ser Criston's impressive performance at the king's tourney directly contributed to Rhaenya ultimately selecting him to be the next member of the Kingsguard, as the only man who has seen actual combat. However, he has incredibly poor judgment when it comes to politics - like believing Rhaenyra would run away to live as a nobody, or confessing to things he hasn't been accused of - after being consumed by guilt for soiling his white cloak and sleeping with Rhaenyra, he's a child compared to the other adults playing the game of thrones.

His fate is now entirely in Queen Alicent's hands, perhaps she will absolve him of his crimes.

Grand Maester Mellos

Grand Maester Mellos' (David Horovitch) most notable achievement at this point is talking the King into letting him perform a cesarean section on Queen Aemma. He should consider himself incredibly lucky that Viserys is not prone to taking heads because any other king would have had his on a spike when they both died. He will no doubt continue to leech the King until the day he dies.

Lord Lyonel Strong

Lord Lyonel (Gavin Spokes) is a fair and truthful member of the King's small council. He always gives the King the best possible advice and seems to only strive for the good of the realm rather than for his own house. He is rewarded for his loyalty and made Hand of the King when Otto Hightower is removed from his post.

While Lord Lyonel is far from an idiot, let's face it, a guy this nice is never going to last long.

Lord Larys Strong

The younger brother to Ser Harwin (Ryan Coor), Larys is a new threat and participant in the game of thrones. We don't yet know what he wants or what he's willing to do to get it, but he has clearly sided with Alicent and all players should be wary of him.