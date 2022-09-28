Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.As House of the Dragon reaches the meat of the story, it narrows in on the supporting cast. While some characters have an obvious role, not all have been clear from the beginning. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) is one such ambiguous character. During his introduction in Episode 3, "The Second of his Name," Larys blended in with the crowd, but now he is coming to the forefront, to the audience at least. As yet, the characters appear to be mostly unaware of Larys, besides Alicent (Olivia Cooke), who Larys sees as a co-conspirator.

Larys came to court as the younger son of Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) but made little impression. His brother, Ser Harwin (Ryan Corr) overshadowed him. Many people overlook him due to the fact that he was born with clubfoot, which causes him to limp. But Larys uses that to his advantage. The more he is on-screen, the more evident it becomes that underestimating him is a grave mistake. In the fifth episode, “We Light the Way,” Larys told Alicent that being ignored taught him to be an observer. He offers Alicent some of the information he observed for her to use for her own purposes. This sparks an alliance and friendship between Alicent and Larys that remains intact after the ten-year time gap.

What Is Larys' Role in Court?

Image via HBO

In episode six "The Princess and the Queen," Larys is working with Alicent, bringing her the secrets he hears, much like Varys in Game of Thrones. However, unlike Varys, Larys is quick to take actions of his own. When Alicent says she misses her father, wishing that he were still the Hand of the King since he would side with her over Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), Larys takes note. He agrees that Lyonel Strong, Larys’ father and current Hand of the King, cannot be impartial due to the well-supported rumor that Rhaenyra’s sons were fathered by Larys’ brother Harwin. The solution Larys finds to this problem is to arrange for criminals to go and start a fire at Harrenhal a fire started, killing both his father and his brother.

Alicent is horrified by what Larys did to fulfill her "wish" (which she did not make). But Larys sees nothing wrong with his actions, calling himself “a faithful servant of the realm.” Larys frames these murders as something done to benefit Alicent, potentially giving himself leverage over her should he ever need to claim he did it on her orders. But the death of Lyonel and Harwin benefits Larys too. Upon their death, Larys becomes the Lord of Harrenhal. With these actions, Larys joins Daemon (Matt Smith) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) on the growing list of second sons desperate to make names for themselves.

When Larys decides to take action, he needs to find someone to do his dirty work. While Varys has his “little birds” to carry secrets, Larys needed something more threatening. He chose to employ criminals, forgiving them of their death sentence if they work for him. To ensure their loyalty and prevent them from accusing him later on, Larys has their tongues removed. As this happens, Larys watches unflinchingly. Here he essentially starts his own group of mercenaries, sending them off to light the fire and kill his own family. As they follow their victims, they wear a symbol from Larys’ cane, a beetle, though if there is any greater significance to that symbol, it is still unknown.

Episode 6 Reveals Just How Far Larys Will Go and How Violent

Image via HBO

This episode gives the first hint of Larys’ true character. Up til now, he has traded secrets, but not committed an act of violence, at least not ones seen on screen. After Larys’ violent streak, it seems likely that he will be the first true villain in House of the Dragon. Game of Thrones excelled in creating characters that are easy to hate, but the prequel show has stuck firmly to gray characters, attempting to at least create sympathy for the less-than-virtuous characters. Game of Thrones may have its fair share of gray, but there are characters, like Joffrey and Ramsay, that are just evil. Larys’ actions in Episode 6 seem to have set him to fill that void in House of the Dragon. It is evident that he sides with Alicent, barring any major twists. Though in true Game of Thrones style, it would be in keeping with his character to simply be using her to gain power while looking out for his own interests. As future episodes are released, Larys’ character is sure to become more clear.

In earlier episodes, Larys has been manipulative and scheming, but the violence took the character in a new direction. Larys has always been shown as shrewd, he was the first to point out the meaning of Alicent’s dress at Rhaenyra’s wedding. It was also Larys who kept Alicent investigating Rhaenyra after Otto was dismissed as Hand. Though it is not yet apparent what his goals are, it is obvious that Larys is more intelligent than most of his opponents in the show. This makes him a dangerous enemy, but a fascinating villain in the future. As the show goes on, Larys is sure to become a bigger part, and hopefully, his villainy will stay just as dark and twisted as it was in this episode. If they cannot agree on anything else, Larys should give the audience someone to root against.

How Does Larys Strong in the Show Line Up With Fire & Blood?

Interestingly, in George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which recounts the events of the show as told in Westerosi history, Larys is mentioned as being Master of Whispers for Viserys. However, in the show Larys serves Alicent instead. This is a minor change, and Larys may still get the official position later, perhaps due to Alicent's recommendation. But the biggest difference between Larys in the show and the book, is that in the book, the death of his family remains a mystery, whereas the show makes it very clear. The book offers many possible explanations, including the curse of Harrenhal, Daemon Targaryen, Viserys, Corlys Velaryon, or Larys, but the mystery is never solved. Showing Larys to be guilty is not a true departure from the book, though it means that history at least is unclear on who the killer of the Harwin and Lyonel is.