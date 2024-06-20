Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1.

The Big Picture House of the Dragon should focus on Targaryen politics, not White Walkers, as they distract from the crucial narrative.

Prince Jacaerys' political trip to the North in Season 2 highlights the importance of House Stark in the realm's conflicts.

Cregan Stark's future pivotal role in the Dance of the Dragons is important and the show should focus on that instead of tying it to Game of Thrones.

Going back to Winterfell and the Wall in House of the Dragon's Season 2 premiere, "A Son for a Son," was a delight. In the opening scene of the episode, Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor) shows Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) to the Wall that protects the Seven Kingdoms from what lies beyond - "death," as he tells Jace. The whole scene does a great job of evoking the same dread about it as Game of Thrones did, especially the threat of the White Walkers, and has even made us think if they may play a part in the spin-off, too. Well, they shouldn't, and they should remain beyond the Wall for the next century or so, please.

‘House of the Dragon’ Is a Series About House Targaryen and Westerosi Politics — And That’s It

Although they belong in the universe, Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are essentially different shows. What they share is the political backdrop in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, as well as all the scheming that goes with it. And dragons, too, although House of the Dragon has a lot more of those than its predecessor. What definitely has no place in the spin-off series is the plot beyond the Wall. It is a threat, but one that won't come true for more than a century, and has no place in a series that is about House Targaryen tearing itself apart.

The very reason for Prince Jacaerys to go all the way to the North is political. At the end of Season 1, his mother, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), sends both Jace and his brother, Prince Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to treat with the lords of the Great Houses of Westeros and secure their support to the Blacks. While Luke flies to Storm's End and meets his tragic and untimely demise at the hands of Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), Jace flies to the Eyrie and the North. The North is always an especially tricky issue, being mostly separated from the political games that happen in the South, and is always worried about the fact that winter is coming. They are always mentioning it, but, as Jace meets Lord Cregan Stark, the notion of an imminent threat is never discussed, only that it exists.

If White Walkers were to suddenly become a real threat during the time of House of the Dragon, it would seem very out of place. The very fact that Lord Cregan has two thousand greybeards to spare can be seen as him recognizing the importance of the upcoming war in Westeros, and that, although important, whatever lies beyond the Wall at that point hasn't become an imminent threat yet. We know from Game of Thrones that the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) already exists, so, whatever it is that he is doing at the time of the spin-off series, he should just keep on doing it on his side of the Wall.

The White Walkers Have To Be Ignored Until 'Game of Thrones'

In Fire and Blood, the book upon which House of the Dragon is based, there are very few mentions of the Wall itself, the most interesting being when Queen Alysanne tries to fly her dragon, Silverwing, beyond the Wall. "Never before has she refused to take me where I wished to go," wrote the queen, who continues: "It troubled me then, and it troubles me still." Alysanne was good to the Night's Watch, but after that, the South mostly ignored the order, and it remained relevant only in the North.

For many, the White Walkers can be seen as a metphor for how our own society deals with the imminent and extremely serious threat of climate change, a theory confirmed by author George R. R. Martin. The White Walkers were a problem during the Age of Heroes, a period so far back in history that it's mostly taken as a myth. Since then, people in Westeros have forgotten what actually lies beyond the Wall, and think the problem is just Wildlings, since the idea of a threat that plunges the whole world in eternal winter sounds a little farfetched. Millions of years ago, our own world went through successive ice ages, like the Long Night in Westeros, and, for decades now, the issue of global warming as a predecessor of larger changes in weather has been mostly ignored by those in power. Of course, our capitalist society can't be compared to Westeros' feudalism, the common thread being that there are warnings about a very real threat that is at our doorstep, but is ignored because it doesn't align with anyone's interests.

So, if House of the Dragon brings White Walkers into the fold, its story can barely compare in terms of importance to what goes on at the Wall. In Game of Thrones, people like Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) treat the White Walkers as something unimportant even after seeing a Wight firsthand, and this level of ignorance can only be achieved narratively if, in the time between both series, the threat continues to be ignored by everyone but the North. For House Stark, it's in their words: "winter is coming." So they and all the North know that the threat is very real, but they have to be ignored, and the threat kept at a minimum so, by the time of Game of Thrones, people think it's not real and doesn't matter.

Cregan Stark Will Play a Much Larger Part in Future Seasons

Rhaenyra wouldn't have sent her heir, Prince Jacaerys, to deal with House Stark if the North weren't important. For centuries, since Aegon's Conquest, the Starks of Winterfell have been one of the most powerful and reliable players in the game of thrones that's played in Westeros, even if they don't really like playing and see any sense in it. And, eventually, the Starks are the ones who will put order in the chaos in the aftermath of the Dance of Dragons during Lord Cregan's rule.

Without going into too much detail, Cregan will become more important in later seasons of House of the Dragon, and his hands will be full enough pacifying a realm that has torn itself apart. If White Walkers are brought in, there will simply be too much at Cregan's plate, to the point that he may even end up sharing the protagonism of the series with the Targaryens, and that just can't be.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air weekly on Sundays on Max.

