Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.House of the Dragon has so many characters that some slip by unnoticed for a while. Until they suddenly become integral to the story. One example (or really two) is the Cargyll twins. They appeared briefly in the first episode and a few times since then. But in Episode 9, "The Green Council," the brothers are brought to the forefront to illustrate a significant conflict as they grapple with the argument facing Westeros: should they side with the Greens or the Blacks?

Arryk (Luke Tittensor) and Erryk (Elliot Tittensor) Cargill are from a small house in the Crownlands. Their name may be unfamiliar as the line has died out by the timeframe of Game of Thrones. While no information is given about lord and lady Cargyll, they obviously have cruel senses of humor. Why else would they give their identical twin sons virtually the same name? In addition to having almost the same name and face, the brothers have the same job. They serve in Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Kingsguard, making up two of the elite seven. But when the royal house divides, serving them becomes more difficult.

The Greens or The Blacks

Image via HBO

As a loyal member of the Kingsguard, Erryk has been charged with protecting Aegon, who uses his authority to order Erryk away. Meaning that when the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), wants Aegon, he is missing. Arryk and Erryk are tasked to find Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and bring him to Otto before word of Viserys' death spreads. They must do so in secret, so the brothers journey into the city to all the sketchy places Aegon likes to visit. First, they go to a place where poor children are forced to fight for entertainment. There they see a small boy Erryk says is Aegon's bastard. Erryk knows Aegon spends many nights watching these fights and tries to use that knowledge to convince Arryk what kind of man Aegon is. Erryk is disillusioned with the prince's behavior. He wants no part of a kingdom ruled by a man like Aegon. Arryk argues that Erryk has spent years tolerating the "prince's proclivities" and that they swore an oath. But Erryk remains unconvinced.

With the help of the White Worm, the brothers find Aegon. Unknown to them, Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) follow them, trying to bring Aegon to Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Arryk fights Cole, but Erryk decides not to help. Erryk doesn't care if Aegon is taken to the Hand or the Queen because he doesn't want to align himself with either of them. Erryk helps Rhaenys (Eve Best) escape the "treachery" in King's Landing, thereby throwing his lot in with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and the Blacks. On the other hand, Arryk seemingly desires to support Aegon.

The Differences From Fire & Blood

In George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, the Cargylls fight on opposite sides of the war, but they don't have the same dramatic deciding moment. Erryk is made Rhaenyra's personal guard after Harwin Strong's death (although the two don't have the same relationship as Rhaenyra has with Harwin). Erryk is in Dragonstone protecting Rhaenyra when Viserys dies, while Arryk is in Kings Landing with the Greens. In this case, they each side with the people they are with at the time of the division. It's more convenient to support the people around them than let them imprison them. The show seems to have made Erryk Aegon's guard, which is an intriguing twist as Erryk siding with Rhaenyra now requires him to abandon the prince he was sworn to protect. The show also has the added complication of Errrk needing to escape Kings Landing and find Rhaenyra.

But this simple change gives the character volition and shows the position so much of the court is in. Arryk picks his duty, but his brother chooses to do what he thinks is right. This contrast highlights a conflict prominent in Game of Thrones that now makes its way into House of the Dragon. Showing Arryk and Erryk debate which side to support shines a light on the issues at stake. And it gives an example of how people not tied by blood to one side or the other feel about the coming conflict.

The Fate of the Cargyll Twins

Fire & Blood also shows what is in store for the twins, and as should be expected in Westeros, the future is grim. Criston Cole, now the Lord Commander for Aegon's Kingsguard, ordered Arryk to infiltrate Dragonstone disguised as Erryk. The goal of Arryk's mission isn't clear, but Cole likely wanted him to kill Rhaenyra or her children. In his disguise (which must have taken little effort to put together), Arryk ran into Erryk, the only person who would see through it. In the hallways of Dragonstone's citadel the brothers fought to the death. In the songs, they fought for an hour before professing their love for each other and dying in the other's arms. But another story is told by one of Fire & Blood's contributing sources. Mushroom, the court fool, always tells the version of events with the most variation and the most color. According to him, the brothers gave each other mortal wounds in seconds, and both died while calling the other a traitor. House of the Dragon will choose which version to tell if they decide to follow the Cargyll's death story at all.

The show offers a tiny hint about the future of these characters in Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," when Erryk approaches Alicent about an issue with Aegon, and she cannot tell him apart from his brother. Though the moment seems inconsequential, it is unnecessary except to show that even the people who spend a considerable amount of time with both brothers cannot tell them apart. That fact sets up the plan to send Arryk to Dragonstone disguised as his brother, leading to their ultimate fates.

The tragedy of Arryk and Erryk shows how divisive the Dance with Dragons is. The war leads to the demise of the dragons and, eventually, the Targaryens. But, because most of the characters are Targaryens, it isn't always easy to see the destruction of other families. These brothers are so close at the beginning, and they fall out over this war. In the end, they give their lives for their respective sides, but what did they ever stand to gain? According to the show, Erryk is fighting against Aegon, but does he believe Rhaenyra will be a good ruler or just slightly better than her brother?