Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of House of the Dragon.Although House of the Dragon has shown the relationship between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and her lover Daemon (Matt Smith) in detail, “The Green Council” focused squarely on Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her father, Ser Otto (Rhys Ifans). In the wake of King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) death, the royal council must proceed with the naming of a new ruler for the Iron Throne. Alicent is under the impression that her husband’s last words were that their son, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), should be Westeros' rightful heir. Both Alicent and Otto know that finding Aegon is of the utmost priority.

Otto dispatches the identical TWINS and Kingsguardsmen Ser Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) and Ser Arryk (Luke Tittensor) Cargyll to search for his grandson in King’s Landing. Aegon hasn’t expressed any desire to be the new King, and Otto has to approach Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) for information on his whereabouts. When the brothers search through a child-fighting pit in the depths of Flea Bottom, they briefly glimpse a young blonde child. They point to the boy and remark that he is “one of many.”

The implication is that this boy is one of Aegon’s bastard sons. This could complicate the Targaryen line of succession further, as Aegon already has a family. He is married to his sister, Helaena (Phia Saban), and they have their children Prince Jaehaerys, Princess Jaehaera, and Prince Maelor.

The Line of Succession Gets More Complicated

The question of who should rightfully sit on the throne is a matter of debate. Viserys broke from tradition in the pilot episode “The Heirs Of The Dragon” by naming a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as his heir instead of Daemon. He has never changed his claim, but Alicent is under the false impression that her husband wanted Aegon to be next in line. This of course isn’t true; Viserys was actually referring to Aegon the Conqueror and the “A Song Of Ice And Fire” prophecy, which he has never revealed to Alicent before.

If Aegon is to be King, then the lineage would pass to his firstborn legitimate son. However, using a bastard to contest the decision isn’t unheard of in Westeros; in Game of Thrones, Ned Stark (Sean Bean) searched for King Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) bastard son Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Either way, it’s not going to look good for House Hightower if the King of the Seven Kingdoms has fathered illegitimate children that wander the streets.

There’s an interesting moment in the episode when Ser Crison Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) search for Aegon. Although they’ve been dispatched by Alicent to bring the new King back to the Red Keep, Aemond doesn’t have any respect for his brother. He claims to Criston that he is next in line, and intends to be found. Aemond wouldn’t be next in line; could this suggest another wrinkle in the Targaryen family conflict?

Alicent Knows About Aegon’s Indiscretions

Alicent has already had to cover up for her son’s misbehavior with women before. In the last episode, "The Lord of the Tides," she’s forced to confront a maid that Aegon had assaulted and pay her off. It’s a heartbreaking moment for Alicent; she cannot believe that her son has become someone she is ashamed of. She claims to Aegon that “you are no son of mine” after she gives the maid a potion to terminate her pregnancy.

Both Otto and Alicent may suspect that Aegon’s affairs stretch beyond the ones in the Red Keep. If Aegon has been wandering the streets of King’s Landing and having affairs, it’s possible that he’s fathered many other children who could give House Hightower more issues to deal with. Otto seemingly planned everything in advance; perhaps, he also has developed a strategy to squash any rumors about the new King’s infidelity.

The Faith Of The Seven

Another issue that Aegon’s alleged bastard could present is one of religious propriety. House Hightower has proudly accepted the Faith of the Seven, which lists specific rules banning incest, infidelity, homosexuality, and kinslaying. House Hightower holds religion in high regard, as the first Sept was formed in their city of Oldtown. Remaining close allies with the leaders of the Faith will be important, as religious extremists have rebelled against the throne before in George R.R. Martin’s novels.

It’s critical because House Hightower stakes Aegon’s claim on the idea that Rhaeneyra is unfit to rule because of her incestuous relationship with her uncle. They also are quick to point out that Rhaneyra’s sons Jacaerys (Harry Collett), Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and Joffrey were fathered by Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), and not her husband Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan). Aegon has seemingly been exempt from the Faith’s rules because he’s married to his sister, but another sin might be too much for the religious extremists to handle.