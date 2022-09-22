Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon.If Game of Thrones has taught us anything, it’s that any wedding in Westeros is bound to take a turn for the disastrous. Getting the leaders of different kingdoms together in one room is bound to create some awkward moments of tension, and television audiences rarely reacted so strongly to an episode as the infamous “Red Wedding” massacre in Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon is following in the same tradition. In this week’s episode, “We Light The Way,” Rhaenyra Targryen’s (Milly Alock) wedding to Lord Corlys’ (Steve Toussaint) son, Laenor (Theo Nate), gets surprisingly bloody.

Rhaenyra is aware that Laenor does not have any interest in women. He has been in a relationship with the Driftmark knight Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod). Joffrey is also known as “The Knight of Kisses.” During the wedding ceremony, Joffrey attempts to make a deal on his lover’s behalf. He approaches Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), who he can tell is secretly in a relationship with the princess.

Joffrey suggests to Criston that perhaps, they could both keep their mouths shut, and guard each other’s secrets. However, he does not realize that Criston has already admitted his crimes to Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and carries a load of guilt for soiling his cloak. Criston lashes out in anger and attacks Joffrey. He viciously beats Ser Joffrey to death in front of the wedding guests. Laenor is heartbroken and weeps by his lover’s corpse. The plans for a week of festivities are canceled, and Rhaenyra weds Laenor in a private ceremony.

Where Does Joffrey Lonmouth Come From?

Joffrey originally comes from the Stormlands. House Lonmouth is a minor dynasty that swears fealty to House Baratheon, and this alliance continues within the time of Game of Thrones. In the first season, it's mentioned that “The Knight of Skulls and Kisses,” Ser Richard Lonmouth, was bested by King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) in a drinking game. In House of the Dragon, House Lonmouth serves House Velaryon.

The name “The Knight of Kisses” is a reference to House Lonmouth’s banner, which consists of a field of red lips on a yellow background, and yellow skulls on black background. However, the “kisses” is perhaps a reference to Joffrey’s romantic inclinations. It’s no secret that he’s been having an affair with Laenor. While Laenor’s mother, Rhaenys (Eve Best), is worried that the arranged marriage will devastate her son, Corlys insists that Laenor will “grow out” of his relationship with Joffrey.

However, Joffrey isn’t just a charmer. He attends the Velaryon war council meeting alongside Corlys and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) during the siege at the Stepstones in “Second of His Name.” It’s clear that Joffrey has his doubts about House Velaryon’s new allies. He informs Lord Corlys that Daemon has returned with his dragon, Caraxes. When the Daemon nearly beats a messenger to death, Joffrey breaks up the brawl, and demands that Daemon show mercy.

Is Joffrey Lonmouth in the Books

George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book offers a less reliable account of what actually happened during this period of time in Westeros. Since the series is told from the perspective of various characters who are all outsiders, some events and relationships are alluded to, but not confirmed. Although it’s suggested that Joffrey and Laenor are in a relationship, it’s not explicitly stated in the novels.

In the book, Criston and Joffrey actually duke it out in a legitimate tournament held at the royal wedding. Criston rides for Rhaenyra, and Joffrey rides for his rumored lover. Despite the festive nature of the event, Criston violently attacks Joffrey, and cracks his skull with a morningstar. He remains unconscious for nearly a week before he dies. Laenor is forced to watch his lover die in agony.

What His Fate Means

Next week’s episode, “The Princess and the Queen,” will take a time jump, replacing some key cast members with their older counterparts. Although we won’t know Laenor’s immediate feelings in the aftermath of the wedding, Joffrey’s loss takes a heavy toll on his heart. It creates further tension with the long-term residents of King’s Landing.

The older Laenor (John Macmillan) insists that one of his children takes the name of his deceased lover. In Fire & Blood, Lord Corlys refuses to allow his son’s firstborn heir to take a name other than Jacaerys. It would not be proper to name the future King of the Seven Kingdoms after a knight of a minor house. However, Laenor convinces his father to let him name his third son Joffrey Velaryon,