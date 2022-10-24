Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.It's been quite some time since fans of George R.R. Martin's World of Ice and Fire have seen House Stark on-screen. It has been years since Game of Thrones' conclusion and the end of the Starks' primary story arc. However, observant fans may have spied one lone Stark in House of the Dragon's pilot, with Lord Rickon Stark (David Hounslow) pledging fealty to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) as heir to the Iron Throne of Westeros. Otherwise, the Starks, and most of the Great Houses of the realm, have remained out of sight. Be that as it may, House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale has made it clear that the war known as the Dance of the Dragons has begun. The whole of the realm will be drawn into the conflict, and we see this at play as Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) dispatches her sons Jacaerys/Jace (Hary Collett) and Lucerys/Luke (Elliot Grihault) Velaryon to entreat the Lords of Westeros to aid her and her supporters.

Jace in particular is tasked with heading to The Eyrie to speak to Lady Jeyne Arryn before flying on dragonback to Winterfell to receive the commitment of Lord Cregan Stark. As the late Lord Rickon's eldest son, Cregan became Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North during the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). The young Stark Lord is quite likely to become a major figure in House of the Dragon's second season if the show sticks to Martin's Fire & Blood as source material. But who is Lord Cregan? And will he lend the strength of the North to Rhaenyra's cause?

Cregan Stark Before the Dance of the Dragons

Born 108 years after Aegon I Targaryen's War of Conquest, Cregan is the eldest son of Lord Rickon Stark and Lady Gilliane Glover. Not much is known about the young Stark aside from that he lost his younger brother when Cregan was only 11 years old. According to Fire & Blood, Cregan also had a bastard half-sister named Sara Snow, though this statement has been disputed. The alleged existence of Sara Snow was posited by Mushroom, a court jester during the reign of King Viserys and his successors during the Dance of the Dragons. Mushroom had a scribe publish his "observations" in a book titled The Testimony of Mushroom, which is filled with fantastical stories and sordid details surrounding the Dance that have been disputed by many as being either partially or completely false. According to canon sources, Lord Cregan himself has made no mention of a half-sister of any sort.

In 121 AC (After Conquest), Lord Rickon Stark passed away in some form (the cause has never been confirmed by Martin in his works), leaving Cregan as the Lord of Winterfell and Warden of the North at the age of 13. Due to his minority, Cregan's uncle Bennard Stark became the Lord Regent until Cregan had come of age. According to Fire & Blood, the young Stark Lord turned 16 in 124 AC, and there was substantial friction between him and his uncle. Bennard Stark did not appear to want to relinquish the power of his regency, and Cregan appeared to "chafe under the limits imposed upon him by his father's brother." It should come as no surprise then that Cregan soon decided that enough was enough, and he had his uncle imprisoned along with three of his sons, taking full control of Winterfell and the North itself. Shortly thereafter, Cregan married Lady Arra Norrey, a friend from his childhood. Tragically, Arra would pass away giving birth to their son, who was named Rickon after Cregan's late Lord Father.

Little of Lord Cregan's rule is known about before the North took part in the Dance of the Dragons. However, the young lord's bonafides as a son of House Stark was never in doubt. He possessed grey eyes that Septon Eustace remarked were akin to a "winter's storm," and loved to drink, hunt, and train in the arts of combat. Lord Cregan is well-renowned as one of the finest warriors to be found anywhere in Westeros. Decades after he became Lord of Winterfell, Prince Aemon Targaryen "the Dragonknight" opined that Lord Cregan was the finest swordsman in the entire realm, even as he grew older after the events of the Dance. Much like his forebears, Cregan retains an amicable relationship with the Night's Watch, ever wary of the dangers beyond The Wall, Wildling or otherwise. Every Stark knows full well that the Others always return, and a long Winter always comes eventually, and Cregan Stark aims to keep his domain whole and stay prepared. Compared to the other kingdoms that comprise Westeros, keeping the North unified is a difficult task. However, by all accounts, Lord Cregan has done so admirably, and the North has known peace under his rule during the reign of King Viserys.

War Is Coming For House Stark

House Stark spent decades relatively isolated after Aegon Targaryen's Conquest. The last King of the North, Torrhen Stark, had planned to resist the Targaryen invasion after hearing news of war in the south. However, by the time Torrhen and his host of Northmen had reached the Trident in the Riverlands, House Targaryen and an army of 45,000 men waiting for him. Aegon the Conqueror and his sisters Rhaenys and Visenya laid in wait as well, along with their dragons Vhagar, Meraxes, and Balerion the Black Dread. Knowing that pressing the attack would only result in widespread death and destruction for the North, Torrhen crossed the Trident, kneeling at The Conqueror's feet and laying down his crown of hammered bronze. Ever since, Torrhen Stark has been known as "The King Who Knelt," but House Stark and the North were spared blood and dragonfire.

In the years since, House Stark has served the Iron Throne dutifully, though they remain largely uninvolved in matters of court. Despite the North being the largest former kingdom in Westeros, the region at large has remained aloof of the larger affairs of the realm. During the reign of King Viserys, this remained unchanged. House Stark did their duty and nothing more, hoping to avoid the intrigues and sabotages of politics that mar much of the Seven Kingdoms. Despite this, the Dance of the Dragons is already well underway in Episode 10 of House of the Dragon. After a brief stay in the mountainous Eyrie, Jace Velaryon will make his way to Winterfell in a bid to win the North for his mother's cause.

No doubt that the sight of Jace's dragon Vermax will be a surprise to many in the North, as well as one of pain for others, reminiscent of the days when the Starks gave up their status as kings and bent the knee to dragonlords. Northerners are cautious of outsiders by nature, and a young boy on dragonback will have plenty of convincing to do. We know now that a mishap in the skies above Shipbreaker Bay has already robbed Jace of his brother Luke and his young dragon Arrax. The death of Rhaenyra Targaryen's son, accidental or not, is the opening salvo in a war that will devastate both Westeros and House Targaryen. Regardless of whether news reaches Winterfell before Jace and Vermax arrive, Lord Cregan has a difficult decision to make. The Dance is one matter that the North cannot ignore, as doing so will spell danger at the behest of either of the war's factions.

As Jace makes his way to Winterfell in House of the Dragon Season 2, Lord Cregan undoubtedly understands that the budding war is one he must take a side in. He must send his own banners into battle, and many will never return home. The North will bleed alongside the rest of the Seven Kingdoms, but as Warden of the North, Cregan must choose the faction he believes will be victorious. If he chooses wrong, the future of House Stark hangs in the balance. At the presumptive age of 21, the young Lord of Winterfell will have to lead his supporters into one of the most deadly wars in Westerosi history, on one side or the other.