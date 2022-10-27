Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.House of the Dragon is finally ready for war. After a season of tension building within the family, the Game of Thrones prequel series ends the season with the death of Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) after Vhagar kills him and his dragon, Arrax, while Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) rides him. Once Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) receives word from Daemon (Matt Smith) of her second son’s untimely death, any hope for peace has died. The dragons have begun their dance and the Targaryen civil war has begun!

Now that the time of peace is over in Westeros, both the Blacks and the Greens are eager to establish their alliances as they head into battle. With these great houses being pulled into war, who will bend the knee to Queen Rhaenyra or King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney)? Let’s see where the alliances stand at the end of the first season, as well as with the book series.

House Arryn - Team Black

Image via HBO

First wife to Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and Rhaenyra’s mother, Aemma (Sian Brooke), was originally from House Arryn. Because of this family connection, Rhaenyra believes it’s unlikely that the Vale would turn their back on one of their own. Still, she sends her son Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) during Episode 10’s “The Black Queen” there first on dragonback to convince Aemma’s cousin, Lady Jeyne, to swear loyalty to her. In Fire & Blood, not only does Jeyne keep true to her oath, she also proves to be a fierce ally by sending men to aid Rhaenyra in her claim to the Iron Throne. In this case, House Arryn does believe blood is thicker than water and stands with their relatives as Team Black.

House Baratheon - Team Green

Image via HBO

When Viserys I declares Rhaenyra his heir at the end of Episode 1’s “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Boremund Baratheon (Julian Lewis Jones) represents his house and declares fealty to her. As half-brother to Jaehaerys I (Michael Carter), he has family ties to the Targaryens. However, by the time Aegon II usurps the throne, his son Borros (Roger Evans) is the Lord of Storm’s End, and he desires more tangible forms of an oath. If Aemond hadn’t gotten to him first and if Lucerys wasn’t already betrothed to Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell), Borros might have honored his father’s loyalty and their family connection to Rhaenyra. However, timing worked in the Greens favor, so House Baratheon is on Team Green for the Dance of the Dragons.

House Hightower - Team Green

Image via HBO

The reason this side of the Targaryen family is known as the Greens is because it’s House Hightower’s colors. When Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) becomes Viserys I’s second wife, the Hightowers enter the royal bloodline. Long before the Dance of the Dragons, battle lines within the family have been drawn just from these colors alone; Alicent was once close with a younger Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock. Once Alicent enters the royal banquet before Rhaenyra’s wedding to Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) in Episode 5’s “We Light The Way,” she’s wearing a green dress; in Hightower custom, when they call for the banners of war, the Hightowers light a green flame above their tower in Oldtown. From there on out, the Targaryen family is split between those descending from the Hightowers and those descending from the main Targaryen line. The ensuing civil war is between these two sides, so naturally, House Hightower is fighting for their family and position of power in the royal family.

House Lannister - Team Green

Image via HBO

A Lannister always pays his debts. Though Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) offers a marriage suit to Rhaenyra in Episode 3’s “Second in His Name,” she and Viserys I reject the offer. Later, Jason’s twin brother, Tyland, serves on the small council alongside the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). When Viserys I dies, Tyland is part of the council that planned to place Aegon II on the Iron Throne; he becomes master of coin for the new king. Plus, Otto and the council replace the two captains of the City Watch loyal to Daemon with Jason. The Lannisters and Casterly Rock are firmly planted as Team Green, offering strategic location and a fleet should they take their battles to the sea.

House Stark - Team Black

Image via HBO

Traditionally, House Stark has always been known for keeping their promises; when Rhaenyra is named Viserys I’s heir, Rickon Stark (David Hounslow) pledges fealty to her. In addition to visiting the Eerie, Jacaerys is sent by his mother to Winterfell to ensure the Starks’ loyalty still stands. Aligning with House Stark will ensure the North will also follow Team Black.

The current Lord of Winterfell, Cregan Stark, is close to Jacerys in age. In Fire & Blood, Cregan and Jacerys become good friends and forge their alliance with the Pact of Ice and Fire. Plus, while Jacerys is visiting Winterfell, Jacerys falls in love with Cregan’s half-sister, Sara Snow, and supposedly marries her in secret. Considering he’s currently betrothed to his cousin, Baela (Bethany Antonia), this could make things a bit more complicated down the road, as well as foreshadow Aegon the Conqueror's dream, A Song of Ice and Fire, being fulfilled with the son of Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) and Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi)-- Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

House Strong - Team Green

Image via HBO

Even though Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon are the true-born sons of Rhaenyra’s sworn protector, Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), what’s left of House Strong is firmly Team Green thanks to his younger brother, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). One night during Episode 6’s “The Princess and the Queen,” Harwin and his father, Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), die after being locked in during a mysterious fire at Harrenhal. It’s revealed that Larys is responsible for his father and brother’s death. As the new Lord Strong, he acts as a confidante to Alicent, giving her information in exchange for her showing off her feet. Larys is later appointed the Master of Whisperers, a position that would be later held by Lord Varys (Conleth Hill). So long as Alicent keeps giving into Larys’ particular fetish, Larys remains firmly in Team Green (and apparently Team Feet).

House Tully - Team Green (for now)

Riverrun is a strategic location for both Team Black and Team Green. It sits between King’s Landing and Casterly Rock, both occupied by Team Green, so having an ally there is critical for both sides– for Team Black, it cuts off the connection between Team Green allies, and it strengthens their position.

House Tully has been an ally of Viserys I; now that he's gone, time is of the essence. Daemon has sent ravens to the current Lord of Riverrun, Lord Grover Tully, but Rhaenyra fears that he is too easily swayed by his loyalty. It turns out her fears are right because in Fire & Blood, Grover initially sides with the Greens but his grandson, Ernie, and his great-grandson, Kermit, (yes, they're named Grover, Ernie, and Kermit) want to support Rhaenyra. Because of this divide within the family, don’t be surprised when the alliances begin to shift later on.

House Velaryon - Team Black (for now)

Image via HBO

Throughout the course of Season 1, the relationship between House Velaryon and House Targaryen has swayed back and forth like waves in the sea. Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is mad that Viserys I doesn’t offer aid in the Stepstones; he loses both of his children when they’re spouses to Targaryens, Laenor seemingly dies after being thrown in a fire and Laena (Nanna Blondell) died during childbirth; his brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), is killed by Daemon after he questions the legitimacy of Rhaenyra and Laenor’s children. During Episode 10’s “The Black Queen” he suggests to his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), that they should just declare for no one and retire in High Tide. However, since their grandchildren are threats to Aegon II and Rhaenys betrothed Rhaena and Baela to their cousins, this is also their fight. Corlys and Rhaenys declare for Team Black and offer their impressive fleet to Rhaenyra, which gives them complete control of the Narrow Sea.

House Velaryon and House Targaryen are the last of Old Valyria; though their ties are strong at the end of the season, be prepared for the tides to shift again. As the war continues on, Corlys stands to lose more and more. According to Fire & Blood, Corlys will go from being Rhaenyra’s Hand of the Queen to a prisoner of hers. So when Aegon II comes along with a better offer, don’t be too surprised when the Sea Snake sails for a new banner.