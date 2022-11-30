The following article contains spoilers for the HBO show House of the Dragon.The second season of HBO's House of the Dragon (HOTD) is almost over — so of course, many viewers are anxiously on edge as they wait for what the last few episodes have in store for them. Many fans are developing theories about the potential fates of the characters, comparing the show's storyline to the books, and are firmly standing their ground, whether that's on the side of the Greens of the Blacks.

And there must have been a conversation, at least once, about the HOTD character personalities and their zodiac signs. Knowing the qualities of different signs, some characters act obviously like Scorpios and Cancers, but others display more subtle signs of belonging to a constellation. House of the Dragon boasts a sprawling cast, each character with a complex personality that matches with a particular zodiac sign.

12 Aemond Targaryen

Aries

Aemond is Alicent and Viserys' second son, and he's had a dark aura since childhood. The way he grows up can only be explained by one thing — he's an Aries. Without a smidge of doubt, Aemond had a difficult childhood since his mother favored Aegon II, making him a no-filter-having, easily bored prince.

Some positive attributes of Aries include constant self-improvement, spontaneity, courage, and adventure. However, being easily bored means they'll do everything on a dare and observe life as a game they can win. Getting angry is their trademark, as seen with him murdering his nephew Lucerys and burning his brother Aegon II as an act of vengeance — but in a more positive light, his anger drives him to be more confident about himself.

11 Aegon Targaryen

Pisces

Aegon is similar to his father, as he also tends to fantasize and imagine the life of a romantic, carefree royal. However, his father knew the duties of a King, while Aegon has a more Pisces kind of attitude about it — "I'll do it if I feel it." The cheers of the people at his coronation gave him a boost to soak in the glory — which is something a Pisces would enjoy but at the same time, mull over.

Aegon somehow manages to be a child and an adult simultaneously, just like his fishy star sign. However, showing emotion isn't horrible, although it's certainly unwelcome in the royal lineage. He's also shown to have a close bond with his golden dragon Sunfyre, which is proof of his Pisces empathic nature. However, his romantic side and lack of boundaries could end his reign faster than expected.

10 Rhaenys Targaryen

Sagittarius

When imagining a self-sufficient Sagittarius wielding truth like a mighty sword, they might as well be imagining Rhaenys. As a typical Sag, Rhaenys doesn't have an indoor voice and is tired of keeping up appearances. But as part of a royal family, she must accept her role and reign those qualities in.

A Sagittarius always chooses adventure and is unbound to earthly things (which is why Rhaenys can soar on most dragons). She appreciates the knowledge of those around her but relies on inner conviction and wisdom. While Rhaenys' eventual downfall under Aemond and Vhagar was nothing but sorrowful and unfortunate, she lived out her true Sagittarius self by standing her ground, choosing her principles, and not running away from a battle.

9 Corlys Velaryon

Capricorn

Corlys, as a 100% Capricorn, is motivated by duty. He suppresses emotions that get in the way of success but ensures everyone gets a word in before making the final decision. If anything, he's the responsible one and just wants the family to stop the in fighting, which was obvious in his relationship with his brother Vaemond and his reluctant support to the Blacks.

Capricorns don't warm up to people easily, so it takes a while for them to open up. However, their discipline and pragmatism lead them far up the success ladder, where they like to sit and garner praise. After all, Corlys did say, "history does not remember blood. It remembers names." It's interesting to see how he'll grieve over the death of his wife Rhaenys, but if anything he'll turn his grief into motivation just as every Capricorn does.

8 Laenor Velaryon

Aquarius

Laenor is the outcast in his family, but not because of his sexual orientation. He often feels like he doesn't belong, zones out pretty easily, and seeks out the beauties and grace of humanity in the outside world more than within his own home — like a true Aquarius.

Aquarians, despite literally having water in their name, are air signs. And Laenor's personality feels airy; he fetishizes his personal freedom and seeks out a world bigger and better than the one he's in. Still, he's compassionate and supportive of Rhaenyra. Their alliance helped him bloom into his personality, showing why Aquarians need the right partnership to give them a boost, whether it's romantic or platonic.

7 Larys Strong

Gemini

Larys Strong is Alicent's strange friend and the court gossip girl, aka a Gemini. Geminis know a little something about everything, which makes Larys the perfect manipulator. Their charisma and approach make it difficult to say no to them, and they could genuinely talk to a brick wall and feel empowered by the conversation.

Most Geminis are pretty good at gathering knowledge, are intelligent, and can judge character in a matter of seconds. Their ability to either be the center of attention or a wallflower is what makes Larys such a good counselor. However, his friendship with Alicent might now be on rocky ground, as Larys supports Aemond instead of ruling as regent, a testament to a Gemini's duality. Much like Varys in Game of Thrones, Larys gets to have all the fun with his information — until his inner Gemini decides to wield it as a weapon.

6 Alicent Hightower

Virgo

Virgos have a bad rep for being sticklers, but they're hardworking and self-reliant. That's been obvious with Alicent since she realized her allies won't always be there. She decided to take matters into her hands, as Virgos would. They don't let others do business for them unless they have to, and even then they'll try to run the show.

Additionally, Virgos like to feel useful and have solutions and fixes for everything — Alicent married her son and daughter, so that was a pretty quick fix. But they can be fairly judgmental and critical of others. Even if Rhaenyra did her best to sneak into King's Landing to talk to her, Alicent's Virgo tendencies to be unforgiving stopped her from moving on, forcibly stopping the bloodshed, and accepting that Rhaenyra is who Viserys wanted to rule.

5 Rhaenyra Targaryen

Leo

Rhaenyra's boldness and warmth place her in the Leo constellation. Despite being quiet and trying to blend in, once she gets the spotlight, her goal is to stand out. Marrying her uncle Daemon and having kids with him seems like enough in some people's eyes. But as a natural Leo, she knows her worth and will get her own way to take what's rightfully hers: the Iron Throne.

Besides having a big personality and slightly vain, Leos exude creativity and wisdom. They're natural influencers and they easily turn heads with just their auras. Rhaenyra has that effect on everyone she meets, as well as why most of the houses in Westeros have shown their support for her claim. Without a doubt, the show made the right choice by casting the naturally charismatic Emma D'Arcy to play her.

4 Daemon Targaryen

Scorpio

Anyone who takes a long, hard look at Daemon might immediately say he's a Scorpio. Matt Smith, who plays Daemon, is also a Scorpio, and those vibes cannot be easily matched. While Scorpios are generally disliked — stereotypically, they're players and dishonest — their personalities are much softer than they seem.

Although Scorpios don't see betrayal as bad, they can be soft. If they commit, they do it properly — Daemon seemed to have loved Laena as much as he does Rhaenyra (we'll pretend Rhea Royce never happened, OK?) Additionally, Scorpios can handle uncomfortable silences, although they typically cause them, especially since he's giving Rhaenyra the silent treatment while he's being plagued by weird dreams in Harrenhal.

3 Viserys Targaryen

Libra

As much as Daemon is an evident Scorpio, his brother Viserys is an obvious Libra. Libras are kind and like to see every side before judging or deciding. Although they're indecisive (Viserys was a few times) they can find good in every situation, avoid conflict, and ask for understanding.

The worst Libra quality may also be their best — they're prone to fantasizing. On the surface level, they're optimistic and imagine great heights for themselves and their loved ones. Viserys was able to unite the confusing and convoluted Targaryen family that way, but his fantasy was ultimately too unrealistic for the situation. Libras can also come across as confusing due to their indecisiveness and wishy-washiness — a fatal mistake Viserys commits by not being clear to Alicent about who his heir is.

2 Otto Hightower

Taurus

The King's Hand, Otto Hightower, is a Taurus because he never desires massive changes in the Realm, as long as his family steadies their place in the royal court. He showed some bull-headed attitudes and held onto them firmly, as a true Taurus would. In addition, Tauruses, just like the other earth signs, are slow to make big life changes but hold firmly to their beliefs, which is why Otto's ambition to secure the Hightower lineage remains relentless.

The good sides of Tauruses are their ability to stay calm and persevere when everything seems against them. In terms of getting his family to a secure place, Otto did an excellent job in moving forward. However, he's very direct, especially when it comes to confronting other people who may thwart their plans, which is why he's quick to call Aegon's carelessness.

1 Ser Criston Cole

Cancer

Ser Criston Cole protects the Queen, but before that, he has protected Rhaenyra. The two of them seemed in love, although Rhaenyra may not have been completely all-in as he was — and his reaction to that was very Cancer-like. They don't always accept reality with a clear head — they can be sensitive and embody the "forgive but never forget" mentality.

Ser Criston created one boundary and managed to stick to it after so many years. In many ways, that commitment is also highly commendable — staying true to one's word and character may be rare in HOTD. Cancers are also very loyal and committed to the people they adore, so apart from protecting Alicent, he has also become a bedmate for the dowager queen.

