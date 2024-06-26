House of the Dragon returns fans of Game of Thrones to the complex world of political intrigue and fire-breathing dragons crafted by American author George R. R. Martin. Set over a hundred years before Game of Thrones, it follows the events of The Dance of the Dragons, a civil war between two factions of House Targaryen over who will sit on the Iron Throne.

On one side are the Blacks, loyal to the elder child, Queen Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy), and on the other, the Greens, faithful to the eldest son, King Aegon II (Ty Tennant and Tom Glynn-Carney).

The show is full of many multifaceted characters brought to life by talented actors, many of whom match some of the best characters from Game of Thrones. Of course, several characters often get overlooked by a cast as large as this show, but these under-appreciated characters have plenty of good qualities about them.

10 Ser Harrold Westerling

Played by Graham McTavish

Image via HBO

One of the seven Knights of the Kingsguard under Jaehaerys, Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish) becomes Lord Commander under Viserys when the previous one dies. He performs his duty with the utmost care, guarding the royal family and offering advice when applicable. When the Greens make their move following Viserys' death, Harrold resigns as Lord Commander and walks away, opening the door for Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) to take the position.

Harrold Westerling serves as the ideal white knight to compare Criston to, and he fills that role perfectly. Compared to Criston's fall from grace, or the various Kingsguard from Game of Thrones who felt more like upjumped thugs, Harrold always does his duty, and would rather resign his position than sully his cloak with plots and backstabbing. He might not have a lot to do, but his presence in the Red Keep ensured that there was a little bit of chivalry, and McTavish's performance gives him wisdom and power.

9 Tyland Lannister

Played by Jefferson Hall

Image via HBO

The younger twin to the lord of Casterly Rock, Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall), Tyland (Jefferson Hall) takes over as Master of Ship when Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) goes to wage war in the Stepstones. Though not as proud as his brother, Tyland proves to be a diligent servant and often drives the council meetings by bringing up important issues. Following Viserys' death, Tyland becomes Master of Coin for Aegon II.

Tyland is an interesting addition to the powerful and proud House Lannister. Unlike his brother, Tyland has a shrewd mind, which makes him well-suited for politics because he can visualize the bigger picture. Sometimes he is looked down upon due to his more meek personality, but all in all, he just wants to do what he can to ensure stability and peace.

8 Lord Lyman Beesbury

Played by Bill Paterson

Image via HBO

The lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin, Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson), has held his position since the days of King Jaehaerys I (Michael Carter). Though his mind is beginning to fail him in his older years, he remains a dutiful member of the Small Council of Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Sadly, this loyalty leads to his death at the hands of Ser Criston, when he refuses to allow the Greens to usurp Rhaenyra's birthright.

Beesbury is, for the most part, treated as the geriatric member of the Small Council, but he proves to be one of the show's most honorable characters. Most people look down on him for how his mind wanders, but when the Greens begin to scheme, he doesn't hesitate to call them out for their treason. He serves as a reminder that courage can come to people regardless of age, and sometimes, you need to stand up for what is right, regardless of the risks.

7 Mysaria

Played by Sonoya Mizuno

Image via HBO

Taken as a slave during her youth, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) spent her whole life trying to escape living in fear of powerful men. Using her cunning and body when she had to, she worked her way through the ranks of the King's Landing underbelly, eventually becoming an information broker known as the White Worm. During this time, she made connections with the likes of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

Mysaria fulfills a similar role in House of the Dragon as Varys (Conleth Hill) in Game of Thrones: they're both people who start at the bottom of society and work their way up through cunning and using information to their advantage. While Varys wanted to help the realm at large, Mysaria focuses on smaller things, such as trying to get rid of fighting pits that use children as gladiators. Unfortunately, she proves to be less cunning than the Spider, and loses everything when she fails to predict what kind of man Otto Hightower is.

6 King Aeogn Targaryen II

Played by Ty Tennant and Tom Glynn-Carney

Image via HBO

Since Viserys wanted Rhaenyra to be his heir, Aegon grew up believing that he was free to do whatever he wanted. Unfortunately, his grandfather, Otto, and mother, Alicent (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke) believed that he must take the throne to ensure their family's security. The one problem is that Aegon is highly unfit to rule, caring more about indulging in his own pleasures and making decisions based on emotion rather than logic.

Aegon is one of those characters who is despicable as a person, but Glynn-Carney's performance does a phenomenal job of helping you empathize with him all the same. The show emphasizes how Aegon's behavior comes from his terrible upbringing, being ignored by his father and seen as a pawn by his mother. While this doesn't excuse his more deplorable actions, it reminds audiences that nobody is truly born evil.

5 Queen Helaena Targaryen

Played by Evie Allen and Phia Saban

Image via HBO

The only daughter of Viserys and Queen Alicent Hightower, Helaena Targaryen (Evie Allen and Phia Saban) is perhaps the sweetest member of her family. Rather than plot and scheme, she would rather spend time with her young children or look at insects. She also has a habit of saying cryptic things that her family dismisses as nonsense, but often match up to tragedies in their lives.

Helaena is one of the most likable members of the Green faction because she bears no ill will toward anyone. This makes it all the more unfortunate that bad things keep happening to her outside of her control, and she receives no support from her family, who look down on her. Her prophetic statements give her a Cassandra-like role in the show, where she is constantly warning others of tragedy, only to be ignored because nobody understands her.

4 Laenor Velaryon

Played by Theo Nate and John Macmillan

Image via HBO

The son of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), Ser Laenor (Theo Nate and John Macmillan​​​​​​), was born with an adventurous spirit. He longed to sail the sea like his famous father or go off to war atop the back of his dragon, Seasmoke. However, he is betrothed to Rhaenyra to repair the rift between the Targaryens and the Velaryons, but is unable to father children with her due to his sexual preference.

Laenor is a tragic case of a good man whose life is dictated by the society he lives in. He tries his best to be a good husband and father to Rhaenyra's three bastard sons, but because Rhaenyra keeps him close to home, he becomes miserable and indulges in drink and men. Macmillan does a wonderful job showing all the complex sides of Laenor, especially when he and Rhaenyra talk to one another in private about the effects of their sham marriage.

3 Prince Lucerys Velaryon

Played by Harvey Sadler and Elliot Grihault

Image via HBO

The second son of Rhaenyra and her paramour, Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr), Lucerys Velaryon (Harvey Sadler and Elliot Grihault), is chosen by Corlys to one day succeed him as the lord of Driftmark and the head of House Velaryon. However, Luke doesn't want Driftmark and would rather spend his time with his family. When war begins to brew in Westeros, he flies to Storm's End as a messenger to bring the Baratheons to his mother's cause, which leads to a deadly encounter between him and his uncle, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton and Ewan Mitchell).

Lucerys is one of the most tragic characters in either show because he is the only one who understands the cost of power. Since the only way he can inherit is if his family members are dead, Luke would be happy to give it all up for more time with his living members. Sadly, he is another victim of society and the people who dictate it, with his death serving as a foreshadowing of the cost of dragons going to war.

2 Prince Jacaerys Velaryon

Played by Leo Hart and Harry Collett

Image via HBO

The eldest child of Rhaenyra and Harwin, Jacaerys Velaryion (Leo Hart and Harry Collett) was told from a young age that one day he would inherit the Iron Throne. Rather than rest on his laurels, Jace dedicates himself to being the best prince he can be by focusing on his studies. When war breaks out, he takes an active role and offers that he and Luke should be the ones to personally recruit the Lords of Westeros to his mother's cause.

Jace is the closest thing House of the Dragon has to a true hero. He is a prince who cares about his people and knows how to conduct himself around highborn lords with respect while still showing that he has the conviction to fight when needed. Unfortunately, as with Game of Thrones' heroic protagonist, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Jace's status as a bastard means that others are quick to write him off, but he doesn't let this divert him from his duties.

1 Lyonel Strong

Played by Gavin Spokes

Image via HBO

Serving as the Master of Law to King Viserys, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) is the lord of Harrenhal, a castle with a dark and cursed history. Unlike every other member of Viserys' council, Lyonel cares more about the stability of the realm than pushing his ambition. For this loyal service, Viserys makes him Hand of the King after dismissing Otto Hightower, but Otto was re-instated when Luonal perished in a fire.

Lyonel Strong is one of the best Hands of the King in both shows. He is the kind of advisor who tells the king exactly what he needs to hear, even if it's not what he wants to hear, because that is what is best for improving the realm and the lives of everyone who lives within it. Integrity means everything to Lyonel, to the point that he was willing to resign his position as hand due to Harwin's relationship with Rhaenyra, and was only stopped by Viserys' command. This makes his death at the hands of his son, Larys (Matthew Needham), all the more tragic.

