Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.Perhaps no character exemplifies the complicated morals of George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire universe better than House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Daemon’s actions identify him as a truly horrible human being for many different reasons and yet the majority of viewers find themselves cheering him on and some even attempt to justify his crimes, because strong writing and an excellent performance from Smith have made him sympathetic, even likable. The series’ first season finale, however, turned this dynamic on its head, stripping away the character’s usual layer of charm for a reminder of just how twisted and dangerous he really is.

The most disturbing and controversial aspect of Daemon’s character, even more so than the various murders he’s already committed, is his abusive relationship with his niece, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock). It is immediately established at the beginning of the series that the two are close, with the implication quickly becoming that they are too close. The fifth episode confirmed what earlier installments clearly hinted at, that Daemon held predatory, incestuous feelings for the adolescent Rhaenyra, and had successfully groomed her into being in love with him. A spike of conscience did cause him to cut short their first sexual encounter (although this in turn led him to abandon her in a brothel) but that did not last.

Years later, Daemon showed that those feelings were still there and whatever guilt he might have felt for them didn’t stop him from marrying the now-adult Rhaenyra, who he eventually fathered children with. Incest is common and in most instances (especially arranged, political marriages) accepted in the world of House of the Dragon, reflecting its prevalence in real-world medieval societies. Both Rhaenyra's first husband and Daemon's second wife are members of the Velaryon family, their cousins, for example. However, many characters react to Daemon and Rhaenyra's relationship with the same revulsion as modern viewers, similar to how the public reacts to the romance between siblings Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in Game of Thrones. This suggests that romance between especially close relatives is still looked down upon.

When King Viserys (Paddy Considine) learns of that first encounter he nearly kills Daemon and forces Rhaenyra to drink a contraceptive liquid. Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke) reacts with similar disgust, especially after Rhaenyra lies to her about the encounter, leading to the end of their friendship. Rather than effectively discourage Rhaenyra from being with Daemon, however, these reactions ultimately highlight Viserys and Alicent's hypocrisy, as they would eventually wind up betrothing one of their sons to their daughter, citing the same incestuous Targaryen traditions that lead Daemon and Rhaenyra to marry.

Despite acknowledging its incestuous, abusive nature many viewers are supportive of and enjoy watching Daemon and Rhaenyra's relationship because of Smith’s chemistry with both Alcock and D’Arcy. Daemon’s loyalty to Rhaenyra also adds to the pairing's popularity. Although his feelings for her are twisted, they have led him to be one of the few men in the series who consistently respects her intelligence and capabilities despite her gender and supports her claim as heir to the Iron Throne. However, in the finale, the other shoe finally dropped, as it became clear that there is something Daemon loves more than Rhaenyra: power.

Daemon Takes Command

In Episode 10 “The Black Queen” Rhaenyra’s group, known as the Blacks, learn that their opponents the Greens have publicly named Rhaenyra’s half-brother, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), Viserys and Alicent's son, king following Viserys’ death, in defiance of Rhaenyra’s claim. Rhaenyra and Daemon scramble to react and keep her from being usurped, but Rhaneyra is willing to consider diplomatic options while Daemon immediately begins preparing for war with the Greens and repeatedly undermines her in front of their followers. He does not cease planning for battle even after Rhaenyra goes into difficult and premature labor. While Rhaenyra refuses help from her aids and medical staff during the labor (which results in her and Daemon’s youngest child being stillborn) the images of Daemon continuing to distribute military orders while her screams are heard in the background are haunting reminders of his true priority, which is maintaining Rhaenyra’s claim and the power that it gives him as her husband.

An Intimate Betrayal

Daemon’s depravity becomes even more apparent when Rhaenyra considers an offer for a diplomatic settlement that Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), Alicent’s father, makes on Aegon’s behalf. The agreement would keep Aegon king but avoid war and give significant compromises to Rhaenyra’s family. Daemon flies into a rage and chastises Rhaenyra for even considering negotiation, but she gives her reasons for doing so, believing that avoiding a civil war is her responsibility as the Prince Who Was Promised, the ideal leader that would save the Seven Kingdoms prophesied in the Song of Ice and Fire, which Viserys insisted referred to Rhaenyra. After she references the prophecy Daemon begins choking Rhaenyra, criticizing Viserys’ belief in “omens and portents” and stating, “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did," before releasing her. Rhaenyra realizes that Viserys never told Daemon the prophecy, suggesting that he never truly considered his brother a legitimate heir to the Throne.

This scene both brings the season full circle and highlights Daemon’s true nature and the horror of his treatment of Rhaenyra. The series’ inciting incident is Viserys’ decision to name Rhaenyra heir, replacing Daemon, when he believes he will not have any male children after the stillborn birth of his first son and death of his first wife. While Daemon has never overtly shown that he holds this against Rhaenyra, and even has claimed to be disinterested in ruling the Kingdom at points, it’s clear Viserys’ decision wounds him, and more than anything he would himself want to be on the Throne. He has chosen to be Rhaenyra's husband and right hand simply because it's the closest, easiest consolation.

Series co-creator Ryan Condal told Variety that he believes the additional blow Daemon suffers in learning that Viserys kept the prophecy from him, “breaks him,” but that as sympathetic as any viewer may find him, choking Rhaenyra is a reminder that, “he’s also capable of great darkness,” which is always, “simmering just beneath the surface.” It’s an important acknowledgment for the series to make which imbues it with extra tension going forward, as now it should be clear that the man Rhaenyra trusts and relies on the most is just as much of a threat to her as the Greens are.