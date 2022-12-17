Matthew Needham, the actor who plays Ser Larys Strong in House of the Dragon, revealed last weekend that his character’s foot fetish is derived from his love of power. Throughout the ten episodes of House of the Dragon season one, fans watched Larys become one of the most influential and politically deviant figures in King's Landing. In the penultimate episode, Larys and Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) met in the latter’s private chambers.

During their interaction, Larys offered up critical information to Alicent about the capital’s power struggle and in return, the queen removed her socks and shoes. The scene ended with Larys pleasuring himself to Alicent’s feet while he sat across from the noticeably distressed woman.

During the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention on December 10, Needham took part in a Q&A session. The clubfoot mastermind’s love of feet came up and Needham explained that the fetish was “weirder” than what it would typically be — and much more nuanced. “It’s the fact that he can make her do it,” the actor said. “And this is a very disturbed person with a lot of trauma.”

“It’s about making her feel as much shame as she does for that part of her body that he does for his,” Needham continued. Needham said Larys likes “making people incomplete,” filling them with trauma so that even if he isn’t around, they are still haunted by the experience. “I don't see it like he loves feet,” he said. “It's the fact that she's not into it is the point, and he can make her do it.”

Compared to the warriors of the Game of Thrones prequel, like brother Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Larys is a feeble-looking man who has had to rely on his brain rather than brawn to get ahead. Larys became the head of House Strong and the Lord of Harrenhal after his father and Hand of the King, Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), and Harwin both died in a fire during episode six — a tragedy that Larys has been suspected of causing.

House of the Dragon premiered on HBO earlier this year, ending the three-year Game of Thrones drought. The final episode of season one dropped on October 23. Following the show’s first episode in August, HBO announced that they had renewed House of the Dragon for season two, and fans should expect to see Needham back on their television screens in 2024.