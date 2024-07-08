Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.

The Big Picture Aegon and Aemond's rivalry escalates in House of the Dragon Season 2, impacting the war they fight.

The brothers' animosity stems from differences in personality and past resentment.

Aemond's actions during the Battle at Rook's Rest risk the Greens' cause and his own reputation, complicating the power struggle.

House of the Dragon is not short on rivalries. Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) fight for the throne, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra compete for power, Daemon (Matt Smith) enjoys to antagonize Otto (Rhys Ifans), Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) holds an old grudge against Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and those are just the most prevalent. However, Season 2 highlights a conflict between a new pair that creates trouble for the characters, specifically those trying to put Aegon on the Iron Throne. In Season 2, Aegon and Aemond become enemies, though they fight for the same side. These brothers have never gotten along exactly, but the progression of the war has made it worse. Now, Aemond stands a lot to gain from Aegon's death, exacerbating the hatred that already exists.

Aegon and Aemond may be brothers, but they are drastically different people. Aegon is indulgent and unfocused but often hilarious. Spending most of his time drunk, he is ill-suited to the throne, as his actions as king have quickly proven. Aemond, on the other hand, is a serious and ruthless prince. Having studied the ways of battle, he understands the war better than his brother and commands fear as the rider of Vhagar. Their dynamic is more than just differences in personality, though, as years of bullying and jealousy built resentment, which is now coming to a head. Season 2, Episode 4 brings that out as the conflict between these brothers hurts the larger war they fight, suggesting Aemond has nefarious intentions.

House of the Dragon 8 10 The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. Based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before Game of Thrones, telling the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys. Release Date August 21, 2022 Creator Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin Cast Paddy Considine , Olivia Cooke , Rhys Ifans , Matt Smith , Eve Best , Steve Toussaint , Emma D'Arcy , Milly Alcock , Emily Carey Main Genre Drama Seasons 4 Distributor HBO Expand

'House of the Dragon' Chronicles Aegon and Aemond's Rivalry Throughout Their Lives

From their first interaction on screen, Aegon and Aemond are headed for trouble as Aegon initiates a cruel prank on his younger brother. In Season 1, Episode 6, "The Princess and the Queen," Aegon and Aemond are children played by younger actors (Ty Tennant and Leo Ashton), proving that the bitterness between them in Season 2 is not new. With no dragon of his own, Aemond is the odd man out in the family, so Aegon enlists his nephews to trick Aegon, telling him they found a dragon for him and then presenting a pig they dressed in wings. Aemond is understandably hurt, and though Alicent tries to unite them, saying Aegon should look out for his brother, it doesn't take. After a fight that cost him an eye, Aemond is questioned about where he heard the rumor that his nephews are bastards. Though a lot happens in this scene, it's interesting that despite first looking at Alicent, who openly believes the rumors, Aemond passes the blame to Aegon. The brothers are not always at odds, but the resentment between them is clear.

Even as adults, they share animosity for each other at the best of times. When their father dies, Aemond searches for Aegon, dutifully returning him to the castle. But Aemond expresses his belief that he would be the better king, claiming he has earned the crown, while Aegon waists his privilege. Season 2, Episode 3, "The Burning Mill," hinted at their issues again when Aegon went out of his way to insult Aemond. This time, he humiliates Aemond in a brothel, where they happen to run into each other. Aemond remains cool, but Aegon's cruelty towards his brother does not go unnoticed. Aemond returns the favor in Episode 4, coming to the council meeting with a secret plan he has already put into motion, defying Aegon's orders. Aemond outshines his brother in planning the war because he has taken the time to learn, while Aegon acts in rage with no understanding of the larger picture. Aemond continues to embarrass his brother in front of the small council by speaking perfect High Valyrian at the meeting while Aegon struggles to get out one nonsensical sentence. But as if Aemond hasn't proved that he would make a better ruler, the jealous younger brother takes it further.

The Brothers Have a Fiery Confrontation in 'House of the Dragon' Season 2, Episode 4

Close

The bad blood between Aemond and Aegon escalates during the Battle at Rook's Rest when Aegon unexpectedly rides his dragon Sunfyre into battle. Though Aemond and Vhagar are lying in wait to spring a trap on their enemy, Sunfyre arrives first. Aemond delays his entrance, letting Aegon and Sunfyre face Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Meleys alone. Inexperienced and young, Sunfyre is quickly injured, a loss for the Greens that wouldn't have happened were Vhagar there. But, worse than hanging back, when Aemond does enter the battle, his first action is to let Vhagar breathe fire at his brother and king, putting Aegon in additional danger. Sunfyre crashes to the ground with Aegon still on his back.

While Aegon's fate is unclear, Criston Cole's (Fabien Frankel) reaction proves that it was grievous. Even in the best-case scenario, this isn't something Aegon can walk away from unharmed, largely because of Aemond. Dragons are notoriously hard to control, as demonstrated by the Season 1 finale. But Aemond's intentions are made clear by the moment when Cole finds him stalking towards a fallen Aegon with his sword drawn. Aemond has good reason to be angry with Aegon, but killing him risks the Green's cause, especially if it is public.

Aegon and Aemond's Rivalry Creates Problems for the Greens

Image via HBO

While the rivalry makes sense, Aemond's actions during the Battle at Rook's Rest do not. Aemond's attack is not a secret. There are hundreds of witnesses who saw Vhagar target Aegon. Aemond is already a kinslayer after Lucerys' death (though no one seems to mention it), but attacking the king in front of an army full of soldiers goes beyond that. There's no denying that Aemond is better prepared to be king and to plot a war, but kingslaying is even more notorious than kinslaying. Though Aemond is next in line for the throne after the death of Aegon's son, many of the Lords would refuse to follow a kingslayer. In Game of Thrones, even Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is ostracized for that title despite the king in question having gone mad. Had Aemond attempted to murder his brother only after his crash, this storyline would make more sense, but as it is, Aemond's worsening reputation puts the Greens in jeopardy. They rely on Aemond because of Vhagar, so his willingness to go rogue and actively hurt their cause doesn't bode well.

Aemond and Aegon's rivalry puts the Greens in extra danger as they are divided even among themselves, and it costs them one of their few dragons. The Blacks already have the advantage on that front, though Vhagar's size evens the score. Losing Sunfyre is a blow that could have been avoided if Aemond hadn't made his play for power during the battle. Aemond's ambition and resentment are officially impeding the Green's cause, putting the entire family in danger.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere Sundays on HBO and Max.

WATCH ON MAX