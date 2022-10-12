Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.

While House of the Dragon has now cycled out its cast again thanks to “The Lord of the Tides,” some of the series regulars have been there since the beginning. It’s natural to think that all the focus would be on the fresh faces that play the children of Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), but all eyes were turned to Paddy Considine’s moving performance as King Viserys I. While he was first introduced as a ruler at the height of his power, Viserys has descended into both mental and physical frailty as his health continues to decline.

Time will tell if these time jumps paid off in the long run for House of the Dragon, but Considine’s work couldn’t be any more moving. By seeing how these years of change affect Viserys on an emotional level, his legacy is complicated. He’s a much more fleshed-out version of the sort of “Mad King” that Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) father was in Game of Thrones. While we hear that her father was once a good man before he was overtaken by sickness, House of the Dragon has shown just how debilitating the consequences of leadership are.

The Choices of a King

Image via HBO

In the series pilot, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Viserys couldn’t be more joyful. He shares a loving relationship with his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke), and anxiously awaits the birth of his son. It’s rare that we see a couple in Westeros that seems to be genuinely happy, but Viserys and Aemma genuinely care for each other. Considine shows that Viserys has confidence in both his family and his legacy; he can rest easy, as he knows that his son will inherit the Iron Throne and learn of the Song of Ice And Fire prophecy.

This makes the tragedy at the end of the pilot even more heartbroken. It’s as if Viserys received confirmation that his dreams would come true and questions whether he will be remembered as a worthy ruler of the throne. This shows the genuine challenges of making key decisions for the ruler. Even if Viserys’ decision to name Rhaenyra as his successor seemed ill-advised, it made sense to him at the moment. He felt that Rhaenyra was more suitable to handle the prophecy, and he was furious at Daemon for mocking his son’s death.

Viserys epitomizes the struggle that all rulers in Westeros deal with. How can you retain your integrity if you want to win the “Game of Thrones?” Viserys’ decision to marry Alicent may have been ill-advised, as an alliance with House Velaryon would have secured the situation in the Stepstones. However, Viserys felt that he truly had a connection with Alicent. With so many matters of business to deal with, Viserys never had time to truly grieve.

The Rejection of the Throne

Image via HBO

The time jumps indicate that Viserys did not see any benefits from his apparent kindness. In “The Princess and the Queen,” he’s been physically scarred by the Iron Throne itself. While this can be explained by George R.R. Martin’s source material, it has a metaphorical purpose. Viserys is literally aging quicker because of the stress of leadership. He once only had to worry about his own legacy, but he now worries that the future of his entire family is in danger.

The time jumps are most effective in showing the progression of Viserys’ relationship with his daughter. Rhaenyra had questioned her father’s decisions when she was young, but after 10 years, she’s come to treat him with more respect. She recognizes that Viserys will defend her until his last breath; even when it becomes obvious that Rhaenyra’s children are illegitimate to the naked eye, Viserys continues to voice his confidence in his daughter’s integrity.

The next time jump in “The Lord of the Tides” makes these relationships even more heartbreaking. While Viserys’ obsession with family is a little irritating to his council at times, we see in this episode that he believed in all of his words. His speech to his entire family at the dinner table is incredibly moving. Although there is an obvious sense of tension in the room, Viserys believes that he might be able to bring some compassion into existence.

A Lasting Impact

In the final scene of “The Lord of Tides,” Viserys has grown so ill that he can no longer recognize familiar faces. He mistakenly reveals the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy to Alicent, who interprets his story as an indication of his favor towards her son, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). It’s bitterly ironic. Viserys’ last words, meant to unite his family to protect against the coming winter, are what will divide them as battle lines. aredrawn.

The show has not hidden the fact that this episode serves as Considine’s last appearance. The teaser for the next episode, “The Green Council,” indicated that the king is dead, and the battle for his succession will now resume. If this is indeed the case, then “The Lord of the Tides” is a moving sendoff to a complex character. Considine’s work will hopefully stick in Emmy voters’ minds when they cast their ballots next year.

Viserys’ role in House of the Dragon is similar to that of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) on Game of Thrones. Although Ned lost his head by the end of the first season, his memory serves as an inspiration for his children as they attempt to bring virtue to their family. Time will tell if Rhaenyra will heed her father’s advice. He was not a perfect King, but in Westeros, who could be?