The Big Picture Each cast member on the new reality competition series is infamous for their bad behavior on a previous reality series.

Johnny Bananas of The Challenge is a notorious villain who manipulates and back stabs his fellow competitors, even taking the $275,000 prize for himself.

Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules faced backlash for his involvement in a racist incident and was fired from the show.

Some would say a reality TV show is only as good as its villain. The stars have aligned and some of the most notorious villains are competing for $200,000 on House of Villains. The cast will compete in challenges that require them to manipulate and plot against each other. Fans can watch the premiere on Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on E!. It will also be available on Bravo, USA, and SYFY. Joel McHale is the host and will crown the winner with the title "America's Ultimate Supervillain." But how did each cast member earn their "villain" label? These are the scandals behind the 10 stars.

13 Johnny Bananas

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio first appeared on The Real World: Key West in 2005, and often fought with his roommates. He later competed in The Challenge and set multiple records. His strategy involved manipulating other players, and some fans felt he went too far. The Challenge: Rivals III ended with him taking the $275,000 prize for himself instead of splitting it with his teammate, Sarah Patterson, which angered many fans. Finally, some viewers petitioned for producers to stop casting him because of his treatment of other players.

12 Jax Taylor

Vanderpump Rules follows bartenders and servers at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, Sur. Jax Taylor was an original cast member who was the focus of cheating accusations in multiple seasons. A former Black cast member, Faith Stowers, revealed Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute assumed a Black woman who committed robbery was her and called the police. Jax tweeted incorrectly that Faith was wanted by the police. He was fired after fans called for his exit from the show.

11 Anfisa Arkhipchenko

The Russian influencer appeared on 90 Day Fiancé in a relationship with Jorge Nava, who was from California. Anfisa Arkhipchenko bluntly told him she was with him for his money. They often fought, but surprisingly they made it down the aisle in 2017. Jorge was later sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for marijuana possession in 2018. The former couple divorced in 2020. Anifsa has become a U.S. citizen.

10 Shake Chatterjee

Love Is Blind showed Shake Chatterjee asking women leading questions about their appearance in the pods despite the concept of the show. The contestants are supposed to fall in love without seeing each other. He proposed to Deepti Vempati and moved forward in the process. Shake often talked about not being physically attracted to her with other cast members and the camera. Deepti said no to him on their wedding day, and Shake wasn't that apologetic at the reunion. He said cohost Vanessa Lachey was the only woman in the show that was his type.

9 Jonny Fairplay

The wrestler appeared on Survivor: Pearl Islands in 2003. Jonny Fairplay planned with his friend to pretend Jonny's grandmother died during the family visit to get sympathy from his fellow survivors. It worked, and he was picked to spend more time with him. The rest of the cast found out about the lie after the season.

8 Bobby Lytes

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member had multiple altercations with other stars on the show. Some of them got physical like when Bobby Lytes pushed Prince in a strip club. He now has a supporting role, but he'll always be remembered as the first openly gay main cast member in the franchise.

7 Corinne Olympios

Women were competing for Nick Viall's final rose in The Bachelor Season 21. Corinne Olympios was the villain because of how she talked about the other women behind their backs. The other ladies were also offended by her taking a nap at a pool party and a rose ceremony. She had a feud with Taylor Nolan, who accused her of not being emotionally intelligent. Corinne later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 4.

6 Omarosa Manigault Newman

The Apprentice started with a villain that became a household name. Omarosa Manigault Newman butted heads with women on her team. They accused her of wanting things to only go her way, and that led to multiple arguments. She bragged about working with Vice President Al Gore on the show. It was later revealed she made enemies during her political career. "She was asked to leave as quickly as possible, she was so disruptive," Cheryl Shavers, the former Under Secretary for Technology at the Commerce Department, told PEOPLE. That isn't surprising to those who watched her on television.

She later had more celebrity feuds on other shows. Janice Dickinson held a knife over her head in a photo shoot on The Surreal Life after multiple arguments. Omarosa returned to politics working for President Donald Trump, was fired, then wrote a book about it. His campaign sued her, claiming she violated a confidentiality agreement, according to CNBC. She was awarded $1.3 million in legal fees and the agreement was ruled invalid.

5 Tiffany "New York" Pollard

The Flavor of Love showed women competing for Flavor Flav's love. He gave each lady a nickname and Tiffany Pollard was "New York." Her insults to the other cast members are quoted to this day. Schatar Sapphira Collier or "Hottie" claimed she looked like Beyoncé. "Beyoncé, Beyoncé, Beyoncé, you know who you really like? You f-cking look like Luther Vandross," Tiffany replied.

Tiffany also didn't get along with Brooke Thompson or "Pumpkin." Pumpkin spitted on Tiffany at a ceremony. Tiffany responded by quickly pushing her. The drama was worth it. She was the runner-up that season and her fame has stood the test of time.

4 Tanisha Thomas

Bad Girls Club encourages villain behavior. Strong-willed women live together in a house every season. The show is known for brawls between cast members. Tanisha Thomas was in Season 2 and often dared the other women to "pop off!" She also annoyed her costars by banging pots and pans when they tried to sleep after they ruined her sleep. Tanisha hosted the Bad Girls Club reunions in future seasons because of her popularity.

