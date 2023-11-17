The Big Picture Corinne Olympios competed on House of Villains after her stint on The Bachelor Season 21, facing challenges and strategic gameplay for a chance at a $200,000 prize.

Corinne denies being a floater on the show, claiming she actively participated in challenges and tried her best to succeed.

Despite her efforts, Corinne was eventually eliminated from the competition after facing obstacles and disagreements with other contestants, including Shake Chatterjee and Omarosa Manigault Newman.

The Bachelor Season 21 showed Nick Viall on the search for love. Corinne Olympios was a contestant who stood out for having a nanny at 24 years old, taking her top off at a group date, and taking naps. Her biggest rival was Taylor Nolan, who had a problem with Corinne interrupting her time with Nick.

Corinne is finally back on our screens with House of Villains. She and nine other reality TV villains compete in challenges and strategize to be the last villain standing and win the $200,000 prize. But Corinne had a tougher road coming from a dating show instead of a competitive one. She had the added disadvantage of Omarosa Manigault Newman targeting her in the first week for not knowing who she was, and then again for being a "floater."

Corinne Olympios Denies Being a Floater on House of Villains

While viewers say Corinne flip-flopped on the show, she says otherwise. "I think Tanisha [Thomas] really was the biggest floater," Corinne told Collider. "I wasn't really floating because I at least tried in these challenges. So originally, I thought I was going to be a floater. But I turned out to really try to kick a-- here."

The Supervillain of the Week gets to put three villains on the "hit list." They then play in the redemption challenge and the winner comes off the list. The cast then votes on who to banish between the remaining two. Corinne was saved the first time around against Jax Taylor. Corinne said she was "friendly" with Omarosa after that and tried to stay on her good side. But The Apprentice alum put her on the hit list again. Johnny Bananas had a tough call when his closest allies Corinne and Tanisha were up for banishment.

Their last shot at saving themselves was in The Darkest Hour, where they reach into boxes filled with rats, snakes, and scorpions to find tokens. Tanisha and Corinne were ready to give up because Shake Chatterjee of Love Is Blind was a veterinarian. Corinne cried and said she was scared. Producers then intervened. We saw a producer tell Tanisha that they couldn't kill the contestants. He also said they didn't know who would compete in the challenges, so it's not like this was chosen to give Shake an advantage.

"Mine was much more intense and it was much louder," Corinne said in reference to her private conversation with a producer. "Yeah, that wasn't shown but there was screaming, crying, yelling, f-yous. I hate yous." They were convinced to compete in the challenge. However, Corinne found "faulty" coins and Shake eliminated her first. "I got in there, I tried and I thought that was gonna save me, and I shouldn't have tried at all," she said.

Corinne Says Shake Chatterjee Was Always Flirting With Her

Corinne made it clear she had a crush on Johnny Bananas. "I think Bananas has a soft spot for me in his heart," she said in her confessional in episode two. They agreed to look out for each other. However, their strategic talks weren't the best because Corinne would be distracted. The show made a funny music video of the duo in place of one of her daydreams. "That was a total surprise," the jewelry business owner said. "It was amazing. I love it. I'm in the comedic space as well. I do stand-up comedy so that was so up my alley, and I was like, you guys are comedic geniuses."

So why did The Challenge alum not fight to keep her? "He really sticks with he had to vote with the house, and he told me that on the show," she said. "He tells me that now. And I get it. It's $200,000. It's gameplay, and he gets to stick with the show." They're friends and do events together. Corinne said they joked about her crush on him. "He clearly had a crush on me too," she said. "He, I think, was in a situationship during the time of filming. But we just joke about it. It's all friendly now."

The show had another single woman from a dating show, Anfisa Arkhipchenko. Corinne clarified why she said she didn't want to do another show with her on Watch What Happens Live. "She was like the other pretty girl in the house, and like you know me," Corinne said. "I want to be the center of attention at all times. So it was like that, nothing against her. I do really like her. She's very sweet."

The 90 Day Fiancé alum didn't work with Corinne, but Shake flat-out tried to sabotage her. He blamed his vote to banish Anfisa on Corinne, but made the mistake of telling Bobby Lytes. Corinne confronted him in front of the rest of the house, and he called her the perfect "pawn." He also called her "thirsty" for rubbing Bananas' feet in the pool.

"Well Shake really wanted to flirt with me, and I was giving all my flirting to Bananas and I think that just made him butt hurt," she explained. "He's not used to being shut down like that." She claimed the veterinarian talked about feeling left out because she wasn't flirting with him too. "That's not a reason to be a d-ck but OK," Corinne said.

Corinne witnessed and participated in a few blow-ups in the house. But she revealed which one got under her skin. "I think the bowling alley really stressed me out because we were in public," Corinne said. "It blew up really kind of out of nowhere." That's when Omarosa tried to get Tanisha to reveal who she was voting for, and she refused. This was a big sign that Tanisha wanted to play all sides before the Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Anfisa banishment ceremony. Like most of the cast, Corinne was hesitant to identify as a villain, but that has changed. "I think I'm a villain in my own way," she said. "I'm confident and I speak my mind. I'm a team player, but I'm always gonna get done what needs to get done."

