House of Villains started with 10 reality TV villains living together in a house. They competed for the Supervillain of the Week to put their targets on the hit list and, therefore, put them in danger of going home. The rest of the cast voted on who to banish and therefore get strapped into a chair and thrown out of the room. In the finale, someone gets crowned as America's Ultimate Villain and receives $200,000.

Jonny Fairplay first appeared on Survivor: Pearl Islands in 2003. He was remembered for lying about his grandmother dying to gain sympathy from the other castaways. Fairplay was then chosen to get more time with his friend by the winner of the challenge. He has a habit of tugging at people's heartstrings to use for his advantage. He chatted about his House of Villains strategy with Collider and teased the upcoming finale set to air on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Jonny Fairplay Says the House of Villains Ending is Like Survivor

Episode 9, "One Less Rat in This House to Deal With" showed Johnny Bananas determined to get revenge on Fairplay. Fairplay previously chose Bobby Lytes to be Supervillain of the Week with the agreement that he wouldn't target Bananas. Bobby went back on his word. Bananas put Fairplay and Omarosa Manigault Newman on the hit list. But Omarosa went home. "Johnny Bananas, the self-proclaimed GOAT shot his shot at the greatest of all time, Jonny Fairplay, and let me get this straight...did his number one and number two, his alliance save Jonny Fairplay?" the Survivor alum told Collider. "Because that's what I saw!"

His theory is that they voted to keep him because they could tell he was genuine about not targeting Bananas. But Tanisha Thomas made it clear she wanted Omarosa gone after she accused her of hitting her with a tambourine. Fairplay continued to claim picking Bobby was an innocent move. "I wanted to prove without a shadow of a doubt, and I was willing to die on that sword that I didn't take the first shot at Bananas. And I felt I did," the Reality After Show podcast host said. He admitted he would've appreciated fewer scenes of him crying in episode 9. Fairplay said he was also disappointed to see Bananas portrayed as an "a--hole" too. "I don't think he's that guy," Fairplay said.

Fairplay said House of Villains doesn't end with TJ's Final, and it's more like Survivor. He believes Bananas wasn't prepared for that. "I don't feel that Bananas understands the jury concept quite as well as I do," he said. Fairplay thinks Bananas blew up his main alliance for his one vote from Anfisa Arkhipchenko. "I think it's a very interesting finale, and I'm in the exact spot I wanted to be, and I'm ready," he claimed. "It's no secret this means everything in the world to me. I love this so much and at the end of the day I think everyone will see that this is my love letter to reality television."

Fairplay Aligned With Omarosa and Johnny Bananas Intentionally

House of Villains fans don't get to see everything that happened in the house. Fairplay revealed the beginning of his main alliance with Omarosa and Bananas was on day two. Omarosa said she had a dream that they'd work together to get rid of the "newbies." What did she name this alliance? The MLK alliance, which is in reference to her dream. Fairplay thought the three of them working together was "pretty tried and true" given their experience.

"I came into House of Villains, the 10 greatest villains in the history of reality television," he said. "Casting perfect, however, I feel that there's a couple that are higher echelon than others. I want to beat them. I want to go to the end and say, 'I took them and I beat them.'" He made it clear he didn't think there were any floaters this season.

The Survivor alum previously met Bananas at a charity event. Fairplay also watches The Challenge therefore he "studied" how the player works. "We play a somewhat similar style. There are differences. I'm a little more heart," he said. Fairplay explained why he trusted his roommate, Bobby to not target Bananas after their deal. "What people don't understand is Bobby's crazy, Bobby's an agent of chaos," Fairplay said. "He's all about all those things we see. But what you don't see, number one is he doesn't do that to me. And I get normal Bobby for one hour a day, and we just have normal conversations."

Omarosa was no longer a strong ally for Fairplay. She wore a brace on her wrist and claimed it was injured. The Apprentice alum refused to compete in episode 9 and falsely claimed the show's doctor told her she couldn't participate. Was this strategy to try to get Tanisha out of the game? "I have no idea," Fairplay answered. "Omarosa's that good so I mean I wouldn't put it past her. But watching the show I feel like Omarosa felt Tanisha hit her." He said whether Omarosa was genuine he said it was a "great" arc. Omarosa once again claimed she couldn't be banished like everyone else because the seat belts were restricting her chest. So she walked out of the house.

The teaser for the season finale showed Bananas talking to Anfisa. "I'm basically taking $200,000 away from her," he said. "OK, sounds like something you would do," Anfisa replied. This is could be a conversation where Anfisa is trying to convince Bananas to cut Tanisha loose. Tanisha and Bananas have been working together for a long time. Anfisa just lost her closest ally, Omarosa. Host Joel McHale said he wanted to reward the cast for making it this far with a "beautiful meal." We then see Shake Chatterjee tearing up at the dining table. The teaser ends with a reveal that there will be special guests.

Tanisha from Bad Girls Club, Shake from Love Is Blind, Bananas from The Challenge, Fairplay from Survivor, and Anfisa from 90 Day Fiancé made it to the finale. They'll have to fight hard to win the big prize. But it looks like viewers will see how Bananas versus Fairplay will end.

House of Villains' latest episode is available on E! The finale airs on December 21.

