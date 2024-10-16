Season 2 had a new cast of villains for House of Villains. Each person has caused chaos on a reality show, and will compete against each other for the $200,000 prize. The E! competition has the stars compete to win the position of "Supervillain of the Week," which allows you to nominate three villains for the Hit List. The nominated villains compete in the Redemption Challenge to be the one person to take themselves off the hit list. The rest of the people vote on who to banish and flip on the other side of a wall.

Larissa Lima appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. She went from Brazil to Las Vegas to be closer to her ex-husband, Colt Johnson. Their relationship wasn't a good one and intense. Larissa entered the House of Villains mansion open about the plastic surgery she had since she became famous. Collider talked to her about her time on the show and the other villains criticizing her strategy.

Larissa Lima Drags Victoria Larson After ‘House of Villains’ Banishment

Did Larissa always see herself as a villain? "I decided to embrace being a villain when 90 Day Fiancé was airing," Larissa wrote. "People were telling me I was a villain. So I decided to stick to myself and be a villain." She was in good company with the rest of season 2's cast. Their first mission was inspired by a jailbreak. Multiple reality stars have been locked up including Lima, Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Richard Hatch of Survivor. Safaree Samuels's team won the competition and chose him to be the Super Villain of the Week. He put Larissa, Victoria Larson from The Bachelor, and Kandy Muse from RuPaul's Drag Race.

Safaree called Larissa a "floater" and "sneaky." But she has no hard feelings for him or Wes Bergmann, who worked hard to stay off the Hit List given his performance on The Challenge. "I feel like Wes and Safaree were doing the game," Larissa wrote. "They are really smart. Wes manipulated everyone to play his game. It was good of him to do that, and he was protecting Victoria." Allies are important to have in the mansion to gather votes to stay. "I liked Kandy and Camilla [Poindexter], but none of them had the right mindset. I needed more allies." Sadly, Kandy was on the Hit List and couldn't vote to keep her and Wes started working on Camilla to see him as an ally instead of competition.

Kandy, Larissa, and Victoria had to walk down Hollywood Blvd. and get the most signatures from people to support taking them off the Hit List. Larissa told people she needed signatures for breast cancer awareness and to support the veterans. She also made a board that read, "Sign Here Free My Tits." The other villains weren't happy to hear about her cancer lie. "The other villains are villains, so they should not care," Larissa claimed. "They are villains and lie in their own way. I do support cancer causes and support the veterans."

Kandy won the competition, leaving Larissa and Victoria on the Hit List. Their only chance at safety was to campaign. "I already could tell the decision was made. I thought lying to them or convincing them would be a waste of time," she claimed. Some of her time was spent arguing with Victoria instead. Larissa was open about her love for the Ravens, the Raiders, and Las Vegas. Victoria questioned if there are family-oriented people in Sin City. Larissa defended the football and the city, which led to a screaming match. "Victoria was pushing my buttons since day one, and I defended The Raiders and Las Vegas like my life depended on it," she wrote. "This girl with 30k followers was not going to get the last word here."

Larissa was the first to be banished from the season. However, House of Villains had all banished villains returning for the finale to vote on the winner. Jax Taylor was the first to go last season, and he appeared in the premiere to talk to Safaree and other players. Tiffany "New York" Pollard has a second chance to compete this season. The 90 Day Fiancé alum is open to returning in the future. "I would love to return to the show, but I would need an ally, so I can plot and get them to do everything," she wrote. "I need allies I can trust 100%, and I didn’t feel like I had that this season. Everyone can do everything, but the ones that stick together get the farthest. I wish I could do that."

