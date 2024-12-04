Now two seasons in, House of Villains has been the guilty pleasure smash hit reality fans have been waiting for. The series watches as some of the greatest villains in the genre compete to earn the moniker of America's Greatest Supervillain and $200,000. Competing for power, safety, and the ability to nominate their rivals for the Hit List, House of Villains takes the piss out of the genre while also celebrating everything that makes the genre great.

Hosted by Joel McHale, House of Villains has proven why the villain on reality television is one of the most beloved archetypes. Often, they have a hero to battle against. Not here. Their hero becomes another villain. Villain on villain action? What can be better? With so many villains to choose from, here are ten of reality television's greatest villains who deserve a chance to play House of Villains.

10 Christine Quinn

'Selling Sunset'

It takes some talent to become a villain on a real estate program. Leave it to Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn to achieve the impossible! As the token villain on the show, Christine Quinn was known for starting drama with her fellow brokers. If Chrishell Strause is the protagonist, Christine Quinn is her foil. Often known for butting heads and keeping things spicy, she owned her moniker as the "Boss B***h."

With biting humor and quick wit, Christine Quinn embodied what reality television fans love to see on screen. She's blunt, she says what she's thinking, and knows that she delivers the goods. Only a true villain dons a black wedding dress to get married. Christine Quinn certainly sells villain, and would be a perfect star on House of Villains.

Selling Sunset

9 Angelina Pivarnick

'Jersey Shore'

When it comes to Jersey Shore, reality television fans have some strong opinions on the show and the inhabitants of the shore house. When Angelina Pivarnick would be on-screen, she was seen as judgmental and, compared to her fellow housemates, she was a bit of a prudish buzzkill. She had little respect for the party animals and walked from the house, black trash bags in hand.

When you are the antithesis of what the show wants, of course, you're going to be despised. Her roommates gravely disliked her. The fans didn't respond well. Except when she fought with Snooki. While she may have only lasted two seasons on the flagship series, she came back for the revival series, where her colors changed a bit. Angelina may have been right in her opinions; it was her approach and how she treated the cast that gave her the title.

Jersey Shore Where to Watch stream

rent

Jersey Shore

8 Farrah Abraham

'Teen Mom'

Teen Mom would never have been the show it was had it not been for Farrah Abraham. As the notorious bad girl of the bunch, Farrah Abraham and her drama queen antics were known for terrible choices that led to the legacy that the show became. With the focus turning toward Farrah and her parenting skills, many fans questioned some of her actions, but she just wanted to do what was best for her daughter. It's just on a show like Teen Mom, her actions were put under the microscope.

Her time on reality television was surreal. She continued her time on reality television programs, including Celebrity Big Brother UK and Ex on the Beach, where she solidified her villain status. In a house filled with some of the most notorious villains in the genre, she may not survive the game, but she would certainly be entertaining while she's there!

Teen Mom

7 Tom Sandoval

'Vanderpump Rules'

Scandoval. Need we say more? In the early days of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval was ambitious. He was fun. Fans loved seeing his bromances. But when the news broke of his cheating scandal, everything officially changed. His affair with Raquel Leviss rocked reality television. Not only because their actions were unsavory but because he cheated on the angel that is Ariana Madix.

Since the scandal, Tom Sandoval has continued to utilize his newfound notoriety in hopes of changing the narrative. He appeared on The Masked Singer and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. He's about to appear on Season 3 of The Traitors. House of Villains is the logical next step. While public opinion has soured on him, owning his actions among other villains may help soften the blow.

Vanderpump Rules

rent



6 Kyle Viljoen

'Below Deck Mediterranean'

Not every villain is cruel and evil. Some just happen to be flamboyant, fun, and fabulous. That's who Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen is! During his two seasons in the Med, Kyle was known for being pretty decent at his job and engaging in a little flirtmance with a charter guest. Though, they didn't officially cross the grey area until the charter was over.

For Kyle Viljoen, he loved attention. He loved telling it like it is. And he loved stirring up trouble. His up-and-down relationship with Natalya Scudder was a two-season arc. He even got his new boss, Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo, into the action. He just sat back and watched as he ate his popcorn. Some may consider Kyle toxic. Others think he was there to stir the pot. It was much needed.

Below Deck Mediterranean

rent



5 Plane Jane

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Sister...For the most part, RuPaul's Drag Race is known for the celebration of drag and queer culture. The narratives tend to be positive and uplifting. Then, a villain emerges and changes things up. For a long time, RuPaul's Drag Race had lacked a bonafide villain. That was until Season 16. Plane Jane is an excellent drag artist. There's a reason she made it all the way to the finals. But she will forever be known for throwing shade in a way that wasn't always the kindest.

Throughout her tenure, Plane Jane antagonized queens she deemed lesser than her. She ensured her status in the competition best suited her, taking opportunities away from others who hadn't seen the spotlight. What makes an incredible villain is to see their arc, which happened for Plane Jane. Eventually, viewers learned her backstory and why she may be the way she is. No matter what, Plane Jane was excellent television. Kandy Muse is currently representing the franchise on Season 2 of House of Villains. Plane Jane deserves to take the baton to show the other side of drag villainy.