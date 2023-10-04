What happens when you take reality television’s biggest villains and put them into one big mansion? Welcome to the House of Villains, an upcoming reality competition series brought to you by E!. Hosted by Joel McHale, the show brings together 10 of the biggest, baddest, and most boisterous villains reality TV has ever seen and pushes their limits in a series of high-stakes contests. Each week, these villains will need to compete with one another in a Battle Royale-style challenge for a whopping cash prize of $200,000 and the elite title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. With familiar faces from popular reality shows such as The Bachelor, The Apprentice, and Flavor of Love, audiences might recognize a baddie or two.

Love them or hate them, it’s hard to deny the influence these villains have in the realm of reality TV. On top of the already excruciating weekly challenges, House of Villains is filled to the brim with all sorts of personal chaos. From forging unlikely alliances to scheming and conniving, these scandalous contestants would go to any lengths to get what they want (even if it means, “going back to jail” for them). If there’s one thing these baddies share in common, it’s that they take no bullsh-t from anyone.

Here’s everything we know so far about House of Villains.

When Is 'House of Villains' Coming Out?

House of Villains makes a bang with a juicy 75-minute episode released on Thursday, October 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show airs on E! as well as Bravo, SYFY, and USA.

Is There a Trailer for 'House of Villains'?

The trailer for House of Villains begins with a glimpse of a massive sterling white mansion. Everything looks calm and collected, but those ivory towers house some of the most daring and dumbfoundedly astonishing celebrities to have ever graced the world of reality TV. One villain is already bad enough, but 10 of them living under the same roof? Now that’s just pure, evil genius.

In a cutthroat battle for $200,000 (cash!) and bragging rights as America’s Ultimate Supervillain, contestants are seen going head-to-head in physically and mentally demanding challenges. Whether it’s putting their hands into rodent and snake-infested boxes in the dark, pushing around blown-up balls on a football court, or recklessly driving tollies, these villains have no idea what to expect.

But what’s a reality competition series without some good ‘old-fashioned backstabbing, manipulating, and scheming? When you’re seasoned professionals like these folks, they’re bound to pull out a couple of tricks out of their sleeves. And hey, if you’re not a fan of the contests, audiences can stay for the witty quips and confrontations. It’s not every day you get to hear eloquent insults like, “You amphibian reptile motherf-cker”.

Who are the Contestants in 'House of Villains'?

Take a look at the 10 contestants in House of Villains:

Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Hailing all the way from Russia, Anfisa first rose to prominence in Season 4 of the hit series 90 Day Fiancé. With her fiery personality, she's considered as one of the show's more controversial participants thanks to her turbulent relationship with Jorge. Currently, she’s pursuing new endeavors in fitness.

Johnny Bananas

Your resident 7-time champion of MTV’s The Challenge, Johnny might just cinch another award under his belt in House of Villains. Combining his athletic prowess and manipulating skills, fellow villains better watch out for him.

Shake Chatterjee

Part veterinarian and part DJ, Shake is a one-of-a-kind contestant in the show. First appearing on Season 2 of Love Is Blind, Shake is all set to live life by his own rules - even if it means potentially rubbing people off the wrong way.

Jonny Fairplay

This Survivor alum broke reality TV thanks to his infamous “Dead Grandma Lie”, which, true to its name, is basically one big ruse to help Jonny gain some cheap sympathy and earn his reward. Since then, he’s been featured in numerous television shows, and even co-hosting Fear Factor at one point.

Bobby Lytes

The first openly gay cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Bobby is no stranger to drama. Having his fair share of altercations with the show’s cast members, most notably with Malik and Prince, Bobby is about to bring the heat to House of Villains.

Corinne Olympios

In 2017, Corrine starred in Season 21 of The Bachelor, quickly stealing the spotlight with her style and strategy. Although she was ultimately eliminated in Week 8, her name continues to ring a bell within the Bachelor Nation.

Omarosa

Omarosa’s experience with reality TV goes as far back as 2004. Appearing as a contestant in the first season of The Apprentice, she’s also participated in shows like Fear Factor and Celebrity Big Brother. For the most part of her life, she’s a businesswoman with a thriving career dealing in real estate and development.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard

At some point, you must have seen that one Twitter meme where Tiffany pulls out her famous Beyoncé comeback. Her sharp wit has become her main staple since her debut on Flavor of Love in 2006, making a long-lasting impression on American TV.

Jax Taylor

Starring in Vanderpump Rules for 8 seasons, Jax has dealt with everything from a cheating scandal to summer breakups. The former bad boy now hosts his own podcast with his wife Brittany Cartwright.

Tanisha Thomas

Tanisha had her head start in entertainment thanks to her stint in The Bad Girls Club, followed by an appearance in her own spin-off show Tanisha Gets Married. She’s even gone on to host her own talk show Crazy Talk.

What Is 'House of Villains' About?

Get ready for the ultimate battle of wickedness in House of Villains. These 10 top-notch villains may have stolen the spotlight in their former shows with their larger-than-life personalities, vicious methods, and spicy quick comebacks. But what happens when they meet their match? Every week, contestants are pushed to extremes in battle royale challenges in an attempt to secure themselves from elimination and for a chance to receive the grand prize. At the end of each week, one villain is sent home.

Who Is Making 'House of Villains'?

Helming the production for House of Villains is Irwin Entertainment, featuring a lineup of executive producers such as John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel, and Matt Odgers. The Los Angeles-based production house has years of experience in reality TV, with guilty pleasure shows like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, Couples Therapy, and Famously Single.