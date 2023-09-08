The Big Picture The first season of House of Villains features 10 reality TV stars competing for $200,000, with physical challenges similar to The Challenge and Survivor.

The teaser reveals surprise appearances from villainous reality stars like Danielle Staub, Carole Baskin, and Spencer Pratt.

The cast members have confrontations and feuds, with tense exchanges between Jax Taylor and Shake, Tiffany and Johnny Bananas, and Omarosa and multiple cast members. The premiere is on Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on E!.

But the biggest surprise in the teaser is the villains who surprise the main cast.

House of Villains includes more villainous reality stars

"With sinister surprises," the narrator says in the teaser before Danielle Staub from Real Housewives of New Jersey unmasks herself in a clip. Host Joel McHale then announces Carole Baskin from Tiger King to the cast. "Hey, you cool cats and kittens," Carole says. We don't see her so her appearance might be through a recorded video. That's not all...Spencer Pratt from The Hills enters the house. But not everyone is familiar with him.

"Who?" we see cast members Corrine Olympios and Shake Chatterjee ask. The MTV show ran from 2006 to 2010, but it's interesting to see new reality stars not know their TV history. Abby Lee Miller enters the house and Bobby Lytes asks her why she went to prison. "I was a villain on a TV show," Bobby finds common ground with the Dance Moms star and says he went to jail too. "I've been a convicted felon," he tells her. But Bobby claims he's a "fun" villain.

Which House of Villains stars feud?

Corrine from The Bachelor, Shake from Love Is Blind, Bobby from Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, Anfisa Arkhipchenko from 90 Day Fiancé, Jonny Fairplay from Survivor, Omarosa Manigault Newman from The Apprentice, Tiffany "New York" Pollard from Flavor of Love, Johnny Bananas from The Challenge, and Tanisha Thomas from Bad Girls Club are competing for the prize. They'll be living together as they compete against each other which gives room for drama.

The teaser shows some of the confrontations. "If I see you out in Hollywood I will gladly go back to jail for you," Jax says in the pool. It looks like he could be talking to Shake. Tiffany tears down Johnny Bananas from across a table. "You're going down before I do you amphibian reptile motherf-cker," she tells him.

There is no surprise that Omarosa butts heads with multiple cast members. "You're a f-cking slithery slimey snake," Tanisha tells her. Tiffany seemingly tells Omarosa to get out of her face in another clip. Once again, Tiffany tears Omarosa down in front of the cast. "This show is going to be really good," Joel says after Tiffany's insult then laughs. The House of Villains premiere is on Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. on E!. It will also be available on Bravo, USA, and SYFY. The winner will get the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."