The Big Picture Competitors on House of Villains season 1 vied for the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain and $200,000.

Season 2 will feature new faces like Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives and Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiancé.

Returning stars include Tiffany "New York" Pollard, along with host Joel McHale, House of Villains premiering in fall 2024.

Season 1 had reality TV icons across genres and time competing for the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain in House of Villains and $200,000. Every week they would compete for the title of Supervillain of the Week and put three people on the hit list. Those nominated then had to compete for the ability to take themselves off the list. The cast then votes on who to banish between the remaining two. The loser is flip back through a wall strapped to a chair.

We got new memorable moments from the stars, like Tiffany "New York" Pollard's searing take down of Omarosa Manigault Newman. So the E! show has a lot to live up to for season 2. Here is the new cast and the familiar faces that will be part of the new season.

Once again, a competitor from The Challenge is entering the house. This time it's Wes Bergmann, who is known for starting as a scrappy rookie, refusing to be taken out without a fight to become a legend. He's great at challenges and making deals with people. Jessie Godderz a.k.a. Mr. PEC-Tacular from Big Brother 10 and 11 will also be in the house. The wrestler will also be a threat in physical challenges. Richard Hatch of Survivor Borneo and All Stars offended other castaways with his attitude and nudity. Safaree from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is the last man in the cast.

House of Villains Villains from some of television's most popular reality shows will be put in competition, where each week one will be eliminated until only one winner remains. Release Date October 12, 2023 Cast Joel McHale , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Omarosa , Anfisa Arkhipchenko , Tanisha Thomas Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 2

Who Is In 'House of Villains' Season 2?

Next, we have our first housewife with Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The mother is known for flipping a table during an argument, and going to prison. She's very athletic and could be great at challenges. However, she might not get along with the other big personalities in the cast. Victoria Larson from Matt James's season of The Bachelor wore a crown in the premiere and went by "Queen Victoria." That probably won't fly with the other villains.

Larissa Lima from 90 Day Fiancé will have a shot at the prize. She left Brazil for her relationship with Colt Johnson, who lived in Las Vegas, on the show. She was fired in 2020 for doing an adult live-stream showing off her plastic surgery, according to In Touch Weekly. She's no longer with Colt. Kandy Muse from RuPaul's Drag Race is another cast member. The Bronx drag queen is known for starting drama in the Werkroom. Camilla Poindexter a.k.a. The Cali Cutthroat from Bad Girls Club will also be there. She got into multiple fights on the show, so it will be interesting.

Tiffany "New York" Pollard from Flavor of Love returns for a second season. She placed ninth last season and was targeted for not being in Johnny Bananas' alliance. She made sure to tear him and Omarosa down before her banishment. Joel McHale is hosting the show once again.

Season 2 premieres this fall. Season One of House of Villains is available to stream on Peacock.

