A couple of things signal the strength of a reality TV show. Whether it’s with hilarious graphics, wacky music or sound effects, or tweaking the timeline to make someone seem shadier, on-point editing plays a huge factor in the audience's role while watching any given series. Something just as crucial — though often overlooked — is the overall messages and themes the series aims to highlight; your Bachelors or Love Is Blinds aim to mix a little drama with the feel-good world of love, while family-oriented competition series like The Voice or America’s Got Talent take a light-hearted approach that emphasizes talent and camaraderie. Without a doubt, though, the most crucial piece to the reality TV recipe is a successful villain.

The first season of E!’s House of Villains understood this concept and decided to gather some of the most infamous stars in reality TV history (along with the perfect host for the job in Joel McHale) for what is assuredly the messiest competition series on any network. While not perfect, the show amplified everything audiences love about both competition series and reality TV villains and executed an enjoyable inaugural season. Season 2 of the underrated powder keg of a show promises to double down on everything that made the first season a success — though, like its freshman outing, there are a few things that hold the franchise back from true greatness in the reality TV world.

‘House of Villains’ Season 2 Improves on Season 1 With an Elite, Villainous Cast

Image via E!

It’s true that the first season of E!’s raucous reality show contained a cast of some of the biggest heavy hitters in reality history, but that level of star power comes with lofty expectations that weren’t ultimately met. Part of this is due to the early exit of Johnny Bananas (of The Challenge fame), who adds a level of flair to any series he joins that few can compare to. Another reason was the lackluster performances of Vanderpump Rules and The Valley alum Jax Taylor; usually known for his party-boy antics, the recent birth of his son Cruz signaled the turn of a new leaf for the ex-Hollywood bartender, which led to his return to TV with a whimper. Similarly, legendary TV personality Omarosa started the season with an incredible momentum that she was unable to sustain, exiting unceremoniously before the finale.

Season 2 looks to buck that trend, with a cast that, through the two episodes provided to Collider for review, already seems to have more energy and a more even playing field between contestants. A highlight of Season 1, host Joel McHale continues to have comedic chemistry with the cast, which is a crucial dynamic if you want to ensure the audience follows along. Tiffany “New York” Pollard also returns for the sophomore installment and wastes no time in displaying the patented “HBIC” attitude that was her stand-out feature on Season 1, Flavor of Love, and I Love New York. The original winner of Survivor, Richard Hatch, is so far playing a much tougher game than his Season 1 series mate Johnny Fairplay, whose meek and grifting strategies made him a bore to follow. Hatch is no slouch, and it’ll be intriguing to watch how he reacts to some of the more explosive personalities in the house.

Several of House of Villains Season 2's cast members come from similar franchises as the original contestants, so it’s interesting to analyze if and how their gameplay styles have developed from their respective series. Interestingly, Bachelor Nation attendee Victoria Larson is playing a similarly ostentatious and flirtatious game as her Season 1 counterpart Corinne Olympios, though it caused Olympios to exit the competition third. Wes Bergmann makes an immediate impression with his strategic gameplay and competition prowess, but he has a slightly lower profile than Johnny Bananas, which will play into his favor if he’s able to make it far in the game. Real Housewives of New Jersey royalty Teresa Giudice brings her legendary personality to the House of Villains mansion and, similarly to Omarosa, her reputation in the reality TV realm is likely to carry her far into the competition; Giudice is on the reality TV villain Mount Rushmore, and while she’s certainly an aggressor, she’s rarely an outright instigator, which should allow her a relatively easy path to the final.

Something sorely missed from Season 1 of E!'s competition series was the catty, domineering villain personas of the RuPaul’s Drag Race world. Thankfully, executive producers John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Lisa Fletcher, and Matt Odgers understood this and integrated runner-up of both the thirteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Kandy Muse, who enters the mansion on a high note and hasn’t looked back thus far, proving her mettle in more ways than one (and using her star power in a way few could).

‘House of Villains’ Season 2 Still Has Some Pitfalls To Overcome

Close

One of the bigger selling points of the season was the late announcement that Monica Garcia — who forever reshaped The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with her fabled one-season run — would join as the voice of the house and narrator of the season. Garcia is the catalyst for one of the most iconic lines in Bravo history and was no slouch in terms of verbal confrontations in her own season. However, when it comes to delivering the snappy dialogue needed to maintain the villainous vibe and tone of the serious with audiences, the short-lived Utah-based instigator falls as flat as her Season 5 snowflake renewal. She’s clearly trying to deliver the lines with the gusto that catapulted her RHOSLC season into the Bravo Hall of Fame — and maybe it’s not being able to match her mannerisms with her voice — but one can’t help thinking she would have been a much better addition to the cast outright. Using the burgeoning star in this manner feels more like a cheap attempt to grasp onto her fleeting time in the spotlight after the fact, and it’s a shame her penchant for villainy and TV drama is being presented in this weak manner.

One of the glaring sore spots of House of Villains Season 1 was the challenges and the mismatched contestants’ varied moods of participation. Whether it was Tanisha Thomas’ drop out of the disgusting critters challenge or Anfisa Arkhipchenko’s general apprehension of participating in physical (or really most) challenges, it gave the viewer a feeling of “If they don’t care, why should I?” Through the minimal challenges shown in the two episodes in Season 2 provided for review, this issue, at least, seems to have been addressed. The initial team-based challenge and the challenge to decide who’s in danger of elimination both inspire attention, with the former introducing a new aspect that leans into the “villainy” of it all (a welcome change), and the latter expectedly bringing the passion and comedic moments that will help this show stand out if it continues.

E!’s Villains Franchise Is Poised for Future Success

House of Villains Season 2 has thus far seen a noticeable improvement from an already solid initial jaunt in 2023 (which was the network’s most-watched new series since 2020, according to a press release from the company). So far, the upgrades to the house and the elimination room — dubbed “The Stronghold” — haven’t moved the needle in any memorable ways, but New York’s familiarity with the house and comfortable attitude due to her prior time in the mansion are sure to make for some of the most memorable moments of the season. If the chemistry between the cast ramps up, the challenges properly sow discord among this elite group of villains, and the promised guest appearances set a high bar, Season 2 could set the franchise up for more iconic, unsavory seasons with more of reality TV’s most wicked personalities — and trust us when we say there is no shortage of them.

Season 2 of E!'s House of Villains premieres with a two-night premiere event on October 9 and 10 at 10 PM EST. Episodes will be available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

7 10 House of Villains House of Villains Season 2 makes clear improvements from its freshman season, but only time will tell if the reality competition series can keep up the momentum and set the franchise up for a strong future. Pros Season 2's cast is able to match the high-octane power of their predecessors.

So far it seems like adjustments have been made to improve the lackluster Season 1 challenges.

Joel McHale continues to have excellent chemistry and on-point hosting skills. Cons Monica Garcia's voice acting isn't as strong as her villainy, begging the question of why she wasn't a cast member.

The mansion and "Stronghold" updates aren't significant enough to warrant the change.

Villains from some of television's most popular reality shows will be put in competition, where each week one will be eliminated until only one winner remains. Release Date October 12, 2023 Cast Joel McHale , Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio , Omarosa , Anfisa Arkhipchenko , Tanisha Thomas Seasons 2

Watch on Peacock