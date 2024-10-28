Spoilers for House of Villains Season 3 Episode 1-4Season 2 started with Richard Hatch, the first winner of Survivor, entering the House of Villains mansion. His goal was to beat the other 10 villains by banishing them, and getting their vote for America's Ultimate Supervillain and $200,000. The Survivor villain gained allies like Camilla Poindexter and Kevin Candelario, also known as Kandy Muse. He also made an enemy of reality legend, Tiffany Pollard.

Poindexter nominated Wes Bergmann, Safaree Samuels, and Hatch for the hit list. Victoria Larson saved Bergmann with an advantage she found and replaced him with Jessie Godderz, also known as, "Mr. PEC-Tacular." Godderz won the redemption challenge and the house had to vote to banish Samuels or Hatch. Hatch lost and Collider talked to him about it.

Richard Hatch Says Camilla Poindexter Made a Mistake on ‘House of Villains'

Hatch explained his strategy to win. "I understand, I believe, what it takes to win in these unscripted drama competitions and that's adaptability," Hatch told Collider. "Similar to Survivor, I had to be extraordinarily adaptable." However, he was thrown for a loop once he was in the house by, "How little people were playing the game," he said. "They were so caught up in their emotions." He specially called out Camilla Poindexter, who was the Supervillain of the Week. She put him on the hit list after they talked about working together. The Bad Girls Club alum didn't appreciate him not following her lead with the nominations.

"I love Camilla," he said. "But oh my God!" Poindexter said she was a die-hard Survivor fan and was familiar with Hatch. "Camilla's learning, and I love her, but she didn't know how to play," he claimed. "And the idea that she could do what she thought she was doing by, not thinking it through. Camila didn't realize that she needed allies and people who play these games know alliances are extremely important, and Camila just threw all the spaghetti at the wall."

Richard Hatch Didn’t Like Tiffany Pollard’s Season 2 Entrance

Hatch also called Samuels an emotional player. Samuels told the villains he loved them and pretended to cry before the vote. The voters laughed at him. Hatch thought Samuels was running the show after becoming the first Supervillain of the Week instead of The Challenge winner. "I didn't see Wes playing as well as people expected him to either," he said. "I never saw The Challenge. I didn't know who Wes was, but I knew the first day I was there, I had already picked up, watch out for him." Bergmann pulled in the self-declared queen from The Bachelor as his loyal pawn, who later protected him. "I don't know if I've encountered anyone less reliable than Victoria in the game," he said. Hatch claimed she would switch thoughts in the same sentence.

The other woman he didn't get along with was Tiffany Pollard. She accused him of not liking her, which was correct. He unsuccessfully denied it at the time, and continued to target her. Hatch says this is one of the biggest mistakes in his game. "I didn't give her enough attention," he admitted. Hatch said he never watched any of her shows and based his feelings on what he saw in the house. "There's something about the way in which she interacted with people, when, when she first came into the house," he said. "I think the main event was her refusing to accept that someone else had chosen, those beds and was going in and getting her room back was off-putting to me. And instantly, I dismissed who she was, because of that." Pollard asked Poindexter to move to another room and she obliged. That showed how much power the season 1 returnee already had in the house.

Season 1 ended with the banished villains returning to vote on the winner. Hatch revealed what he's looking for in a winner for season 2. "Gameplay," he answered. "Someone who's playing with intention. That isn't concerned about the emotional cost. That isn't concerned about offending someone's feelings. That isn't concerned about being perceived in the right or the wrong way. But who is there to play? If you aren't there to play, if you aren't giving it your all, it's going to be hard for you to get my attention." Bergmann is one of the players who is showing promise in this area. But the women are already targeting the men this season, including him.

