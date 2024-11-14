The casting team for House of Villains Season 2 has struck gold. Putting Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Teresa Giudice in the same house has resulted in reality television gold. There was no way that these two alpha villains would ever coexist peacefully. It just took some time for their relationship to ruminant before the claws came out.

Tiffany Pollard is, and will forever be the HBIC. When she first arrived in the reality television scene on Flavor of Love, she became a viral sensation before that was even a thing. She paved the way for reality stars like Teresa Giudice to become the villain we know today. Had New York not attacked Pumpkin, other reality stars wouldn't have found the urge to have their own television moments and flip tables. Teresa Giudice is the Villain of the Garden State. But the supervillain from The Real Housewives of New Jersey is completely out of her element and surrounded by a house of villains.

Teresa Giudice Is the HBIC of 'RHONJ,' and That's All

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice knows how to be the star. While she may not see herself as a villain, her constant feuding, manipulation, and debauchery say otherwise. On RHONJ, Teresa has established herself as her own version of the HBIC. As the longest-tenured cast member on the program, there is an air of acceptance. The fandom praises her, and her other cast members, with the exception of a few, bow down to her. Just look at how foolish she made Jackie Goldschneider last season. Teresa doesn't get away with murder, but she knows how to fight. That's not the case on House of Villains.

When Teresa Giudice met Tiffany Pollard, history was made. Two of the greatest reality television villains united on one screen. New York felt it was the right move to room with Teresa, not just because she could be a power player, but because it was her previous room from Season 1. Regardless of that, New York easily manipulated Teresa into thinking being roommates would be beneficial to her. Even when they had their first private chat, New York completely shaded Teresa by politely saying, "I feel like I could come to you because I've always respected your hairline on television." With Teresa simply responding with, "Thank you," proved she was out of her element. Teresa isn't even at the same level as New York.

New Jersey Has Nothing on New York

When The Real Housewives of Miami's Larsa Pippen shockingly arrived, New York's alliance with Teresa shrunk and a bitter rivalry finally came to fruition. Cut to the rose fight. With Victoria Larson alerting New York that Teresa was coming for her, she came for her. New Jersey has nothing on New York. They had a massive feud in the middle of the hallway where New York accused Teresa's husband, Louie Ruelas, of cheating on her for sending her the flowers. With each flower allegedly representing a woman he cheated on her with, New York hit the nerve of Teresa. And all Teresa could do was repeat, "Jealous." Teresa then tried to knock her down a peg, but Teresa's brand of fighting lacked the wit New York attacked with.

When Teresa fights with anyone on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, like Melissa Gorga, she relegates herself to cheap insults and schoolyard bullying. It works on RHONJ because her rivals don't want to stoop down to her level and engage in the stupidity. For New York, she has a brand to uphold. Being a villain is what she is known for her. She is more than happy and capable of putting Teresa in her place. In one fight, she managed to make Teresa look weak. It's good research for Teresa's rivals on RHONJ when they have to go toe-to-toe with her in the future.