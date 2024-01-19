The Big Picture House of Villains Season 2 will air in 2024, with actor Joel McHale returning as the host.

The show is E!'s most-watched new show in over three years.

Season 1 featured cast members from various reality TV hits, and the second season is expected to have a diverse and competitive cast.

The first season of House of Villains showed the new reality show using the best aspects of the genre for a new game. The show chronicles iconic villains living together in a house. They compete for Supervillain of the Week, which gives them the power to put three villains on the hit list. The nominated players then do another competition and one of them wins the power to save themselves. The cast then votes on which of the two villains will be banished.

In the end, only one villain was crowned America's Ultimate Supervillain, winning $200,000. The show was a hit and will return for a second season soon. Here is everything to know about the E! show's upcoming season.

House of Villains Season 2 Will Air In 2024

Season 1's finale aired on Dec. 21, 2023, and showed the cast voting for a finalist to win. Anfisa Arkhipchenko of 90 Day Fiancé lost to Johnny Bananas of The Challenge and Tanisha Thomas of Bad Girls Club. But she was the tie-breaking vote between them. She voted for Tanisha to win since she was mostly annoyed by Bananas for most of the season. This sets a precedent that the villain in the house is a huge threat to take the prize money.

E! announced the show will be back in 2024 and actor Joel McHale will return as the host. The funny actor often seemed amused by the villainous antics throughout season 1. Cast members like Shake Chatterjee also talked about enjoying getting to know him. Production for the second season starts in February. House of Villains is E!'s most-watched new show in more than three years.

There are no more confirmed details about the season. Season 1 pulled cast members from a wide range of shows. Survivor, Love Is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, The Bachelor, and The Apprentice were other reality TV hits they used for casting. It was obvious that the stars from more strategic shows like Survivor and The Challenge had an advantage over the other players. There were also plenty of arguments in the house. The biggest one was between Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Some of season 1's villains told Collider who they'd want to see on the show in the future. "I would potentially choose Judi [Jackson]," Tanisha said about a fellow Bad Girls Club alum. "Judi and her voodoo doll just gets it for me. Right now Camilla [Poindexter] as well." Fairplay also praised the casting for their season. "I came into House of Villains, the 10 greatest villains in the history of reality television," the Survivor legend told Collider. "Casting perfect, however, I feel that there's a couple that are higher echelon than others. I want to beat them. I want to go to the end and say, 'I took them and I beat them.'" We'll see what kind of villains and competitors are in store for season 2.

The first season of House of Villains will be available to stream on Peacock starting Feb. 19. Full episodes can be watched online at E!

