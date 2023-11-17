The Big Picture Tanisha Thomas brings back her iconic "I Didn't Get No Sleep" moment from the Bad Girls Club on House of Villains.

House of Villains shows 10 iconic reality TV villains competing for $200,000. Tanisha Thomas originally appeared in the Bad Girls Club and was upset that her roommates kept her up all night. She got revenge by banging baking pans together and chanting, "I didn't get no f-cking sleep 'cause of ya'll, ya'll not gonna get no sleep 'cause of me!" The moment solidified her as reality television gold. Tanisha brought the moment back in a major way for Omarosa Manigault Newman in House of Villains episode six, "The Gospel Truth." Collider talked to her about how the musical moment came together.

Tanisha Thomas Remixes Her Bad Girls Club Song on House of Villains

Tanisha stayed under the radar the whole game by not making any waves. Omarosa changed that by targeting the "floaters" in the house. She put Tanisha, Corinne Olympios, and Shake Chatterjee on the hit list. Shake won the redemption challenge where they had to touch rodents, snakes, and scorpions for coins. "I was like, 'You guys are trying to kill me,'" Tanisha told Collider. That's what led to the producer assuring her that they couldn't kill them in the episode. Tanisha made one last move after the loss. She woke the entire house up with a gospel remix of her iconic "I Didn't Get No Sleep" moment on the Bad Girls Club.

"I had seen them, had heard of them before through a friend of mine on social media and I thought initially I wanted to potentially do like a diss track," Tanisha explained. But she wanted a different effect. Tanisha was fed up with Omarosa for putting her on the hit list, and there was one moment that pushed her over the edge. "This girl, Omarosa goes and makes popcorn to eat and enjoy my suffering [laughs]," Tanisha said. "So I knew then when she made popcorn and did not offer me any! Oh, I had to get revenge."

Tanisha appeared on the Oxygen show back in 2007. She became a fan favorite and later hosted the reunions of the series. In 2012, she got a special called Tanisha Get Married and later appeared on other reality shows. "It has all shaped me, molded me into the woman I am today, and I'm still growing, and I'm still learning," the mother said. "Bad Girls Club was such an amazing, epic experience. It's opened so many doors for me." Tanisha said her biggest flex is her work to grow.

She said the chaos of her first show prepared her for the tense moments in the House of Villains house. Her plan to wake up her fellow villains was a secret. "I was going back and forth on what I wanted them to say if I wanted to change the beat or anything," the TV personality said. "But I was so filled with adrenaline. Would you believe these people were literally with me in the wee hours in the morning, and I'm sitting there getting my hair done, and it just comes to me." There will be two groups singing back and forth. "It was like a big Kanye moment!" she added.

Omarosa tried to act like the singing didn't bother her and sang with them. "If you can't beat 'em join them," Tanisha said. "But here's the thing she wasn't invited. And in my parties, if you're not invited, I show you to the door." Tanisha wanted the performance to make it clear she wasn't the one to mess with and establish her dominance in the house. "What better way to wake your sleeping behind up because you've been sleeping on me with an ol' hearty gospel band remix style," she said.

Tanisha Thomas Claims Omarosa Manigault Newman Tried to Be a sister to Her

While Omarosa doesn't get along with most, Tanisha says her initial experience of Omarosa was different. "What you guys didn't get to see was from out the gate Omarosa had let it be known that she wanted to be like my sister, and she wanted to be close with me and that kind of thing," Tanisha explained. This made Omarosa putting her on the hit list "very, very, shocking" to the host. Omarosa breaking down the game to the other women with the oranges didn't help. Tanisha said after The Apprentice alum came back from her luxury reward she didn't tell Tanisha that she was considering her.

"She even mentioned to Corinne, what they didn't show was, you know how would you feel if I put you on the hit list?" she revealed. "And Corinne practically begged her, Nicole, not to do it and she couldn't take it. And she still threw Corinne up there." Omarosa claimed Tanisha was a floater, which she hated. The Bad Girls Club alum said that couldn't be further from the truth.

"I was doing more interviews than Barbara Walters," she said, and that her relationship with Johnny Bananas came naturally. "What's super crazy is not once did Johnny Bananas and I ever form an alliance," she revealed. "We just got along. He was my roomie and, like I said, they watched my closet and I had a lot of nice things in there. So I had his back." Tanisha said that was her only alliance in the house. She applauded House of Villains for having such an "epic" cast. "I'm happy to be a part of a great show," she said. "Obviously, it's doing super well for E! and I'm excited, as it should because it's awesome."

It's unknown if the new show will get a second season. But who does Tanisha see from the Bad Girls Club going into House of Villains season 2? "I honestly don't recommend any of the bad girls [laughs]," she answered. "I don't. It's a different type of villainy and there's a no physical violence clause in this house. I do not believe they would be able to adhere to that clause." Tanisha did give two names if she absolutely had to choose someone. "I would potentially choose Judi [Jackson]," she said. "Judi and her voodoo doll just gets it for me. Right now Camilla [Poindexter] as well."

House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on E! and catch up on the E! app.

