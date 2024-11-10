This season of House of Villains has Tiffany "New York" Pollard taking on The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice. In a sneak peek look at the new episode of the season, we get to see New York and Giudice going head to head after Victoria Larson told New York that Giudice wanted to put her up and get her out of the house. It resulted in New York confronting Giudice about it on the reality series and saying that roses that were delivered to the house for Giudice from her husband, Luis Ruelas, was because he was guilty of cheating on her.

The exchange starts with New York yelling at Giudice. “You know what? F*ck you, Teresa, you b*tch,” she yelled at Giudice who was in her room. “Seriously, you coming for me? You coming for New York? I’m not even up, and you’re talking about you coming for me, and you want me gone for real?” When Giudice attempted to deny the situation, New York quickly responded by telling Giudice "You don't gotta be fake."

Giudice tried to fight back against New York, which many others who have attempted to go up against her learned was impossible on shows like Flavor of Love, by saying to New York “I’m not being fake.” That was all New York needed because she quickly started to fire at Giudice about the roses that Ruelas sent her. “Then what’s up then? You know why Luis really sent those roses?” she asked “He’s guilty, b*tch! He’s been f*cking around, and each one of those roses represent how many times he cheated on your a** since you been in here,” she said.

A Source Denies New York's Claims

After the exchange went public, a source spoke with PEOPLE about the situation, making it clear that Ruelas has not cheated on Giudice and that the flowers have a deeper meaning for the couple. “Tiffany was just trying to get under Teresa’s skin to gain an advantage in the competition. Louie never cheated and she knew that, she actually apologized to Louie at the [premiere] party,” the insider said. They went on to talk about he meaning behind the 333 roses. “Louie actually sent Teresa 333 roses, which is symbolic for her because she correlates those numbers to her late mother,” the source said. “Louie knew that amount of roses would move her and it did and he wanted to comfort her because she was away and was homesick.”

