Spoiler Warning for House of Villains Season 2 Episode 8

The first House of Villains season had reality TV villains compete to win the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain. Corrine Olympios represented The Bachelor franchise and had an uphill battle against stars who have done multiple seasons of competitive reality shows. Season 2 has Victoria Larson from Matt James's season follow in her footsteps. Their journeys on the show were similar.

They became close to an alum of The Challenge. The dating contestants stood out from everyone else because no one else was from a dating show. Collider spoke to Larson on Nov. 19 about her closest ally and her nemesis on the E! show also available on Peacock.

Why Wes Betrayed Victoria on ‘House of Villains'

Image via Trae Patton/E! Entertainment

The queen said she didn't go into the House of Villains house with a strategy. "I'm very happy go lucky go with the flow, just see what comes up," she explained. She acknowledged that energy made her an easy target in a house full of villains. "It was like they were totally using me as a pawn until they didn't need and that sucks to watch back and see that you were that person," she said. "But I guess it's just all is fair and love and war. What can I do?"

Wes Bergmann quickly gained a majority alliance in the house, which isn't surprising since he won three seasons of The Challenge. He told Larson that his alliance would protect her if she gave them their undying loyalty and she agreed. "He really is a good person and I think he pulls people in by giving enough genuine truth to think that he's helping you," she explained. "And he will help you, but he even says this, 'He's very transactional.' So you do one thing then the next thing. And then it's your turn, and it doesn't carry forward, like a normal relationship."

She revealed Wes helped her during the Tori Spelling challenge by pointing out a letter-man jacket for her to get a point. Larson also said he helped her in the blood challenge. This was after she saved him and took him off the hit list when Camilla Poindexter nominated him. Larson looks back at that decision and sometimes wishes she had used the cock on Kandy Muse or Larsa Pippen. Why did Wes betray someone who was loyal to him?

"You were coming for Safaree [Samuels] and that was his bull---- reason," she answered. "I don't know why he did it." Larson said she asked him while promoting the season. "He's like, 'Even if I give you the vote, I don't think it would have mattered,'" she claimed. "I've thought about this, and I was like, 'It would've mattered, because it broke my heart. It would have meant so much to have your vote.' And he was like, 'Then, I wish I did it." Multiple people targeted Larson because they clashed with her. Pippen joined the cast late and had many negative things to say about her.

Victoria Larson Wants to Be Better Than Larsa Pippen at 50 Years Old

Image via Art Streiber/E! Entertainment

The other villains started getting uncomfortable with how ostrasized Larson was becoming. Tiffany "New York" Pollard defended her and said they should back off her. "That really meant the world to me," Larson said. "I'm so grateful for New York and for sticking up for me and for seeing the situation as it was, because I think like everyone was falling under Larsa's spell and Larsa's hate for me. And she was turning people against me." Pippen talked negatively about her clothes and Larson suspected the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Miami cast member didn't like having a younger woman around the house.

"I'm not really an ageist at all," the eliminated villain said. "I love women aging like I think Carmen Electra is so beautiful, Pamela Anderson. I love women and I love aging. The only reason I comment on her age, is her behavior." She later said, "I think I hope and pray that by 50, I know I'll be kinder to women younger than me because I'll see what they're going through. Maybe I've been through those struggles. So I just feel like, maybe she's a little bit out of touch with reality. Or what people are going through, like to pick on my finances, and all that sh-t." Larson believes Pippen got all the men to turn against her for the vote. But she'll return to vote on who should be crowned America's Ultimate Supervillain and win $200,000.

Larson told mutual friends to ask Olympios if she should do the E! competition, and she said yes. The queen said after her experience she already had the next bachelor alum in mind, Maria Georgas. "I was telling Maria, she should do it because I love her and she's like, I'm not really a villain," she said. "I'm like, girl, I think you've made yourself a villain. You should do it. If they call you, it's so much fun." We'll see if that ever happens. Stay tuned to House of Villains to see who Larson votes to win the season.

E!’s House of Villains airs Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on E!

House of Villains Villains from some of television's most popular reality shows will be put in competition, where each week one will be eliminated until only one winner remains. Release Date October 12, 2023 Rating Seasons 2

Watch Now