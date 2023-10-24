The Big Picture Alliances are crucial in competitive reality TV games, and accepting invitations for alliances gives you more options and protection in the game.

Strengthening relationships with potential allies and getting to know other players in the house can help create multiple alliances and give you time to decide who to align with.

Reality stars from different shows need to adapt to the strategies of competitive reality TV games, such as being sneakier, planting seeds, and lying to gain an advantage. Shake's game has been sloppy, but he's learning on the fly.

Alliances are everything in the world of competitive social reality TV games. If you need votes to stay and get rid of your enemies, then you need to solidify relationships with your allies. House of Villains shows villainous reality stars living together in a house and competing for a $200,000 prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain." The first episode showed Omarosa Manigault Newman entering the house and Shake Chatterjee greeting her while everyone else hid. The second episode showed he fumbled their first interaction.

Omarosa Makes Shake an Offer on House of Villains

"Why's everybody so scared of you?" That's the first thing the Love Is Blind alum asked Omarosa in the premiere of the new E! reality show. "Of me?" she asked innocently. Shake was unfamiliar with Omarosa's history and had to be corrected on how to pronounce her name. She was happy to see Jonny Fairplay from Survivor. "We started together," she explained to Shake and other stars. Omarosa knew she didn't want to work with Corinne Olympios after she asked her for her name. Omarosa ignored her and asked Shake if he wanted to work with her and Jonny.

"Are you gonna stab me in the back?" he asked. "I'm making you an offer you shouldn't refuse to work with two legends," she advised. "Give me the next few hours," he said. The veterinarian said the deal seemed too good to be true, and they must have another plan in his confessional.

The cast competed for the power of The Supervillain of the Week. Omarosa won and got to nominate people to the hit list. These villains will be in danger of getting banished from the game. "For my game, if you're not at the table, you're on the menu," she said. She nominated Corinne, Shake, and Jax Taylor. Shake said he didn't think his hesitation to accept her offer would come back to bite him.

Contestants Should Always Accept Alliances

Shake broke the cardinal rule of social games and that's to always accept an invitation for an alliance. Sure, the first-day alliances hardly ever stick to the end. You don't know each other well enough on the first day to know if your personalities, strategies, and more work well together. But accepting everything that comes to you at least gives you options because there is always the risk that you never get approached for any alliances. Then you're more likely to be on the chopping block as an easy vote to banish for both sides.

Omarosa's thinking of "if you're not with me then you're against me" is a good one to have in this game. You need votes to stay in the game at the end of the day. The person who isn't quick to align with you could be the deciding vote to send you home down the road. So what should Shake have done done besides accepting Omarosa and Jonny's invitation? He should have strengthened his relationship with Omarosa and Jonny while getting to know other people in the house. The best-case scenario is that he finds himself between multiple alliances, and he can take some time before deciding who he wants to move forward with down the road.

Shake Makes More Reality TV Mistakes

The second episode showed Shake bonding with Jax, who told him he probably made $450,000 off Cameo alone. The former Vanderpump Rules cast member also bragged about his wife getting a brand deal. Shake shared this information to boost his campaign to stay. After all, who wants to give a rich person more money? He told Bobby Lytes that Jax didn't need the money. The problem is Shake wasn't quiet enough or made sure no one else was around. Jax overheard and confronted him.

This is why houseguests on Big Brother constantly whisper. Survivor castaways are always on the lookout for other people and know to switch the conversation to avoid getting caught. Omarosa also set up a similar argument about Johnny Bananas in the first episode. "Haven't you done this like a million times?" she asked him in front of Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jax. He immediately denied this. Omarosa then explained how he took the prize money from a woman he worked with all season on The Challenge. She considered targeting Johnny, but went for Jax because he's also a physical threat. Shake needs to learn the art of planting seeds.

Shake won the "redemption challenge" with The Challenge veteran's help, so he's protected from banishment. Jonny also sabotaged Jax and told Shake to build trust. The episode ended with the cast anonymously voting to banish Jax or Corinne. The third episode will reveal who is banished, but it's not looking good for Jax.

It's not surprising that some reality stars are behind the learning curve of competitive reality TV. Jax confronted Jonny and asked if he purposely sabotaged him. "I don't come from that challenge type of bullsh-t reality shows that they do," Jax said. "I come from Bravo. We face-to-face do this sh-t right on camera. We call each other out." Jax didn't get what he wanted. Jonny denied it and Jax believed him. "You're an idiot," Jonny said in a confessional.

The reality stars from dramatic shows are going to have to learn to be sneakier and lie. Right now Omarosa, Johnny, and Jonny have the biggest advantage with their experience. There does seem to be hope for Shake after his mistake. Jonny said he wanted to work with him and that could mean Omarosa will reconsider targeting him in the future. But Shake doesn't make for the best ally since his game has been very sloppy. The upside of keeping him around is that he is easily tricked.

"I knew it was gonna be an uphill battle for me," Shake told Collider in an interview. "I knew I was gonna just have to roll with the punches and do whatever I can on the spot to survive and that's exactly what it was." He didn't watch any competitive reality shows before the season. But he's learning from some of the best on the fly.