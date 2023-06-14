By the time House of Wax went into production in the mid-2000s, it was already an old story that had been told on screen twice. Originated by Charles S. Belden’s unpublished short story The Wax Works, it was first made into a movie in 1933 titled The Mystery of the Wax Museum. It is best remembered, if at all, for its 1953 remake House of Wax starring horror legend Vincent Price. The three movies only have a basic thread of commonality, in which a waxwork museum’s exhibits are made up of human bodies. It’s a darkly amusing concept that filmmakers have had a lot of fun with. The uncanny valley way that waxworks unsettle the human mind is a brilliant starting point for horror and has been taken in a number of directions over the years, such as the Waxwork films. The original movie and the Vincent Price remake centered on a tortured artist, whose waxwork sculpting suffers when he is maimed in a fire and loses the use of his hands, prompting him to seek easier ways of creating the same effect. Jaume Collet-Serra takes a distinctly more modern approach to the source material in his 2005 directorial debut, while still managing to pay homage to the original movies and a bygone era of cinema.

What Is 'House of Wax' About?

Carly (Elisha Cuthbert) camps out on her way to a football game with her boyfriend Wade (Jared Padalecki), obnoxious twin brother Nick (Chad Michael Murray), and their friends Dalton (Jon Abrahams), Blake (Robert Ri’chard) and Paige (Paris Hilton). When they wake up, one of their cars has been vandalized, so Carly and Wade venture into a nearby town to fix it while their friends go on to the football game. This is how they stumble upon the strange town of Ambrose, a little postcard of a place that seems slightly too peaceful. They wander into the local church and are embarrassed to walk in on a funeral, where they meet garage owner Bo (Brian Van Holt), who promises to help them once the body is in the ground.

The couple explores the town while they wait and happen upon Trudy’s House of Wax, a dingy old waxwork museum that oddly features no celebrity lookalikes or famous figures. Even more unusual is the structure of the building, which is made entirely of wax. A number of the works are signed "Vincent" — an obvious but not unwelcome nod to Price’s involvement in the 1953 movie — and there is an eeriness to the place that makes Carly uncomfortable. But the town itself is sweet and old-fashioned, and at first, nothing seems amiss. However, when the couple accompanies Bo back to his house, Wade is chased by an unseen menace, and Carly runs for her life. Turns out, Bo isn’t just an abrasive gas station proprietor, but he and his disfigured twin brother, Vincent, are knee-deep in an elaborate scheme to preserve the town, and more importantly, their mother’s work, by capturing people and turning them into wax sculptures.

'House of Wax' Delivers on the Body Horror

Landing squarely in the 2000s brand of horror, House of Wax is really able this time around to explore the realm of body horror that the earlier tellings of the story were not. So while much of the slashing is fairly typical of the era and not likely to invoke fear in older or more experienced horror watchers, it is the instances of body horror that secure the movie its most effective scares. As the first to fall prey to Vincent, and with the audience not yet knowing what the brothers are really up to, Wade’s ordeal makes for a grizzly watch. He wakes up drugged on a table, aware of everything going on but unable to move, and the sight of tears running down his face is a surprisingly effective one. It is not often that teen horror allows real vulnerability in its characters — especially the men, who usually try to wrestle with the villain and call him a “sick fuck” before dropping dead in a quick and neat fashion. So showing Wade in such a vulnerable state, in which all pretense of machismo is lost, is very impactful and suggests just how desperately overpowered he is by Vincent.

Then comes the money shot, in which Wade is strapped to a strange chair-like device surrounded by hoses and taps, and steaming hot wax showers down on him as his muffled screams ring out. It’s a truly harrowing viewing experience in which his physical and mental pain is inescapable, and the thought of being in that situation is absolutely horrifying. Quite cleverly though, this is not where it ends. A little while later, when the other friends have come looking for the couple, Dalton wanders into the wax museum where he sees Wade seated at a piano. At first, thinking his friend is just screwing around, he looks a little closer, and Wade’s eyes move toward him. Yes, he’s still alive under there! Horrified, Dalton goes into panic mode and tries to dig his friend out, only to find that he is peeling away his flesh in the process. This is such a sharp idea that really conveys the terror of human waxworks, both inside and outside the wax. Wade, surely burned over his entire body, has been physically trapped, and his poor friend ends up doing more harm than good by trying to save him. Again, we see tears pouring from Wade’s eyes, and when a distracted Dalton is attacked by Vincent, Wade is unable to warn or help him.

These sequences are such a chillingly simple look at body horror and remind viewers of the so-called Locked-In Syndrome, in which a fully functioning brain is trapped within a body that cannot obey even the most basic of neurological commands. The movie dares the audience to consider the fear of being trapped in one’s own body, completely stripped of the autonomy and "driver’s seat" perspective that we take for granted on a daily basis. It’s a horrifying consideration that is brought to its climax by the finale, in which one can only assume that Wade is still alive and trapped when the House of Wax burns to the ground and can do nothing but sit there and suffer one of the most painful deaths known to man.

'House of Wax' Swaps Out 3D for Paris Hilton

The 1953 House of Wax was notable in its day for being the first big movie to exploit the newfound trend of 3D in color. However, unlike later ventures into the format, it didn’t really use it to underpin any of the horror, with 3D sequences involving dancers and a man with a paddle ball that bounces toward the camera. The movie didn’t seem to be too focused on using the 3D format to its advantage, but rather on just having it in the first place and that being remarkable enough to get asses in seats. Its posters really leaned into the use of 3D, proclaiming the movie to be “the most astounding motion picture since motion pictures began!” but it could really have done with some of that William Castle-style sensationalism that would later make big hits out of other Price projects like House on Haunted Hill and The Tingler. While the remake doesn’t take the opportunity to try again with the 3D format — which would have made for an easily outdated but really fun homage to the original — it does have its own little trick up its sleeve in the form of Paris Hilton. At the time, Hilton was the It Girl, famous for doing nothing except being conceived by very rich people and she made for an enjoyable performance, putting her own spin on the overused "dumb blond" horror trope. Her infamous sex tape boosted her profile considerably, and while she had become well known for her reality show The Simple Life, House of Wax not only gave her a chance to try and act but made cheeky little winks to her fame at just the right level of taste.

An early scene sees her friends capture her on night vision with her head in her boyfriend’s lap — an obvious nod to her sex tape — and her character meets her end with a metal pole through the head. Both Hilton and the filmmakers were self-aware enough to know that killing off this famous young starlet in a tremendous and slightly euphemistic fashion would be a big selling point for the movie. So, they had fun with the death sequence and really pushed it in the marketing campaign that put a twist on the old “to see Paris and die” cliché, with “On May 6th… see Paris die!” It worked a treat, and it is much to the credit of Hilton that she was happy to play along, being photographed with the slogan in various forms.

'House of Wax' Plays Around With the Twin Theme

The movie plays around with the theme of twins and sibling relationships, particularly that old idea of there being a good twin and a bad one. This polarity of personality is explored between two sets of characters, Carly and Nick, and Vincent and Bo. With each set, there is a presumption of who the good and bad one is, but as the narrative unfolds, these characterizations are challenged. An effective opening sequence sees two children eating breakfast, one peacefully feeding himself and the other screaming like a banshee, being strapped to his chair and lashing out at his parents. The implication is that Vincent, the disfigured murderer, is the wild child who cannot be contained, and Bo, the functional one who manages to pass for normal in the real world, is the good child. However, it is later revealed that Vincent was the meek twin all along, giving way to the suggestion that Bo has steadily manipulated his innocent brother over the years and used him for his own gains. Nick begins the movie as the reprobate whose life is quickly becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure, but as soon as danger presents itself and his sister needs help, he instantly snaps into protective brother mode and does a damn good job of fighting for his family and emerging as the himbo with a heart of gold.

'House of Wax' Honors Horror Movies of the Past

In an interesting aside, this idea is hinted at a bit further with the inclusion of a scene from the iconic hagsploitation horror Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, which plays at the Ambrose Theater as Carly and Nick hide from Bo. The movie is about the abusive relationship between two adult sisters, Jane, who is an embittered former child star, and Blanche, who is now paraplegic but had previously made it as an adult actress in a way her sister never could. There is a certain parallel detected between the way Jane hates and abuses her sister out of jealousy and bitterness and the way Bo controls his own talented and sensitive twin. Both "bad siblings" also go to extreme lengths to preserve some bygone age of innocence and success, living in a carefully crafted fantasy that pleases their own sense of self-loathing and hatred. Not only does this choice work well thematically, but it undoubtedly introduced younger viewers to an older flavor of horror; as a teen, I sought out Baby Jane specifically because of House of Wax, and gained an appreciation for the ways that scary stories used to be told on screen.

Critics didn’t like House of Wax, but home viewers found it very entertaining, and it really does succeed in a number of ways: awesome body horror, brilliant world-building, a charismatic performance from the villain, and some wonderfully mid-’00s nostalgia like old phones, velvet tracksuits and My Chemical Romance on the soundtrack. Most unexpectedly though, it opens a window into the past of the horror genre and invites younger viewers to try a different kind of movie experience, and that can only be a good thing.