The library is open. Today, World of Wonder revealed through Deadline that a new reality series is coming to their platform WOW Presents+. House on Fire hails from the same producers of RuPaul's Drag Race and it centers around the ballroom scene, which fans of Drag Race know pretty well — or they haven't been paying attention to Mama Ru. The new series is yet to get a release window revealed.

House on Fire will take place in New York and follow the inhabitants of a "House" — a place in which LGBTQIA+ individuals are taken in after being abandoned and/or vandalized by their families and they have a chance of becoming the best versions of themselves. They also prepare to take part and eventually compete in the ballroom scene. This will all be told through the House of Miyake-Mugler and its two heads Yusef Mugler and Exotic Mugler. Throughout the episodes, the duo will juggle the pressures of competition and mentoring their talented cohorts.

World of Wonder co-founder Randy Barbato shared their excitement with Deadline, and revealed that the team is confident that the new series will be a standout:

“It is something we feel absolute confidence that our audience is going to eat up. It’s anchored in ballroom culture, which is such an inspiration for so much of drag, so much of the language of it is the language of drag, and the show has incredibly compelling characters with huge hearts.”

In The Great Tradition of 'Paris Is Burning...'

The connection between RuPaul's Drag Race, House on Fire and short-lived FX series Pose is all rooted in the legendary documentary Paris Is Burning. The 1990 movie revealed an underworld of New York culture in which LGBTQIA+ people had a safe space to shine, champion themselves and stimulate competition. The ballroom culture introduced a lot of the vocabulary used in popular culture, including "voguing" and "reading."

The World of Wonder team also celebrated the fact that subscriptions of WOW Presents+ went up by 30% in the first quarter of the year and the hours viewed by subscribers increased by 75%. Barbato stressed the fact that their OG approach to their content isn't dictated by algorithms, and focusing in communities that felt unseen has certainly been rewarding.

World of Wonder is yet to announce when House on Fire will premiere on their platform, as well as additional cast members and the episode count.