The Big Picture 'House on Fire' showcased Black and Brown queer representation in ballroom culture on television.

The competitive nature of ballroom culture created drama within the family dynamics on the show.

Chanel and Roz shared special moments during the season, exploring life beyond Ballroom culture.

Category is House on Fire. 10s across the board! From the team that brought the world RuPaul's Drag Race comes the hit new series House on Fire. Officially completing its triumphant first season, House on Fire followed the dynamics of the House of Miyake-Mugler as they shared their personal stories while showcasing Ballroom culture with the world.

The family dynamics were full-throttle during the premiere season, but throughout the season, many of the family members were able to go on their own journeys beyond the world of Ballroom. I spoke with Roz "Mr. Wonderful" Mugler and Chanel at RuPaul's DragCon about their fantastic first season. And they were both eager to share their thoughts on the season, and everything that was about to come their way. From popping their comedy cherry to becoming a necessary mentor to a prospect in need, Chanel and Roz had fabulous stories to share.

'House on Fire' Brought Black and Brown Queer Representation to Television

Image from WOW

The world of Ballroom culture was on full display on House on Fire. As viewers could see Ballroom in action first hand, they were also granted a rare opportunity to see the people who live and love in this world. As far as being able to share Ballroom culture on top of their personal stories, Chanel said, "It's absolutely amazing. I feel like we're all grateful for the opportunity. It's important that we have Black and Brown queer representation in television. And ballroom is as hot as it's ever been right now, so why not!" All Roz had to do was say, "Yeah. You summed it up, sister."

The backdrop of House on Fire is the greatest city in the world, New York City. As Chanel pointed out, New York is the mecca of Ballroom. It's a special place and House on Fire wouldn't be what it is without it. "New York is special for Ballroom for sure because that's where the culture emerged. That's where it's birthed," Roz said. "It really is full circle and it meant a lot to us to film there and be there. We always have a special time in New York. It's a city unlike any other. And a lot of our family is there. We have a large family," he continued. Chanel mentioned, "It might be the largest in the US chapter." I think it's time for a family tree to chart it all out for the fans!

'House on Fire' Proved That Ballroom Is Competitive

Like all great reality television shows, there has to be some drama. House on Fire was no different. Showcasing the importance of a chosen family, House on Fire proved that no matter the make-up of said family, there will always be some fighting. And Roz and Chanel were eager to spill the tea on some of their favorite fights that came out of Season 1. Both Roz and Chanel agreed that the biggest drama was between Yusef Mugler, the father of the house, and Brooklyn. Their dynamic was one of the many ongoing family battles that spanned the course of the season. As Roz pointed out, "Which one?" Of the many feuds the father and daughter had during the season, Chanel made mention of their spat during the Y Ball, Yusef's infamous mock ball during his birthday.

As much as there is a strong show of support and love within the Miyake-Mugler family, no matter the situation, no matter the event, competition still arises. "Ballroom is a competitive place!" Chanel noted, speaking of the mock ball from the finale episode. "Even within the family dynamics, you might have someone in your house be like, 'I'm gonna get this bitch. This is my opportunity at the mock ball!' It is what it is!' For those who may say that the House of Miyake-Mugler sounds familiar, the house was featured on Season 2 of HBO Max's Legendary. Oh, and they just happened to have won.

Related The 25 LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Changed Reality TV The history of reality television has forever been changed because of these icons!

Chanel and Roz Were Able To Share Special Moments

Close

With different journeys displayed throughout the season, Chanel and Roz were able to have some incredibly special moments showcased during House on Fire. For many of the cast members of the show, House on Fire was their chance to explore their lives beyond the world of Ballroom. Such was the case for Chanel. What was the most special moment this season? "For me, it would be my comedy show." She may have said she was nervous on the episode, but when she hit that stage, Chanel was a natural! "I think it's the Leo in me. I'm just a natural-born talent!" Chanel joked. "It was my first time ever doing it, writing jokes. I wrote everything myself the night before. It was interesting, you know?" It's time for Chanel to officially walk the comedy special category. Netflix, let's go!

For Roz, it was a bit more personal than career-centric. "My time with A.J., to be honest. My private time with A.J., after he had gone through the ringer a few times and I was finally able to get my hands on him," Roz shared. A.J. Boardraye had a shaky season as he hoped to join the House of Miyake-Mugler, but he finally was in good hands when Roz was able to bring him under his wing. "It was like really special because, in reality, it is what I do a lot with his mentees. It reaches a point where it's like a trust exercise. We share, both bidirectionally. A lot of people said they felt emotional behind it, and whatnot, but like with the look on our face, you couldn't tell how much we had been talking and going through. It was super emotional. There was so much that we talked about." Roz later went on to say that, "Family is work. Everybody can attest to that. You can try to act like you're perfect or whether you say it in shambles, it is work."

So what's next for these two? Chanel is working on a podcast. "It's called Doll View. It comes next month in August." She will be working on the show with Simone Tisci. But that's not all. She's got a lingerie line called Noire Rose Lingerie. It's true when Chanel said, "Big things poppin', ok!" Roz was excited to announce the development and launch of his Ballroom website. "It's like a global Eventbrite for Ballroom, so the entire community from outside of ballroom can always find the balls." The website is called Anybody Walking. Incredible things have truly come both their ways. House on Fire is truly the icing on the cake. But for now, their fingers are crossed for Season 2.

All episodes of House on Fire are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.

Watch on WOW Presents Plus