On the heels of programs like Pose and Legendary comes the latest series that documents the world of ballroom. Presented by the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race, House on Fire follows the House of Miyake-Mugler as viewers witness nine members of the house as they balance the pressures of competition and surviving the dynamics within the family. The first season illuminated the breathtaking world of ballroom culture through the glory of docufollow reality television.

In the first season of House on Fire, viewers watched as the father of the house, Yusef Mugler, managed to keep his children in check as A.J. Boardraye attempted to become a member of the legendary house. Throughout the eight-episode arc, A.J. learned the hard way that becoming a Mugler is not as easy as one would think. And impressing Yusef takes a lot more than talent. It's all about respect. A.J. and Yusef joined me at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2024 to discuss the spectacular season.

Ballroom Culture Was Explored Like Never Before

Being able to bring their lives to the world has been something special for both Yusef and A.J. But to also pair it with the world of ballroom, that's where the magic of House on Fire Season 1 came in. As A.J. pointed out, "It was an entryway, so people who are interested in ballroom and want to do it can see the journey and see how it goes." Yusef stated, "This was a necessary moment for the culture, for the community, especially ballroom. It was something that has been pushed down and what better house than to bring to the forefront than the House of Miyake-Muglar!"

While multiple individuals were given the spotlight throughout the course of the season, House on Fire showcased the dynamics of the individual relationships and how their place in the House of Miyake-Muglar affected the bigger picture of the season's arc. For Yusef and A.J., their storylines did intertwine quite often. "It's family. It's friendship. We fight, and then we love on each other and then fight again," Yusef said before joking, "You know, we'll probably fight after this interview. But we'll walk out holding hands because that's my brother." Yusef noted that what House on Fire displayed was realness at its best. The importance of chosen family was at the forefront of the series, something Yusef was very happy viewers were able to see. On chosen family, he noted, "It's no different than having blood relatives. Brothers and sisters from another mother."

Viewers Were Introduction to the House of Miyake-Muglar

Viewers of the series saw that New York City became an extra character, serving as the backdrop. As they both put it, "New York is Ballroom." The origins and history of the scene centered inside the greatest city in the world. While shows like The Real Housewives love to send their casts on exotic getaways, Yusef noted that for their first season, they were staying put in NYC. "Our first season, we were like, we can't go anywhere. Everything has to happen right here in New York City and keep it authentic as possible. That is the mother. That is the hub of ballroom."

This season, A.J. served as the viewer's vantage into the world of ballroom as his story focused on his journey entering the House of Miyake-Muglar. It's not as easy as just saying you want to be a part of the family. There is work that must be put in. There's an initiation, rules, and protocols to follow. And if you stray from those, it could severely alter your chances of joining the family. Before A.J. could even share his thoughts on what his experience was like, Yusef reminded him, "Ballroom is not a walk in the park."

"There was a lot I had to learn, but I was up for it. And I made it at the end," A.J. said. Later on in our chat, the moral of the season, for A.J. at least, is "stay out of Femme Queen's business." It was a messy moment that involved a wild game of telephone. Yusef came to A.J.'s defense and said, "That's not ballroom though. Ballroom is a place where you can come as you are and be creative. Be all the things. And when you leave, you leave it all on the floor. And you have a family. Or not."

Yusef and A.J. Were Gagged at What They Saw on Screen

As much love as there was in the season, A.J. and Yusef noted that House on Fire certainly wasn't in short supply of drama! They were more than happy to discuss the gaggiest moments of the season. A.J. mentioned for him it was when Roz Mugler, Lorenzo, and Andre were talking about him outside of him. Or when the girls were talking about him outside of him. Needless to say, A.J. wasn't thrilled to know that his name continued to come up! But hey, that's what happens when you're one of the breakout stars of the season! For Yusef, he was not thrilled when he saw Brooklyn tell A.J. what not to tell him. As fans are aware, Yusef and Brooklyn didn't always have the strongest bond during the season, as Brooklyn often tested the bounds of respect and authority. "I felt like a real parent. Is this what my kids do behind my back? I was so mortified. I never thought I would feel like a father. Lock her up in her room!" Yusef said, "Those are the gaggiest moments because you really get to see what's happening when you're not around." The season closed out with Yusef's big birthday celebration where he threw a very competitive mock ball. They both noted that there is always time to practice and sharpen their skills. And Yusef even threw a little dagger A.J.'s way reminding him a mock ball is where you practice, not a kiki ball. A reference to a moment that almost prevented A.J. from joining the house.

For many viewers, this was one of their first, if not the first, introductions to ballroom. So what do A.J. and Yusef hope viewers got out of watching House on Fire? A.J. said, "Ballroom is a chosen family. I hope that they got the experience that, although it can be a little messy, they got to see the balls and the battles. And how intense and how people put their time, love, and energy into it their craft." A.J. echoed that, "Ballroom is not a walk in the park. It takes several years to really become that girl and be that superstar." Yusef noted, "Everyone had their own perception of it. Our house isn't an easy house to get into. I think, my goal, our goal, we hope that we are educating people on what the culture is and people are looking at ballroom and are like, 'this is totally not what I thought.'"

Since the season has ended, Yusef is still working hard and traveling the world. He's hoping for a Season 2 as he feels that the show is something so necessary. The world needs it. A.J. wants people to watch, comment, repost to help bring them a second season. He is ready for people to see his next journey in ballroom, now that he is officially a member of the House of Miyake-Muglar! Fingers crossed the next part of their story is shared on screen!

All episodes of House on Fire are available to stream on WOW Presents Plus. Stream on WOW Presents Plus