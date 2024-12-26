The 1950s was a transition period for the horror genre. The iconic Universal Monster films were being phased out for the more psychological and ghostly films that would haunt the '60s. This meant there was a lot of experimenting with the types of ghastly stories that were being told. One of the finest examples of this was The House on Haunted Hill. The 1959 horror mystery combined the best campy elements of the past with a thrilling pace that would inspire so many future horror classics. Now, with a new House on Haunted Hill film releasing next year, the original nightmare is currently streaming for free.

The House on Haunted Hill is screaming for free with ads on Fandango at Home. While the paid VOD service’s free section is mostly filled with direct-to-video genre films you've never heard of, Haunted Hill is the deadly exception. The horror thriller holds a certified-fresh critics' rating of 80% and an impressive audience score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. This may make it the perfect chill you need to survive the holiday season. It also contains arguably horror legend Vincent Price’s most beloved performance. That's saying a lot given his massive resume, which includes gems like The Last Man on Earth, House of Usher, The Raven, and Edward Scissorhands.

What's ‘House on Haunted Hill’ About?

The House on Haunted Hill follows a group of supposed strangers who are invited to Frederick Loren’s (Price) spooky mansion for a “haunted house party.” The objective is to survive the night and stay in the house until dawn. If they do so, each member of the party gets $10,000. That's if the ghost of the house doesn't get them first. It's a classic mystery full of twists and turns that’ll have you on the edge of your seat asking, are there really supernatural forces at play or is this game the dreadful work of the living? While Haunted Hill does show its age with its practical campy effects, the gothic atmosphere remains next to none, and the mixture of tense performances make this a horror treat. It would go on to inspire well-known franchises like Scooby-Doo, and its influences can be felt in modern genre pieces like 2024's Abigail.

The House on Haunted Hill received a remake in 1999, and it would get a sequel in 2007. The franchise has been dormant ever since. However, earlier this year, it was announced that Haunted Hill would be returning in a big way. A new film will be hitting theaters in 2025. It will be starring a modern horror icon in Daniel Roebuck and Price’s daughter, Victoria Price. The new take will be set in 1976 and feature a group of investigators doing a piece on Hill House for live TV. This exciting iteration has already wrapped production.

Stream or Scream… the Choice Is Yours

Alongside being on Fandango at Home, The House on Haunted Hill is also streaming for free on YouTube. The trailer can be viewed below.