The 1990 film House Party which starred Christopher "Kid" Reid and Christopher "Play" Martin was a surprise box office success that is still looked back fondly upon today, which is why it wasn't much of a surprise that a reboot was announced to be in the works back in 2018. Now, just a few months ahead of its premiere on July 28, 2022, on HBO Max, the first images of the upcoming film have been released.

The story of the film follows two cleaners that can't catch a break. When they learn that their next job is to clean Lebron James' mansion while he is away overseas, the pair make a decision to throw a giant house party in the pursuit of both money and "immortality." The party takes a turn when one of Lebron's championship rings goes missing, the duo embarks on a wild night to find and get the ring back.

The upcoming film was written by Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori and will star Jacob Latimore (Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022) and Tosin Cole (Ryan Sinclair in Doctor Who). The film will also see the feature film directorial debut of Grammy Award-winning music video director Calmatic ("Old Town Road" Music Video)​​​​​. The original House Party grossed over $26 million at the domestic box office and went on to have four sequels, one being a theatrical release and the subsequent three being direct-to-video, with the most recent outing for the series being in 2013 with House Party: Tonight's the Night.

RELATED: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce the House Party for SpringHill. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson will serve as executive producers, also for SpringHill, along with Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin. The film is produced by New Line Cinema, SpringHill, and Warner Bros. Pictures. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack, and Victoria Palmeri are overseeing the studio.

The official synopsis reads:

When a pair of down on their luck house cleaners discover they're assigned to clean the mansion of Lebron James while he's overseas, they decide to make a life-changing decision to throw a giant party in a quest for immortality and some cash. As the party gets out of control and one of Lebron's championship rings goes missing, they will be launched into a wild night that they will never forget.

House Party will premiere on HBO Max on July 28, 2022.

Ralph Fiennes to Star in 'Conclave' Conspiracy Thriller With Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (405 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe