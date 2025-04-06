House, M.D. is one of the best medical dramas in television history, and an enormous reason why is because it's so funny. From Dr. Gregory House's (the sensational Hugh Laurie) shenanigans to all the characters' sharp dialogue, there are plenty of things to make fans laugh out loud throughout any given episode. It is hardly even necessary to watch any set of episodes in chronological order to enjoy the storylines, which often connect the medical case with the doctors' personal lives.

Of course, it's House's dialogue that triumphs over everyone else's. His sense of humor is legendary, to the point where there are several ways for him to make us crack up. One of his best moments, for example, is when we discover that he stashes his Vicodin pills in a lupus textbook, and he offhandedly says, "It's never lupus." That's not technically a clever remark, though; that's just a reflection on House's casual approach to doctors' ethics (as well as a wink at how the show never has that specific condition as the answer). In terms of House's wittiest quotes, there are so many per episode that tracking down the best ones over eight rather long seasons is more than just subjective: it's a wild thing to attempt. And yet here we are — because the dialogue is worth the effort. Below are some of Dr. House's cleverest remarks, ranked by how funny, true to his character, irreverent, and unexpected they are in (and out of) context.