The first trailer for Housekeeping for Beginners has been released, giving audiences their first look at the upcoming drama about a young woman dealing with parenthood when she least expected it. Dita (Anamaria Marinca) never had any interest in raising children, but when she starts dating a woman who already is a mother, she has no option but to adapt to her new lifestyle. The drama directed by Goran Stolevski will take its protagonist through a complicated emotional journey, with her having to face responsibilities she wasn't prepared for while trying to build a new life with her partner.

Housekeeping for Beginners has been selected as North Macedonia’s international Oscar submission, with the film hoping to reach next year's Academy Awards ceremony. The story about Dita trying to get along with her girlfriend's daughters will also star Alina Serban, Samson Selim, and Vladimir Tintor, with the drama being distributed by Focus Features in the United States. The movie will also serve as a reunion for Stolevski and Macedonia, who previously worked together on a horror dark fantasy that crawled its way to movie theaters around the world last year, as a project that became Australia's official selection for the Academy Awards.

In You Won't Be Alone, Marinca portrayed Old Maid Maria, a sorcerer who used a valuable opportunity to turn someone else into a witch, with a spell that can only be used once in a lifetime. More than a year after that story became available to stream on Peacock, the filmmaker and the actress are back in Housekeeping for Beginners. The drama will be very different from what Stolevski and Marinca have delivered before, with Dita struggling to leave her comfort zone in favor of her relationship. Hopefully, the protagonist can find a way of making the bond with her partner work besides her reluctance to spend time with the woman's children.

The Children of 'Housekeeping for Beginners' Wreak Havoc

When Housekeeping for Beginners premieres in theaters next year, Dita will learn how to communicate with Mia (Dzada Selim), a young troublemaker known for being unpredictable, and Vanessa (Mia Mustafi), a rebellious teenager who might not feel comfortable with the fact that her mother found a new partner. Nevertheless, the girls will have to make an effort to get along with Dita, in a film that was written by Stolevski herself. A couple struggles to adapt to their new life in a drama that hopes to gain momentum as the 2024 awards season approaches in the distance.

You can check out the first trailer for Housekeeping for Beginners above, before the film premieres in theaters in the United States on January 26.