Since its advent, cinema has occasionally treated us to masterpieces that tanked at the box office because box office success is not a measure of quality. Some of those that flopped are essential movies such as It’s A Wonderful Life and have since aged gracefully. Others are, well, let's just say everyone saw them nosediving from afar, like Timur Bekmambetov's Ben-Hur with its spectacular failure to fill the large shoes of its 1959 original. The 2016 remake was unrealistically ambitious to unseat William Wyler's Ben-Hur, which received overwhelming critical acclaim and positive audience reception that made it just one of only three movies to receive 11 Oscars to date (the others being Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King).

Among the films that have felt the heat of monumental commercial failure is Bill Forsyth’s 1987 Housekeeping. It premiered to critical acclaim, garnering 92% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, but at the box office, the numbers read differently. Against a budget of $5 million, Housekeeping recouped just a little over $1 million. After the quirky success of Local Hero, Forsyth swapped the Scottish whimsical tone for Pacific Northwest melancholy, delving into the coming-of-age story of two young sisters and their struggles with abandonment, loss, and complex familial relationships —particularly with their eccentric caretaker aunt. While it premiered to lackluster numbers, Forsyth's sensitive portrayal of the film's themes — which have grown even more relevant — and his stunning cinematography are redefining Housekeeping as a timeless classic.

'Housekeeping' Is a Quiet, Dark-Humored Masterpiece that Redefines Family and Freedom

An adaptation of Marilynne Robinson's novel, the 1950s-set film creates a fictional world in the conservative and snowy small rural town called Fingerbone. The story follows conformist Lucille (Andrea Burchill) and her shy sister Ruthie (Sara Walker) as they seek refuge among their relatives after the death of their mother by suicide. Entangled in their tragedy is their aunt Silvie (Christine Lahti in a performance of her career), an unconventional woman who takes them under her wing and into her peculiar world. In tune with the town's conservative views, Lucille does not understand Silvie's free-spirited approach to life and eventually flees. On the other hand, Ruthie, who shares in her aunt's feelings of being unseen and misunderstood, is naturally drawn to her. Housekeeping explores how the characters in the film interact with each other based on how close they align with society's expectations.

Forsyth’s direction is a delicate balance of levity and somber reflection that transforms everyday absurdities into moments of poignant reflection. Through a quiet introspection of the clash of personalities between the two sisters who have endearingly grown beside each other, he succeeds in getting viewers to appreciate the complexities of human relationships. The evocative setting he chooses — a dilapidated lakehouse beside a fog-drenched train track, with rain trapping its inhabitants indoors — reveals the film’s central dilemma. Is the idea of normalcy a sanctuary or a cage? Forsyth emphasizes this theme with the film's ending, which refuses to resolve its conflict, choosing a long shot of Sylvie and Ruthie attempting to cross the town's haunted bridge to freedom. Housekeeping is a microcosm of what larger life is to most individuals — a journey of self-discovery.

In its quietness, the film explodes with subtle humor that arises from the social awkwardness of its characters. The dialogue is muted, and Forsyth adapts slice-of-life filmmaking. He shares with the audience the characters' everyday activities: reading, mundane talk, sleeping, cooking, and taking walks. The humor itself is centered around Silvie's eccentricity. In one scene, when her nieces get tired of hiding from school and confess their truancy to her, expecting punishment, she instead finds it amusing. In another, she asks Ruthie to ride a boat with her to a haunted lakeside where they spend the night when Ruthie is expected to attend school the following day. While Silvie's behavior invites harsh scrutiny from her townsfolk, Forsyth’s genius lies in how he restrains his camera from judging. Instead, he lets the audience observe and question what living truly means — is it the woman who is content in her chaos or the town obsessed with order? Lucille's flight from their home to a prudish neighbor in search of normalcy is humorous in itself.

'Housekeeping' Did Not Make a Splash at the Box Office