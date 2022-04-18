Based on Riot Games’ popular MOBA, the series Arcane took League of Legends fans and newcomers alike by storm when it premiered last November. It is not difficult to see why. The series could very well be a masterclass in more than one aspect: from the impressive sound design to the stellar animation, to the gripping narrative. Indeed, the narrative is so rich that one needn’t be a League player or have prior knowledge of the game’s lore to enjoy its depth. One of the reasons why the animated series works so well as a story is in the way it treats its main themes, with care and respect, while exploring them through multiple angles. The show presents viewers with a fictional world that nevertheless expresses profound truths about our own reality, namely how inequality can trigger violence, which in turn, begets more violence until it all spirals into one endless destructive cycle. As collateral, this cycle of violence breeds trauma, and trauma can present itself in a number of ways.

On a collective scale, the expression of trauma in Arcane can be seen as a consequence of the contentious relationship between Piltover and Zaun. While topside prospers, the underground is rife with sickness and poverty. The status quo made it so that the underprivileged and oppressed of the two began to resent the other and aspire to reclaim its sovereignty. However, Piltover is complacent in this state of things and has no intention to allow the Lanes to pursue any aspirations of independence. These opposing interests create friction that serves to spark conflict. In spite of being fictional locations, the dichotomy between the underground and top-side tells us something about how our real-world functions: Inequality fosters dissatisfaction with the system which can become a motive for revolt, and more often than not, this revolt involves violence.

If there were no inequality in the world of Arcane, characters like Silco (Jason Spisak) would have no motivation to guide their morally-questionable actions. The villain reminds Finn (Miyavi) of this in Episode 7, “We came from a world where there was never enough to go around. That is why we fight.” Moreover, Vander (JB Blanc) would not have tried to cross the bridge which led to the events that we see in Episode 1’s opening scene. Inequality is the root cause of Piltover and Zaun’s conflict, which is oftentimes what generates violence in real life.

In our world, there may not be a Piltover and Zaun, a city where underground and top-side are what separates the bottom and top of the social hierarchy, but the same division between rich and poor, fortunate and hapless, exists. This division and resulting contention between the two sides leave scars on the fabric of society, affecting the individuals that inhabit it and distorting perceptions. If Vander and his allies hadn’t suffered from inequality and dissatisfaction with the status quo, the bridge incident at the beginning of the first episode would not have occurred. If this incident hadn’t taken place, how would life have changed for Powder (Mia Sinclair Jenness) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld)?

The most fleshed-out expression of individual trauma in the series is embodied, to different extents, in the characters of Jinx (Ella Purnell) and Vi. Although the first scene of Episode 1 marks a devastating turning point for the two sisters, it is not necessarily the origin of their trauma. They, like everyone else in the underground, could not escape the glaring disparity between their circumstances and those experienced by the people of Piltover. “I grew up knowing that I’m less than them,” Vi tells Vander in Episode 2. From the very beginning, Vi and Powder, and people like them, were susceptible to the repercussions of inequality for the simple fact that they were born in the underground. As a consequence, this festers the urge to revolt against the despotic and uncaring “other” that enjoys a life of opulence.

In turn, the topsiders begin seeing the people from the underground as unruly and mutinous delinquents that need to be kept at bay. Hence, why, when Caitlyn (Katie Leung) and Vi meet, both hold preconceived notions about each other that start fading the more they truly get to know one another. They both had fallen into the trap of vilifying the other side, and they needed to be introduced to the other’s perspective in order to see things more objectively. One’s environment, albeit not the only factor at play, has a massive weight on our world views and what kind of people we can become. In other words, a person has a better chance of becoming a healthy, stable, and thriving human being if they aren't born amidst uncertainty and upheaval.

Another nuance Arcane gets right is that trauma leaves traces and these traces vary in intensity and sometimes even manner of expression, as we can observe in the two sisters. Some people get over a tragic experience with only leftover specks of trauma whereas others are left with jagged shards that bury themselves in the subconscious, tearing at the individual’s mental wellbeing and affecting their day-to-day. Despite having gone through similar circumstances until their separation, Vi and Jinx have processed their trauma differently, or rather, Vi has mostly processed the trauma while Jinx holds onto it as tightly as she clings to physical reminders of the friends she accidentally killed. Can we blame her? Trauma is reactivated by similar experiences and Jinx’s lifestyle allowed her no respite from the tragedy of her past. We can infer from the way the series constructs its story, that if things had been different if Powder hadn’t been exposed to excessive violence from early on, “Jinx” might have never come into existence.

Although the series has violence as part of its central narrative, we understand that it does not condone it. Violence is always followed by grim consequences, as it happens in Episode 8 when Jayce (Kevin Alejandro) accidentally kills a kid as a result of their invasion of Silco’s Shimmer factory. In this sense, Arcane makes clear through actions the message that it’s trying to get across. A message that is perfectly encapsulated in the conversation Vander and Vi have on the bridge in Episode 2 and reaches its epitome in Episode 9.

The ending sequence that closes Season 1 should be more than enough to drive home the thematic cycle present in the series: Inequality creates bad blood which encourages people to violently revolt. Violence disseminates trauma and thickens the existing bad blood, and trauma makes it difficult and sometimes nearly impossible to forgive, forget, and let go. When left untreated in the collective and individual, it can bring on disastrous consequences.

When Jinx fires Fishbones at the council and perpetuates the cycle of violence, she is “the monster you created”, the embodiment of the fallout of years and years of scarring conflict. Jinx was not solely made by Silco or even Vi, but by the unceasing hostility between Piltover and Zaun. The lyrics to Sting’s “What Could Have Been” emphasize the sense of loss for the outcome we could’ve had if things had played out differently in Powder’s life, while also highlighting the point that most “monsters” aren’t born but created, a consequence of the environment where they were brought up in. Arcane demonstrates through a masterfully crafted story that the cycle of violence, if not stopped, can only propagate tragedy and warp perceptions. If we uphold injustice and inequality, there will be war and, at the end of the day, nobody wins in war.

