Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 6 of Better Call Saul.Since the day Better Call Saul was first announced in 2013, fans have debated whether Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul), our two favorite meth cooks from Breaking Bad, would ever make an appearance in the spinoff. Since then, the prequel series has more than managed to stand on its own two feet, making fans just as invested in the moral decline of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) as they were for the fates of Walt and Jesse years ago. Now, in the third to last episode of the series, the two shows finally intersected in the aptly titled episode "Breaking Bad," written and directed by Thomas Schnauz.

The end of Breaking Bad and El Camino give definitive answers to the ultimate fates of Walt and Jesse and this episode doesn’t interfere with either, instead showing the two in a flashback to the day Saul met the two to recontextualize exactly why he got into business with them in the first place. Periodically, throughout the episode, we jump back and forth between this point in the Breaking Bad timeline to Gene, in Nebraska, after it all fell apart.

The episode begins with a familiar scene: Saul has a bag over his head as Walt and Jesse take him out into the desert in an attempt to intimidate him into getting Badger (Matt Jones) to not rat them out. What isn’t seen in Breaking Bad takes place right after Saul successfully negotiates his way out of the situation. He is welcomed into the infamous RV that Walt and Jesse used to cook in, and quickly puts together that they are responsible for the infamous blue meth. The engine of the RV overheats, and they end up stuck for a few minutes. Jesse then wonders who Lalo is, to which Saul replies, “He’s nobody,” before quickly changing the subject. It is clear how scared Saul still is of Lalo, even though he probably knows he’s dead by this point. The engine finally starts, and the three are off. It is a relatively short scene, but it is truly amazing how easily Cranston and Paul slip back into their characters over a decade later. There may be no two characters in TV history who bicker about everything as well as they do.

Image via AMC

The scene may feel inconsequential at first glance. After all, if it were that critical to the plot of Breaking Bad it probably would’ve been in Breaking Bad. It doesn’t tell the audience anything new about Walt and Jesse as much as it shows a decidedly human conversation between the three while also showing how ill-prepared Walt and Jesse were in the eyes of Saul. Where the scene really excels, though, is how it makes the viewer understand the mind of Jimmy. Anywhere else in the show, the cameos of Walt and Jesse would have been essentially meaningless because they didn’t do anything to further the understanding of the main character we’ve been following for six seasons. Only after understanding the way he works does it contextualize what we’ve seen before and the scene gains a resonance on a character and thematic level.

This becomes clear at the end of the episode when there is another flashback to Breaking Bad times. Mike (Jonathan Banks) comes to Saul’s office after Saul has him do a background check on Walt and Jesse. In Mike’s eyes, they are amateurs who are bound either for handcuffs or a bullet to the head, and he advises Saul not to work with them. Saul already has enough business ventures going so that he doesn’t need Walt or Jesse to keep making money, however, as Chuck and Howard (Michael McKean and Patrick Fabian) have said throughout the series, he simply cannot help himself.

The final shot in the Walt and Jesse scene shows the RV driving away when the camera focuses on the grave they had dug to intimidate Saul when it transitions to Gene, laying in his bed looking like he is in the ditch itself. Saul Goodman died because he couldn’t help but get involved with the infamous Heisenberg, and now Gene is digging his own grave by making the same mistakes. The final scene of the episode shows Saul, against his better judgment, entering the all too familiar J.P. Wyne High School that Walt teaches at. That decision put him on a path that changed his life forever. Now, as Gene breaks into the house of a mark he found who has cancer, he may have just condemned himself to the same fate.

