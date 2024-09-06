Just how big is Marvel's Hulk? Well, the answer is slightly more complicated than it initially appears. There have been many iterations of the Hulk in both the comics and in media. Not to mention, Hulk's height and measurements have gradually increased since the character made his first appearance in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #1 in May 1962. Hulk's height has changed on the big screen as well, from the 2003 Ang Lee film, The Hulk, to the character’s MCU debut in the 2008 reboot, The Incredible Hulk. With that in mind, it's time to answer the question: How big is the Hulk?

The Incredible Hulk Ranges in Size Across Marvel Comics

In The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Vol. 1, #5 published in May 1983, Hulk is listed at 7 feet and 1,040 pounds. About twenty years later, The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe: Hulk, published in 2004, provided some updated size measurements. According to the 2004 edition of the handbook, Hulk in his traditional green form, or Savage Hulk, can range from seven to eight feet in height and anywhere from 1,040 to 1,400 pounds in weight. But what about the many other forms of Bruce Banner's Hulk? The 1980s version of the Gray Hulk, aka Joe Fixit, first appears in The Incredible Hulk #345. The 2004 edition of the handbook lists Joe Fixit's height as 900 pounds and a height of 6 feet and 6 inches.

When Banner takes the Professor Hulk form, aka Smart Hulk, the handbook lists his height as 7 feet and 6 inches and a weight of 1,150 pounds. The Maestro, an evil supervillain form of Banner/Hulk from a dystopic future, shares the same measurements as Professor Hulk. Going back several decades, Hulk's height usually starts at seven feet, but Marvel allows for some wiggle room in the range for Hulk's size.

Ang Lee's 'The Hulk' Features an Enormous Protagonist

As the classic comic saying goes, "The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets!" It’s a phrase that filmmaker Ang Lee took to its extreme for the 2003 live-action movie, The Hulk. One of the major criticisms of the film was the Hulk's shifting size. Throughout the film, as Hulk's anger grows, he becomes larger. In some scenes, Hulk would appear gigantic, and his pants somehow managed to stay intact! It's hard to pin down exactly how big Hulk gets in the 2003 movie. Hulk's constantly shifting size proved detrimental to its interpretation of the character. The film's mixed reception resulted in the Hulk film franchise undergoing a soft reboot for its eventual reintroduction as part of the MCU.

Mark Ruffalo's MCU Hulk Is Largely Consistent

Starting with The Incredible Hulk in 2008, Marvel Studios took a one-size-fits-all approach to the character's MCU adaptation. Hulk's listed height is 8 feet 5 inches in the Marvel Press book, The Avengers: The S.H.I.E.L.D. Files. Starting with The Incredible Hulk movie, Marvel Studios has consistently stuck with this height for Hulk in the MCU, remaining intact for multiple films and shows over the last 16 years, including when Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Banner/Hulk in 2012 for The Avengers.

What About 'The Incredible Hulk' TV Series?

The Hulk made his live-action debut in the classic 1977 television series, The Incredible Hulk, which starred Bill Bixby as David Banner, who would get angry and transform into the rampaging Hulk, portrayed by bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno. In the classic live-action series, there were no special effects or CGI at work. It was simply Lou Ferrigno performing as the Hulk, wearing green makeup. Ferrigno's height during the show was 6 feet 5 inches. The successful series served as an introduction to the character for many fans. Its influence carried over into the comics and later films as well, especially Bixby’s iconic catchphrase as David Banner, "Don’t make me angry. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry."

Harrison Ford's Red Hulk Will Be in 'Captain America: Brave New World'

While it's unknown if Ruffalo will be back as Banner/Hulk in next year's Captain America: Brave New World, we do know some Hulk-themed characters will appear. Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross, who will transform into the rampaging Red Hulk later in the film. Also, Liv Tyler will make her first MCU appearance in 17 years as Ross' daughter, Betty Ross, in the film. It's the same for Tim Blake Nelson as Dr. Samuel Sterns, finally paying off the tease of his transformation into the gamma-powered supervillain, The Leader, in the 2008 film.

