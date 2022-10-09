It's fair to say that there's a great deal riding on the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Some of the most significant reasons for this include that it's serving as a sequel for one of the MCU's most successful films, the fact it's going to be the final film in the MCU's fourth phase, and because the Black Panther series is one that needs to continue without its lead actor, Chadwick Boseman. He sadly passed away in 2020 before filming began for Wakanda Forever.

The film is also coming out at a time when Marvel fatigue is beginning to set in for certain viewers, including some of its most loyal fans. Far beyond having two to three movies a year, there are now three to four movies and about as many TV seasons per year in the MCU, suggesting the series is perhaps emphasizing quantity over quality. Still, the ingredients are there for Wakanda Forever to be a great movie and could serve as a course correction for the MCU's somewhat inconsistent Phase 4.

Telling an Epic Yet Self-Contained Story

Wakanda Forever has a reported runtime of 161 minutes, making it one of the longest movies in the MCU so far. While the idea of another MCU movie approaching three hours may concern some viewers, the epic runtime could benefit the movie.

The other two MCU releases of 2022—Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder—clocked in right around two hours. Each did feel a little off when it came to pacing, and it's especially noticeable in Love and Thunder, which seemed to have a first and third act, but almost no second act. If the Black Panther sequel uses those extra 40 minutes to create breathing room and a more expansive, ambitious story, it could end up being something special.

Keeping the Visual Effects Consistent

It's no secret that MCU visual effects have been less consistent in Phase 4. It's not so much the fault of the visual effects artists themselves but because Marvel employs so many visual effects studios that have reportedly been overworked and underpaid for the copious amount of work they're expected to do.

It's a story that broke in mid-2022 and is now something many viewers are aware of. The quality of visual effects in the MCU seems to have been hit hard by Marvel's push toward quantity. To tie it back to Black Panther, the climactic fight in that film might have been one of the first times a Marvel movie's effects were heavily scrutinized. Strong, consistent special effects in Wakanda Forever will help redeem Black Panther and the MCU as a whole.

Respectfully Honoring Chadwick Boseman's Legacy

The team behind Wakanda Forever had to pivot the film's development completely after Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, as the film's writer-director, Ryan Coogler, wasn't aware that the actor was battling colon cancer (and neither were the higher-ups at Marvel).

As such, the draft screenplay set to be filmed in early 2021 had to be completely reworked, as recasting the role of King T'Challa or recreating Boseman digitally was never on the table. The film acknowledges his real-life passing and the immense loss it caused through T'Challa passing away. The film will likely have a tremendous emotional impact if it respectfully handles both the passing of Boseman and his character within the MCU.

Staying Away From Multiverse Stuff

If there's been a theme for the scattershot Phase 4 that ties it together, it's the multiverse. It's the biggest new concept explored throughout Phase 4, being a prominent part of both Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the first season of Loki.

However, considering many films and shows haven't incorporated the multiverse, and all the alternate dimensions that come with it, the concept itself feels a little half-baked. Perhaps it will be better explored in Phases 5 and 6, in which case Wakanda Forever—the final film in Phase 4—isn't the right place to develop it. There's already enough on the film's plate without dimension-hopping, after all.

Keeping the Cameos to a Minimum

Similar to the multiverse, the increase in cameos throughout Phase 4 has been fun in small doses. However, there's a danger that the novelty of seeing new characters (or versions of characters) pop up "unexpectedly" will wear thin if done too often, especially if their inclusion doesn't serve a strong plot or thematic purpose.

Wakanda Forever doesn't need to have cameos to be a compelling movie or attract viewers. People like the world of Wakanda and the characters who populate it, and the more it focuses on those characters, the better. That doesn't mean cameos—if there are any—in Black Panther's sequel will automatically be bad, but if there are too many, or they're not included cleverly, it could harm the movie.

Sowing Some Seeds for Phase 5

Naturally, Wakanda Forever will need to set up a few things for future phases in the MCU. After all, Phases 5 and 6 have been planned out, and while it'll be best if Wakanda Forever focuses on satisfyingly concluding Phase 4, hinting at things to come in the future could also help get viewers excited for new movies.

The big new character confirmed to have her own series after Wakanda Forever is Ironheart, who's set to serve as Iron Man's successor. Hopefully, the film will strike a good balance between introducing new elements and telling its core story.

Making Action Scenes Exciting Once More

Just about every movie and TV show in the MCU incorporates frequent action scenes. They're fun and exciting, and audiences are naturally attracted to spectacular combat scenes featuring heroes using various powers to fight their enemies.

That being said, Phase 4's action has been a little lackluster. Perhaps it's because it's starting to look familiar, or it may be because there's been an over-reliance on CGI imagery rather than stuntwork. Thankfully, Ryan Coogler directed some strong action scenes in the first Black Panther (most notably the bar fight and subsequent car chase), and he shot some great boxing scenes in the first Creed, too. Hopefully, Wakanda Forever similarly delivers in the action department.

Giving the MCU Another Great Villain—and Letting Them Live

There's a great deal of anticipation for Namor, who's set to be the main antagonist in Wakanda Forever. Actor Tenoch Huerta does have some big shoes to fill, though, considering Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger in the first film was one of the MCU's best villains.

It's a shame Killmonger, and most other villains don't last more than one movie, though. We get heroes who grow and change over multiple movies, so why can't more villains? Perhaps they can set Namor up for more movies instead of having him die in the same film he's introduced (after all, the MCU's two most iconic villains so far—Loki and Thanos—both appeared in multiple films).

Further Building the World of Wakanda

The world of Wakanda is one of the best settings in the MCU. Part of the anticipation for Wakanda Forever comes from seeing a new story take place there, as it has a unique look and feels that sets it apart from other locations in the MCU.

Given that "Wakanda" is in the title, and the film aims to explore the nation as a whole reacting to King T'Challa's passing, it's a pretty safe bet that Wakanda will become an even more expansive and interesting world, in turn, building anticipation for more movies set there in the future.

Successfully Establishing Shuri as a New Lead Character

Shuri will always be a significant part of any future Black Panther film but will become an even more prominent character now that King T'Challa's passed away. The most significant rewrite after Boseman passing away seems to have been increasing Shuri's role in the story.

Thankfully, Letitia Wright has been well-receivedin her previous MCU appearances and has also shown herself capable of playing a leading role in the TV movie Small Axe: Mangrove. All eyes will be on her as the new protagonist of the Black Panther series in Wakanda Forever.

