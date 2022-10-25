Far behind us are the days when the idea of a vampire in movies and television strictly evoked the personage of a pasty, widow-peaked fiend or a shockingly bony Nosferatu lurking in the shadows. Nowadays, when one is asked how they perceive vampires in film and TV, we are more likely to learn that their sentiments towards those of the blood-sucking persuasion have been deeply romanticized. Contemporary vampires are more than alarmingly pale people with penchants for high-collared capes and aversions to garlic. As we have seen in more recent contributions to Hollywood vampire lore such as HBO's True Blood and Jim Jarmusch's Only Lovers Left Alive, vampires are alluring and stylish. And who among them should be the most stylish but the lord of all vampires: Count Dracula. Few depictions of a "re-vamped" Count stand out more than Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Coppola's lavish film adaptation of the classic novel remains today as one of the most influential retellings of Stoker's gothic tale in how it uses romantic elements to pay homage to the original novel and give its title character a new afterlife as a love interest. With the help of opulent art design and a divinely committed performance by Gary Oldman in the title role, the film has gone on to help inspire sexy feelings about vampires in a newer generation of audiences. The very origin of the film was rooted in a desire to give a fresh spin on a time-worn classic. In the midst of a renewed vampire craze, triggered in large part by Anne Rice’s 1976 novel Interview with a Vampire, screenwriter James V. Hart was inspired to go back to where it all began and pick up Stoker’s Dracula. He was enraptured by what he read and promptly set out on a passion project to bring the immortal spirit of Dracula back to screens in a way that audiences had yet to experience.

Hart was disenchanted by the way previous film adaptations dispensed with the original novel’s more romantic elements. Perhaps the most famous of these adaptations was the 1931 Dracula starring the legendary Bela Lugosi, which was not translated directly from Stoker’s novel but from a repressed stage adaptation written in the 1920s. Unlike most of its predecessors, Hart's version of the story pays tribute to the source material and focuses the attention back on Dracula as a romantic figure who has “crossed oceans of time” in pursuit of an undying love.

Dracula Is Portrayed as a Romantic Figure in Coppola's Version

In the film’s opening scenes, we are introduced to the Count as a heroic figure, fighting a battle against the Ottoman Empire in his mortal life as Vlad the Impaler. His blood crimson armor, designed by the masterful Eiko Ishioka, works on its own as a surrealist set piece meeting Coppola's criteria to make the gothic tale feel like an "erotic dream". The armor evokes a fixation on the carnal, its overlapping plates striated like the sinews of muscles and tendons. The suit serves to show that this version of the Count is not ashamed to wear his heart on his sleeve, and it is, in fact, a mark of pride. To unabashedly wear his insides on the outside is both his strength in the heat of battle, yet it also proves to be his Achilles' heel.

We see Vlad's vulnerability reach totality when, in a tragic turn of events, his wife Elisabeta (Winona Ryder) takes her own life after hearing false word that Vlad was felled in battle. It is in the throes of grief that Vlad rejects God, curses the heavens, and in turn becomes a vampire. To see this particular kind of loss as the Count's origin story cements his position in this adaptation as a character who garners sympathy from the hopeless romantics among viewers.

Centuries later, the Count still resides in his Transylvanian castle and has traded in his armor for an opulent red robe that would even make Hugh Hefner blush. When he is paid a visit by the well-meaning solicitor Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves), the Count claps eyes on Jonathan's pocket portrait of his fiancé Mina Harker (also Winona Ryder) and notes her uncanny likeness to his love Elisabeta. Because Mina is Elisabeta incarnate, we commiserate with Dracula as a lovelorn creature, whose fixation on Mina is not purely out of bloodlust, but an overarching desire to be reunited with his soulmate. The fact that their love connection has transcended hundreds of years only makes it more profound.

RELATED: How Francis Ford Coppola's Vampire Movies Show He's a Master of Reinvention

Coppola's Dracula Centers Around Dracula and Mina's Romance

This focus on the star-crossed romance between Dracula and Mina puts Coppola's Dracula in sharp contrast to the numerous retellings that preceded it. Instead of being shown a Count that is a loathsome and solitary creature as he has been in many iterations before, Gary Oldman's turn as the titular vampire introduces us to a version who craves to love and be loved. While many laud Oldman's commitment to being faithful to Stoker's legendary Count, what cements his performance as one of the most memorable portrayals of all time is the emotional depth he brings to the character. To see echoes of humanity in Oldman's version of Dracula, grasping for any meaningful shred of his former existence, further endears us mere mortals to his character and clarifies our understanding of how many began developing a newfound attraction to Sanguinarians in the modern age of television and cinema.

The romance of the film is enhanced by its near-exclusive use of sound stages and Tom Sander’s extravagant production design, giving the movie the visual appeal of a storybook that makes it feel akin to a sumptuous adult fairy tale. Ishioka's Oscar-winning costume concepts also continue to transfix us to the Count's allure throughout the film. We are glamoured not only by his muscle-toned armor and flowing robe paired with a queenly heart-shaped bouffant, but also his fashionable turn in the streets of London in broad daylight, with his dark lustrous locks cascading from underneath a top hat down the back of his smart gray suit. Completing this look are a stylish pair of pince-nez cobalt-tinted sunglasses to keep himself safe from those pesky UV rays. This vampire is not the kind to writhe and spontaneously combust from the slightest exposure to the sun, not as long as he is wearing his shades, bringing a whole other meaning to the concept of the "cool" vampire. The sleek and visually arresting quality of the film's direction demonstrates how Coppola rose to the occasion to bring to life Hart's romanticized version of Stoker's character, whose rich aesthetic matches the timelessness of his spirit.

While it is important to not eschew other memorable performances in vampiric Hollywood legend, i.e. the legendary Bela Lugosi and Max Schreck's bone-chilling turn as Count Orlock in Nosferatu, it is undeniable that the average viewer's regard of vampires has evolved over time, from seeing them as blood-sucking menaces to mysterious and sensuous creatures. Upon viewing and reviewing Coppola's Bram Stoker's Dracula, we can see in full lush color - and in 4K Ultra HD - how the tradition of the alluring vampire thrust its way like a wooden stake into our hearts in the 21st century.