Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Three-Volume ‘Watchmen’ Score Is Now Available for Pre-Order

While watching the series premiere of Watchmen last night, I was struck by the immediacy and power of the score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. This is the not the first collaboration between the two musicians having previously won an Oscar for Best Score for The Social Network and also worked together on The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Patriots Day, The Vietnam War, and Mid90s just to name a few. But their work on Watchmen easily ranks as one of their best and I spent the episode wondering when I’d be able to own the score.

Now we have an answer as the three-volume score will be released across the course of the season. Volume 1 will be available on November 4th, Volume 2 will be available on November 25th, and Volume 3 will be available on December 16th. The only physical media release will be 180g vinyl. You can pre-order the vinyl now (each volume currently retails for $25.98). Digital and in-store vinyl for each volume will be available shortly after the aforementioned dates. Click here to pre-order the score so you can get it in your earholes as soon as possible.

Here’s the official description of the volumes from the Nine Inch Nails website:

THREE UNIQUE LPS SPECIFICALLY TIMED TO BE RELEASED THROUGHOUT THE FIRST SEASON OF HBO’S WATCHMEN. CREATED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE SHOW’S WRITERS, EACH LP FEATURES THE SCORE FROM ACADEMY AWARD WINNERS TRENT REZNOR AND ATTICUS ROSS AS WELL AS ARTWORK AND PACKAGING EXCLUSIVE TO THIS VINYL RELEASE THAT EXPLORES THE CULTURE OF WATCHMEN AMERICA AND PROVIDES REVEALING INSIGHTS INTO THE SAGA’S MYTHOLOGY AND MYSTERIES.

For more on Watchmen, click here for our theories about where the show might be headed.