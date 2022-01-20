It’s safe to say that both Tory (Peyton List) and Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) had the greatest redemptive storylines in Cobra Kai’s latest season. Both characters were painted as villains, especially in Season 2 and 3, having caused physical and psychological damage to dojo rivals. They were primarily instructed to strike first and to not have mercy, which is a lesson that Tory and Hawk honor. That is, until this decision starts to harm their personal lives and affects their interpersonal relationships. Now that they have come to the realization that it is their choice to fight fairly, both characters were able to experience a change of heart in Season 4. From bullies to heroes, here is how the Netflix series gave Tory and Hawk the center stage to kick ass and grow in the meantime.

Tory’s Journey to the All Valley

Since Tory was introduced to the dojo realm in Season 2, she has been straight-up mean and eager break the rules. As she and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) started dating and Samantha (Mary Mouser) became closer to Robbie (Tanner Buchanan), Tory and Samantha’s rivalry intensified over who owned Miguel’s heart. Their hostility towards one another only grew until it reached the climactic moment during the school fight when Tory scarred Samantha’s arm with a spiked bracelet. Although Samantha was the one who experienced the psychological damage from this attack, Tory is expelled from high school and is instructed to abide by all the probation requirements or else she would end in juvie.

Being the primary caregiver to her mother and the home provider, Tory takes on two jobs to pay for rent and quits Cobra Kai. Despite being out of Samantha’s way, Tory has no regrets about inciting the school fight and causing harm, which makes her a merciless figure in the show. When she returns to the karate world, Tory is feistier than ever and leads the Cobra Kai students in both the arcade fight and the LaRusso’s house invasion. In both instances, her primary focus is to attack Samantha for everything that she has been through since the school war and makes it clear that their rivalry will never be over.

Image via Netflix

That is until Season 4 came along and made Tory re-evaluate her decisions with the unexpected guidance of none other than Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) herself. Other than Kreese occasionally being sympathetic towards Tory in the previous season, only Amanda was able to show the antagonist that she had a chance to change the course of her life. This was the necessary push that the character needed to stay out of Samantha’s way and focus on what is best for her, her mother, and her brother.

Instead of listening to her aunt say that her only path would be to go to prison, Tory understands that she must work on herself instead of blaming it all on other people. Her relationship with Robbie also takes her mind off Miguel, whom she was in love with before. Encouraged to fight fairly, instead of just listening to the insensitive Cobra Kai dilemma, Tory fought with Samantha trying her best to play by the rules. When she accidentally hits Samantha in the eye, she apologizes for it. This shows that Tory isn’t carrying the same mentality from before and is on the road to being a good person after all.

Hawk’s Journey to the All Valley

Image via Netflix

Unlike Tory, we met Eli (aka Hawk) before he adopted the terrifying mohawk look. He, Miguel, and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) were best friends and the school outcasts, often being mocked by the bullies. Karate becomes the outlet that transforms Hawk into a fearless and ruthless fighter. The Cobra Kai mentality affects him on a personal level, tarnishing his friendship with Demetri. After Demetri shares a negative review about Cobra Kai, Hawk becomes furious and attacks him alongside other students in the mall.

Things intensify when Hawk dislocates Demetri’s arm during the arcade fight, which establishes him as a total Cobra Kai convert. Although breaking Demetri’s arm made Hawk feel uneasy, it didn’t change his mind about remaining in the dojo. It is only when the Cobra Kai students invade the LaRusso’s house that the character starts to notice the damage he has been doing by teaming up with his former bullies. When they try to hurt Demetri, Hawk instantly switches sides to protect his friend instead of causing him even more harm.

Image via Netflix

At the beginning of Season 4, we see Hawk joining the good side by returning to Sensei Lawrence’s (William Zabka) supervision, as well as teaming up with Miyagi-Do. He transitions to the new style of fighting and fixes his friendship with Demetri, who welcomes him with open arms. When Hawk loses his mohawk, viewers witness him going back to his vulnerable self we briefly met in Season 1, showing that he is officially disarmed from the Cobra Kai influence.

Without the power that mohawk look gave him, Hawk gives up on karate for good. Yet, Demetri tries to convince him multiple times to change his mind and join Miyagi-Do so that they may continue fighting on the same team and win the championship. Still reluctant, Hawk returns to karate and relearns how to fight fairly and disregard the “no mercy” policy. This decision is what makes him change the way he fought against Robby in the All Valley Tournament. While old Hawk wouldn’t be afraid to do whatever it takes to win, the character post-redemption is giving his all without breaking the rules.

What the All Valley Tournament Meant To Tory and Hawk’s Redemption?

After both Tory and Hawk started to shift their thinking process from striking first and displaying no mercy, they were now able to show that they can change for the better. Tory won the championship not because she wanted to simply attack Samantha, like she used to. Instead, she won because she was the best fighter in the competition. The same goes for Hawk, who needed to literally lose his mohawk to relearn how to fight with confidence and not in a destructive manner. The All Valley Tournament was the perfect setting to show that both of the show’s antagonists aren’t as bad as they seemed, and they can become even better in and out of the karate mat in Season 5.

