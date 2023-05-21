In the Transformers movies, one aspect of the hella-cool robots that doesn't get enough recognition is their voices. Optimus Prime's Peter Cullen gives the Autobot leader a deep, authoritative voice, as he has done since the days of the original 1980s cartoon. Hugo Weaving, who voiced Megatron in the first three films, gives the character something similar, only where Cullen deftly avoids sounding menacing, Weaving goes all in with a fearsome sense of danger behind his speech. Starscream's Charlie Adler gives the sniveling second-in-command the perfect vocal mix of sycophant and opportunist. And then there's fan favorite Bumblebee. It took over 10 years to finally hear the character's real voice, as provided by Dylan O'Brien in 2018's Bumblebee, and even then it was only for a brief period of time. Otherwise, his voice has been a Frankenstein of radio clips. So, what happened to his voice?

The Transformers prequel Bumblebee single-handedly rejuvenated the franchise that had arguably breathed its last with the 2017 release of the abysmal Transformers: The Last Knight. It simplified what had become an overly convoluted mythology, returning the franchise to its roots as the white-hat Autobots versus the black-hat Decepticons. It's fun and exciting, and the human moments with Hailee Steinfeld complement the action as opposed to overtaking it, as was often the case with Shia LaBeouf's Sam Witwicky and his lady loves. The film opens on the final days of the war between the Autobots and Decepticons on Cybertron, when Optimus Prime sends Bumblebee, then known as Autobot scout B-127, to Earth in an escape pod. His mission is to set up a base of operations on the planet, readying things for his fellow Autobots whenever they too get a chance to escape.

Bumblebee's Voice Loss Is Swift and Brutal

Image via Paramount Pictures

Typically, California is known for its hospitality and welcoming attitude toward tourists. Not for ol' Bumblebee, though. B-127 crash-lands in sunny CA, right in the middle of a training exercise being undertaken by a secret government agency known as Sector 7. Maybe that wouldn't have been so bad if Sector 7 wasn't the agency responsible for monitoring alien activity on Earth, but it is, putting Bumblebee right into a proverbial "frying pan into the fire" scenario. B-127 quickly scans a nearby Jeep and escapes but is ambushed by the Decepticon known as Blitzwing (David Sobolov). Blitzwing pushes B-127 for information regarding Optimus Prime's location, but the fiery yellow bot refuses. Angered, Blitzwing rips out B-127's voice box, damaging his memory core in the process. Before passing out from his injuries, B-127 manages to kill Blitzwing and transform into a 1967 yellow Volkswagen Beetle after scanning one nearby.

B-127, in his Beetle form, ends up in a scrapyard and is given to Charlene "Charlie" Watson by the owner as a gift for her 18th birthday. Charlie begins working on the gifted fixer-upper right away, which soon transforms back into B-127. After the pair get over their initial shocked reactions, Charlie comforts and befriends B-127, adorning him with his new moniker, "Bumblebee". She inadvertently helps Bumblebee restore some of his memories after unlocking a message from Optimus, one that calls on him to defend Earth. Good thing, as two Decepticons have made their way to Earth after picking up on Bumblebee's presence there.

Bumblebee Comes up With a Creative Solution for Speech

Image Via Paramount Pictures

There's still that issue of communication, however. Bumblebee is unable to speak, and after accidentally destroying Charlie's home it becomes painfully obvious there isn't enough room for him to even try charades. Then Bumblebee stumbles on to a creative solution: the radio. Even though he can't speak, by flying through the radio dial Bumblebee can settle on voice clips and songs from across the radio broadband (question - if Bumblebee uses AM radio, has he developed a case of mono?) to communicate audibly. It's an elegant, brilliant solution to a painful problem and a testament to Bumblebee's ability to think outside the box in any given situation, something we've seen him do across all the films in the Transformers franchise. From there, Bumblebee and friends stop the Decepticons from using a radio tower to contact their allies on Cybertron and kill them in spectacular fashion. Charlie and Bumblebee part ways as they overlook the Golden Gate Bridge, Charlie returning home to her family, and Bumblebee, now in the form of a 1977 Chevrolet Camaro, reuniting with Optimus and his fellow Autobots as they come to Earth in a myriad of escape pods.

We have Bumblebee to thank for giving us the fascinating backstory on how Bumblebee lost his voice, but will we ever see Bumblebee regain his true voice on screen? It won't happen in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts for sure, given its place in the Transformers timeline between the events of Bumblebee and the first Transformers film from 2007. There are a number of confirmed and unconfirmed Transformers projects in the pipeline, so there's always the possibility that Bumblebee gets a shiny new voice box in one of those. The most likely scenario would see Bumblebee get his voice back in a stand-alone sequel to Bumblebee. Back in 2019, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura spoke about what might go into a sequel. The possibility of a reunion between Bumblebee and Steinfeld's Charlie is unlikely at this point. Yet it would certainly be fitting - literally, fitting - if Charlie was the one to craft a new voice box for her friend, so even if the role is picked up by an older actress it would still be a lovely callback to their brief history (an assumed brief history - it is always possible that the pair have seen one another off and on over the years). It's also highly probable that Bumblebee never regains his speech but in a world of Siris and Alexas, a world where fridges can tell you what groceries are running low, the likelihood of Bumblebee never regaining speech seems absolutely ludicrous.