After her stellar performances in shows ranging from the MCU's Agent Carter to Black Mirror, a leading role in an action film has been in Hayley Atwell's cards for a long time. Before playing Grace, Ethan Hunt's enigmatic partner-in-crime in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, the actress tried out for another Tom Cruise-led project but didn't make the cut. Yet, her talent continued to push her closer and closer to the franchise. Here is a breakdown of how Atwell landed her role in the latest Mission: Impossible installment and whether she will join the cast for Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Was Hayley Atwell Offered the Role?

Back in 2013, the actress met Christopher McQuarrie (a.k.a McQ) while she was starring in Trafalgar Studios' revival of a play called The Pride. Although Atwell had read for McQ and Tom Cruise before during the casting process for Jack Reacher, it was her performance onstage that compelled the director to make a role for her in a future project. Fast-forward to 2019, McQ and Cruise began their search for a new leading lady for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and this became the perfect opportunity for her to join a blockbuster franchise front and center. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Atwell shared how grateful she is to the Mission: Impossible creatives for this milestone in her acting career.

“I was finally given the trust and the platform … to show more range and to show more emotional depth in a franchise or something of this size, which I hadn’t been afforded before, and so I have this eternal gratitude to Tom and to McQ, who provided the resources and the support system every day on set so that I could thrive. It’s been a deliverance of a long time coming. After 17 years in this industry, I’ve finally been able to do something at this level, with this quality of filmmaking, and I’d never been afforded that before.”

Are There Audition Tapes You Can Watch?

Given the nature of McQ's casting process for his projects, some actors are hired before a certain role has been crafted for them. In this case, Atwell joined the Mission: Impossible ensemble without having to audition for the role of Grace. In an interview with Empire Magazine a month before the film's release, the director shared that Atwell's character didn't have a name until further along. Although she didn't have to audition for the role, the actress did have to go through intense training in order to perform stunts (including a car chase in Rome while handcuffed to Cruise). Known for pulling off stunts like a pro in his filmography, Cruise can be a challenging scene partner. Yet, his precision in replicating the most jaw-dropping action sequences was reportedly enough for Atwell to trust him.

Who Else Was up for the Part?

It's been 25 years since the first Mission Impossible film came out, meaning that many remarkable characters joined the franchise here and there, including many female characters. Although the process is different for each cast member joining a project, Atwell wasn't up against other actresses for the role of Grace. On the contrary, she wasn't the only actress in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One to get the job before having a character set in stone. Pom Klementieff plays Paris in the latest installment of the franchise, and she revealed to Variety that she was first cast in the project and then worked closely with McQ and Cruise to come up with the villainess' backstory.

"There’s a lot of things that I came up with myself, because what Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise do is cast the actors, and then they build the character around the actor’s abilities."

Did Hayley Atwell Have a Previous Relationship with the Cast or Crew?

As previously mentioned, Atwell did know McQ and Cruise before they ended up working together. She auditioned in 2012 to play attorney Helen Rodin in Jack Reacher, but the role was given to Rosamund Pike instead. Yet, it was only when McQ saw the actress perform in The Pride that he was truly captivated by her talent and knew he would like to collaborate with her in the future. Atwell revealed in her conversation with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night that it took over a decade for her and McQ to finally put out a film together:

"Chris McQuarrie had seen me in the play The Pride at Trafalgar Studios in London 10 years ago, and I met him afterward and he said there was a moment in the play that he went, ‘That thing that she does, that she can access, I want it. I want it in a movie, I just don't know in what capacity.’ He said that to me quite early on when I got the role. He was like, ‘We’ve been trying to find this moment for six years now.’ It's now been obviously 10 years because the film took four years to make."

Is Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2?

As Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One continues to perform well at the box office, fans of the franchise can't wait to see what's up next for Hunt and his team. Not only that but there's also that ongoing curiosity to know if Atwell will continue to play Grace in the forthcoming sequel. Although we aren't sure if the film will come out on June 28, 2024, given the SAG-AFTRA strike, we are certain that the actress will star in the next installment of the franchise. Atwell has already talked about her experience filming in the Arctic, which will be the main location of the Dead Reckoning sequel: